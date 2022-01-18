Texas Mineral Resources to Present at the Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on January 27th, 2022

SIERRA BLANCA, TX, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (OTCQB: TMRC)



Texas Mineral Resources Corp. (TMRC), an exploration company currently targeting the heavy rare earths, technology metals and a variety of industrial minerals primarily through its joint-venture Round Top Mountain project in Texas with USA Rare Earth, is pleased to announce that it will be presenting virtually at the upcoming Sequire Metals & Mining Conference on Thursday, January 27th, at 2:30-2:55 PM EST (Track 3). Anthony Marchese, chairman, will be giving the presentation.

Event: Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

Date: Thursday, January 27th, 2022

Time: 2:30-2:55 EST (Track 3)

Register to watch the presentation HERE. Investors can also request 1x1 meetings with Texas Mineral Resources on the event website: https://mining21.mysequire.com/

Summary of Sequire Metals & Mining Conference

With a massive uptick in the mining industry and electric vehicles on the rise, Sequire is spending the entire day with public mining companies and industry experts exploring possibilities, opportunities, and the latest news.

About Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.'s focus is to develop and commercialize, along with its joint venture partner USA Rare Earth LLC, its Round Top heavy-rare earth, technology metals, and industrial minerals project located in Hudspeth County, Texas, 85 miles southeast of El Paso. Additionally, the Company plans on developing alternative sources of strategic minerals as well as developing other domestic mining projects in more traditional metals. The Company’s common stock trades on the OTCQB U.S. tier under the symbol “TMRC.”

Company Contact:

Texas Mineral Resources Corp.

Anthony Marchese, Chairman

E-mail: amarchese@tmrcorp.com

Twitter: @TexasMineralRes