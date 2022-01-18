Don Ahearn Joins Locus Technologies as VP of Business Development

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Locus Technologies (Locus), industry leader in environmental compliance and ESG software, is pleased to announce the addition of Don Ahearn as Vice President of Business Development. Don has over 36 years of engineering, consulting, and software experience focused on developing, implementing and evaluating software.



At Locus Technologies, Don will utilize his 20 years of focused EHS experience to concentrate efforts in exceeding customer expectations. Don’s approach is to ensure that customer goals and requirements are aligned with Locus’ software solutions. Don will not only suggest solutions for current customer challenges, but also explore scenarios where Locus software can yield exponential benefits to our customers.

“Don comes to Locus with a phenomenal reputation as a respected, experienced, and genuinely-liked business development leader,” said Wes Hawthorne, President of Locus. “His customer-first approach aligns seamlessly with Locus’ top priority. Don will play a key role in accelerating our growth and expansion plans.”

“I am pleased at the opportunity to build on the solid foundation of expert-led software solutions and excellent customer relationships that Locus has built over the last 25 years,” stated Don Ahearn, Vice President of Business Development at Locus Technologies.

Don has solid business development experience across several industries such as Energy (O&G and utilities), Healthcare/Pharmaceutical, Aerospace, Automotive, General Manufacturing, Chemical, food and beverage, and others. Don holds a bachelor’s in Industrial Engineering from Georgia Southern University with extended studies towards MS at Wright State University and MBA from Georgia State University. Connect with Don on LinkedIn here.

ABOUT LOCUS TECHNOLOGIES

Locus Technologies, the global environmental, social, governance (ESG), Sustainability, and EHS Compliance software leader, empowers companies of every size and industry to be credible with ESG reporting. Since 1997, Locus Technologies pioneered enterprise software-as-a-service (SaaS) for EHS compliance, water management, and ESG credible reporting. Locus apps and software solutions improve business performance by strengthening risk management and EHS for organizations across industries and government agencies. Organizations ranging from medium-sized businesses to Fortune 500 enterprises, such as Chevron, Sempra, Corteva, DuPont, Chemours, San Jose Water Company, The Port Authority of New York and New Jersey, and Los Alamos National Laboratory, have selected Locus.

For more information, contact:

Aaron Edwards

Locus Technologies

info@locustec.com