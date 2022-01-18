Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions – Kosunen

Finnish English

Scanfil plc: Managers' transactions 18 January 2022 1.00 p.m. EET



Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Markku Kosunen

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Scanfil Oyj

LEI: 7437004XD6U0FFDCT507

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 9369/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2022-01-13

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000029905

Nature of the transaction: SUBSCRIPTION

(X) Linked to stock option programme

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 20000 Unit price: 4.48 EUR

Aggregated transactions