Global Gift Cards Market to Reach US$1.4 Trillion by the Year 2026

Convenience and flexibility are the two key benefits of gift cards driving their adoption among people, companies and marketers the world over. For companies gift cards helps express appreciation and gratitude for employees. This kind of workplace recognition helps build an inclusive work environment. For retailers and marketers gift cards help build brand awareness; capture more holiday sales; enable customer engagement; generate useful customer behavioral data; offer easy distribution and improve cash flow. With increasing preference for online purchases by millennial brides, e-gift cards are becoming a big business. With internet-savvy brides at ease with online purchasing, wedding e-gift cards are rising in demand. Selling gift cards is emerging to be a new sales flavor in online retail business with consumers widely appreciating the many benefits of gift cards. Benefits of having gift cards in eCommerce business are numerous including increased sales and customer loyalty. Integrated gift card systems help customers make payments for purchases using the gift cards while simultaneously helping retailers track and analyze customer behavior.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Gift Cards estimated at US$767.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.4 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 11.1% over the analysis period. Retail Closed Loop, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 11.4% CAGR to reach US$410.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Restaurant Closed Loop segment is readjusted to a revised 10% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.9% share of the global Gift Cards market. In the recent years, gift cards have gained notable attention in the restaurant industry as an impressive marketing and branding approach along with lifeline for businesses who are dealing with challenges brought by the pandemic. A sizeable fraction of customers prefer gift cards from their preferred restaurant, providing restaurant owners with the chance to serve them. Major retailers and restaurant chains such as Walmart, Amazon, Target, Starbucks and Chipotle also offer customers both digital and physical gift cards. Digital gift cards make it convenient for customers to speed up the checkout process using an app. The growing penetration of smart devices and high levels of digital transformation is contributing to the robust demand for e-gift cards.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $313.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $156.4 Billion by 2026
The Gift Cards market in the U.S. is estimated at US$313.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.26% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$156.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 15.3% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.9% and 11.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$50.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Miscellaneous Closed Loop Segment to Reach $144.8 Billion by 2026
In the global Miscellaneous Closed Loop segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 9.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$66.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$120.1 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$12.2 Billion by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 10.7% CAGR through the analysis period.
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- Apple Inc.
- Best Buy Co., Inc.
- Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.
- Edenred
- Global Payments Direct, Inc.
- Gyft, Inc.
- InComm Payments™
- NGC US, LLC.
- Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Starbucks Corporation
- Target Corporation
- Walmart Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Gift-Giving Etiquette Ingrained Into Our Culture Provides the
Cornerstone for the Growth of the Gift Card Industry
The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this
Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Headed in 2021?
These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few
So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?
EXHIBIT 1: How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How
Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Percentage (%) of
Population Administered With Vaccines in Advanced Economies,
Emerging Markets, and Low-Income Countries As of July 2021
EXHIBIT 2: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global
Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years
2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges
EXHIBIT 3: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine
Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?
Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?
With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,
Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite
a Continuing Pandemic
EXHIBIT 4: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery
Shaped by New Variants, Comes as a Relief for Suffering
Industries & Markets: World Economic Growth Projections (Real
GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022
EXHIBIT 5: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate
Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer
Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In
Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022
How the Retail & Restaurant Industries Are Impacted by the
Pandemic & What?s the New Normal?
EXHIBIT 6: Global Department Stores Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Recent Market Activity
Innovations
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Wedding Gift Cards to Witness Steady Growth Supported by
Marriageable Millennials
Robust Rise of e-Commerce & m-Commerce to Support Market Growth
EXHIBIT 7: Global B2C E-Commerce Sales in US$ Trillion for the
Years 2019, 2020, 2021, 2022, 2023, 2024 and 2025
EXHIBIT 8: Retail M-Commerce Sales as % of Retail E-commerce
Sales Worldwide for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 & 2022
Pandemic Fast Forwards eCommerce Growth
Growing Emphasis On Loyalty Management Programs Bodes Well for
Inclusion of Gift Cards
EXHIBIT 9: Global Opportunity for Loyalty Management Translates
Into Increased Potential for Reaching Out With Gift Cards:
Global Loyalty Management Market (In US$ Million) for Years
2021, 2023 and 2025
Coffee Gift Cards as Top Marketing Tools to Benefit From the
Healthy Outlook for Coffee Shops
EXHIBIT 10: Growing Market for Coffee Shops to Expand the
Addressable Market Opportunity for Coffee Gift Cards: Global
Market for Coffee Shops (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021,
2023, 2025 and 2027
E-Gifting Rises in Prominence. Here?s Why
Widespread Adoption of Smartphones Accelerates the Concept of
e-Gift Cards
EXHIBIT 11: Global Smartphone Shipments in Million Units: 2010 -
2021
EXHIBIT 12: Growing Smartphones Addiction Implies Retailers Can
Lose No Time in Developing a Strong e-Gifting Strategy: Time
Spent (In Minutes) on Non Voice Activities on Smartphones by
Users in the United States for Years 2019 through 2024
Rising Demand for Personalized Gift Cards as More Consumers
Appreciate Personalization
Growing Focus on Employee Rewards & Recognition to Spur Demand
for Gift Cards
Gift Cards Emerge as a Popular Marketing Strategy for Restaurants
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
