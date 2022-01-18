Global Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail Market to Reach 7.6 Thousand Units by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219478/?utm_source=GNW

Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising adoption of mass rapid transit coupled with the need to expedite journey time and ease traffic congestion. The significant growth potential is led by attributes such as transport efficiency, high safety and security levels, high level of reliability and environmental friendliness. The global market is set to receive a noteworthy impetus from increasing public expenditure to develop rail transport network, unabated surge in passenger traffic and attractive incentives associated with the use of energy-efficient rail. Factors such as increasing construction activities and rapid urbanization are paving way for connectivity between urban and rural or semi-urban areas, which is bound to present new growth avenues for the market. Bullet train/high-speed rail is likely to also benefit from rapid industrialization and the resulting spike in logistics along with ongoing technological advancements to improve safety and reliability of these trains. The total number of countries with bullet train/high-speed rail is estimated to increase notably in the coming years, including the US, Spain, Germany, Italy, France, Japan and China. Countries like Japan, Spain, France, Germany and China have revolutionized public transportation through implementation of an extensive high-speed train network that has played an important role in significantly expediting the journey time.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail estimated at 5.6 Thousand Units in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of 7.6 Thousand Units by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% over the analysis period. Electric, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.4% CAGR to reach 7.2 Thousand Units by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Propulsion Types segment is readjusted to a revised 4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. Electric railways are used either for electric locomotives for hauling freight or passengers in separate railcars, or electric multiple units (EMUs) comprising electrically-powered carriages, or both. Electrically-powered locomotives are also typically more reliable, responsive, powerful, and quieter as compared to their diesel-based counterparts. The power for electric railways can be generated from a wide range of energy sources, including renewable resources, making them more efficient than a diesel engine as well as reducing the reliance on petroleum.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at 49 Units in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach 3.7 Thousand Units by 2026



The Bullet Train / High-Speed Rail market in the U.S. is estimated at 49 Units in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 0.9% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of 3.7 Thousand Units in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Europe, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 5.1% CAGR over the analysis period. Around 20 nations have high-speed railways with China featuring the world`s longest network of 35,000km of such tracks. The Chinese government aims to bridge the long distance routes between production areas and key logistics sites by high-speed rail, which offers a safer, more sustainable and low-energy consuming transportation medium. China National Railways has been operating over 9,600 high-speed trains each day by late 2020. These trains included the only high-speed overnight sleeper services in the world. Europe is a major high-speed rail market and is anticipated to continue expanding, driven by long-term plan of the European Commission to expand the high-speed rail lines length from 9,700 km to 30,750 km by 2030. Among the European countries, Spain has the longest network of high-speed railways (AVE, Alta Velocidad Española). The nation ranks next to China as the second longest high speed rail network in the world with over with over 3200km of track.





Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)



ABB Ltd

Alstom SA

Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles, S.A.

CRRC Corporation Limited

Hitachi Ltd.

Japan Association of Rolling Stock Industries

Kawasaki Rail Car, Inc.

Korea Railroad Research Institute

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd.

Siemens AG

Talgo S.A.

Thales Group

Toshiba Infrastructure Systems & Solutions Corporation

Union of European Railway Industries







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219478/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Impact of Pandemic on Transport & Rail Industries

Transportation Industry Bites the Dust

Rail Freight Slumps Amid the Crisis

EXHIBIT 2: Monthly Passenger Rail Miles Traveled in the US: Dec

2019 to May 2020 (in billions)

COVID-19 Storm Delays High-Speed Rail Projects

Bullet Train/High Speed Rail: An Introduction

Market Outlook

Regional Landscape

China Dominates the World Market

Autonomous Trains Gain Focus

China Braces for Upcoming Projects

Japan

Europe

EXHIBIT 3: Select High-speed Rail in Europe in Development by

Country

United States

US High-Speed Rail Needs Infrastructure Funding & New Projects

for Major Jumpstart

High-Speed Rail Yet to Reach Destination despite Plentiful

Direct & Spillover Merits

A Look into World?s Fastest Commercial Trains

EXHIBIT 4: Breakdown of Length of High-Speed Rail Network by

Region: 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Breakdown of Length of High-Speed Network under

Construction by Region: 2020

EXHIBIT 6: Breakdown of Length of High-Speed Network in

Commercial Operation by Country: 2020

EXHIBIT 7: World?s Fastest Trains in Operation by Speed in

Miles/hr: March 2021

Competition

EXHIBIT 8: Market Share of Leading Players in Bullet Train/

High-Speed Rail Market: 2019

Recent Market Activity

World Brands



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Maglev Technology Augurs Well

Japan & China: Key Adopters of Maglev Technology

EXHIBIT 9: Global High-Speed Rail Fleet by Technology: 2021 & 2027

Advanced Capabilities of Bullet/ High-Speed Rail as Public

Transit Mode Widen the Addressable Market

Compelling Merits of High-Speed Trains

High-Speed Trains Gain as Railway Sustainability Comes to the

Fore with COVID-19 Reinforcing the Importance of Environmental

Protection & Climate Change Management

EXHIBIT 10: Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for

Years 2009 Through 2020

EXHIBIT 11: Carbon Dioxide Emissions in Lbs Per Passenger by

Transportation Mode

Growing Focus on the Environment Triggers the Trend Towards

Railway Electrification

Rising Government Spending Bodes Well

High Speed Trains Benefit as Governments Step Up the Focus on

Developing Rapid Transit Systems

Increasing Realization about Benefits of Rail Freight Augur

Well for the Market

Congestion Issues with Road Passenger and Freight

Transportation Drives Interest

EXHIBIT 12: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage

of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050P

Technology Advancements Drive Future Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China,

Europe and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of

Fleet in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Bullet Train / High-Speed

Rail by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for

Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 12-Year Perspective for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Fleet for USA, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World

Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Electric by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Electric by Geographic

Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for Years 2015 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 12-Year Perspective for Electric by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Fleet for USA, Japan,

China, Europe and Rest of World for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Propulsion

Types by Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe and Rest

of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Other Propulsion Types by

Geographic Region - USA, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 12-Year Perspective for Other Propulsion Types

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Fleet for

USA, Japan, China, Europe and Rest of World for Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other

Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Bullet Train / High-Speed

Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other Propulsion Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: USA 12-Year Perspective for Bullet Train / High-Speed

Rail by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of Volume Fleet

for Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the Years 2015,

2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 13: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other

Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: Japan Historic Review for Bullet Train / High-Speed

Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other Propulsion Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 15: Japan 12-Year Perspective for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Fleet for Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 16: China Current & Future Analysis for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other

Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: China Historic Review for Bullet Train / High-Speed

Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other Propulsion Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: China 12-Year Perspective for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Fleet for Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 19: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

Spain and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Fleet in Units for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: Europe Historic Review for Bullet Train / High-Speed

Rail by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, Spain and

Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units

for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Fleet for France, Germany, Italy, Spain and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other

Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Bullet Train / High-Speed

Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other Propulsion Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: Europe 12-Year Perspective for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Fleet for Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 25: France Current & Future Analysis for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other

Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: France Historic Review for Bullet Train / High-Speed

Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other Propulsion Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: France 12-Year Perspective for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Fleet for Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 28: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other

Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Germany Historic Review for Bullet Train / High-Speed

Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other Propulsion Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Germany 12-Year Perspective for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Fleet for Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 31: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other

Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Italy Historic Review for Bullet Train / High-Speed

Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other Propulsion Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Italy 12-Year Perspective for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Fleet for Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 34: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other

Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Spain Historic Review for Bullet Train / High-Speed

Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other Propulsion Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for Years 2015

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Spain 12-Year Perspective for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Fleet for Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 37: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Bullet

Train / High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other

Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other

Propulsion Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Fleet in

Units for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Rest of Europe 12-Year Perspective for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Fleet for Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 40: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Bullet

Train / High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other

Propulsion Types - Independent Analysis of Fleet in Units for

the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: Rest of World Historic Review for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Electric and Other

Propulsion Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Fleet in

Units for Years 2015 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: Rest of World 12-Year Perspective for Bullet Train /

High-Speed Rail by Propulsion Type - Percentage Breakdown of

Volume Fleet for Electric and Other Propulsion Types for the

Years 2015, 2021 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 38

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219478/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________