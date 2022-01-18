RIVANNA® Expands World-Class Engineering Team to Advance Development of the Accuro® Product Platform

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RIVANNA®, developers of world-first, imaging-based medical solutions, today announced the appointment of Paul Sheeran, Ph.D., as senior ultrasound engineer to advance the development of RIVANNA's next-generation product platforms, including the Accuro 3S and Accuro XV. The latter product is a fracture detection and diagnosis instrument in development with funding support from the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA), part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, through contract number 75A50121C00035.

The new product platforms in development utilize RIVANNA's patented technologies, including Multi-Probe Multi-Angle BoneVision™, an automated image-acquisition technique based on a series of novel three-dimensional ultrasound-based bone-imaging technologies that increases angular image sensitivity to bone surfaces.

"Opportunities to lead the development of such highly innovative ultrasound imaging systems are rare across our industry," says Dr. Sheeran. "I am eager to make significant technical contributions during all phases of the product development cycle."

Dr. Sheeran most recently served as an ultrasound systems engineer at Philips Healthcare with a co-appointment as Adjunct Assistant Professor at Oregon Health and Science University. He played a key role in Philips as B-mode signal path lead, with responsibilities in core algorithm development, prototyping and roadmapping for future releases based on competitive and clinical gaps. He also served as co-PI on several NIH grants partnering industrial R&D with clinical researchers at multiple academic institutions.

As a domain expert in applications of diagnostic ultrasound imaging, including 3D front-end design, signal processing and image visualization techniques, Dr. Sheeran will lead projects primarily focused on Accuro XV CADe/x algorithm development and testing at RIVANNA.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Sheeran. He brings an extensive background in commercial ultrasound product development," commented Will Mauldin, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of RIVANNA. "Together, the team, project plans and resources will ensure successful commercialization of RIVANNA's next-generation product platforms, which address a billion-dollar market opportunity in pain management, neurology, oncology and emergency medicine."

About RIVANNA

RIVANNA® is elevating global standards of care through the development and commercialization of world-first imaging-based medical technologies, including BoneVision™ and BoneEnhance®, which optimize ultrasound image acquisition and visualization to provide radiation-free alternatives to X-ray-based imaging modalities. When paired with SpineNav3D™ AI-Enabled Image Recognition technology, these products offer comprehensive clinician-assistance solutions that improve decision-making, clinician workflows, health outcomes and patient satisfaction. RIVANNA is privately held and operates an FDA-registered and ISO 13485:2016 certified manufacturing facility where it produces the Accuro® product line and related medical equipment and components. For more information, visit rivannamedical.com.

