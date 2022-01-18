Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Market to Reach US$12.9 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Battery Energy Storage Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06219473/?utm_source=GNW

This electricity is supplied to customers during fluctuation of renewable energy generation on account of weather conditions. Growing need for steady and reliable electricity and energy storage systems in important infrastructures, initiatives related to modernization of the grid, rising use of energy storage systems based on lithium-ion battery due to its exceptional attributes, and use of grid energy storage solutions are driving gains in the global battery energy storage systems market. Growing use of solar and wind energy for residential and commercial applications had provided impetus to battery energy storage solutions. Energy shifting, voltage management in renewable integration, peak shaving, and frequency control are some of the aspects stimulating the advancement of battery energy storage systems.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Battery Energy Storage Systems estimated at US$3.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$12.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 26.1% over the analysis period. Battery, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 27.8% CAGR to reach US$11.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Other Elements segment is readjusted to a revised 22.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 33.6% share of the global Battery Energy Storage Systems market. Lithium-ion batteries dominate the market, mainly supported by their beneficial attributes such as low weight, less cost, significant energy density, deep cycle discharge, better efficiency, and restricted coverage area. Further, the increasing spending on infrastructure in commercial, industrial, and residential sectors is expected to drive demand for lithium-ion battery energy storage systems. Advanced lead-acid battery is another leading battery energy storage system. They have lesser cost in comparison to other batteries and can be produced easily using less advanced systems.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.4 Billion by 2026



The Battery Energy Storage Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 27.61% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 32.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 20.5% and 25.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 24.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$709.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America is a key market for battery energy storage systems, stimulated by the growing adoption of renewable energy storage systems in the utility, non-residential, and residential sectors. In the region, lithium-ion battery storage systems are registering considerable demand, as they are increasingly being leveraged for storing energy from renewable energy sources. In the Asia-Pacific, the growing focus on distributed power generation, and increasing renewable energy penetration are likely to aid market growth. Investments in energy storage are likely to rise considerably across the region, with governments formulating novel policies to enhance the quality and reliability of power distribution facilities for households.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Disruption to Supply Chains Impacts Battery Materials Market

Prospects

COVID-19 Crisis Underlines the Need for Sustainable Development

EXHIBIT 2: A World in the Midst of a Pandemic Throws Energy

Demand into Crisis & Leaves Energy Investments in Shambles:

Percentage Share of Energy Use Impacted by Lockdowns

EXHIBIT 3: Total Electrical Energy Stored Over Lifetime (ESOI)

of Storage Technology

Post Pandemic Period Presents Robust Growth for Energy Storage

Technologies

An Introduction to Battery Energy Storage Systems

The Technologies

Key Applications of BESS

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Grid Modernization Initiatives Drive the World Battery Energy

Storage Systems Market

Pandemic Impacts the Market Over the Short Term

Analysis by Battery Chemistry

EXHIBIT 4: World Battery Energy Storage Systems Market by

Battery Chemistry (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales

for Lithium-Ion, Flow, Advanced Lead-Acid, and Other Battery

Chemistries

Analysis by Application

EXHIBIT 5: World Battery Energy Storage Systems Market by

Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

Utilities, Residential, and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 6: World Battery Energy Storage Systems Market by

Region (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for

Developed and Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 7: World Battery Energy Storage Systems Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027:

China, Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and

Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity

Select Innovations & Advancements



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Key Trends Driving the Battery Energy Storage Systems Market

Growth of Intermittent Renewable Energy Sources and the

Resulting Need for Energy Storage: A Key Opportunity for

Battery Energy Storage Systems

EXHIBIT 8: Global Energy Production by Energy Source (2017,

2020, 2030 and 2040): Breakdown of Electricity (Billion

Kilowatt Hours) and Percentage Share for Petroleum, Nuclear,

Natural Gas, Coal and Renewables

EXHIBIT 9: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable

Energy Sources in Select Countries

Investment Scenario on Renewable Energy Remains Impacted

EXHIBIT 10: Global Investments in Clean Energy & Efficiency

Technologies (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Inevitable Rise in Energy Demand Post COVID-19 to Throw

Spotlight on Renewable Energy & Energy Storage Technologies

Burgeoning Global Population Propels Demand for Electric Power

EXHIBIT 11: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic

Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100

Growing Investments in Renewable Energy to Trigger Growth in

Energy Storage Domain

Optimization of Plant Efficiency Using Smart Solutions for

Energy Storage

Established Image of Lithium-ion Batteries to Drive Market

Momentum

Li-ion Batteries Vs Flow Batteries

Flow Batteries: One of the Key Battery Chemistries of BESS

EXHIBIT 12: World Flow Battery by Geographic Region - Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 and 2027

Growing Opportunities for Flow Batteries in Clean Energy Space

New Solar Flow Battery with Increased Energy Conversion Efficiency

Pandemic Impact on the Vanadium Redox Battery Market

EXHIBIT 13: World Vanadium Redox Battery by Geographic Region -

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2021 and 2027

Vanadium Redox Flow Batteries Face Stiff Challenge in Replacing

Li-ion Batteries for Utility-Scale Storage

Utilities: The Major End-Use Market for Battery Energy Storage

Systems

Need for Improved Energy Management amidst Increasing Demand

for Electricity Benefits Market Expansion

EXHIBIT 14: Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of

Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020,

2030 and 2040

Grid Modernization Programs Emphasize Grid Connected Energy

Storage

EXHIBIT 15: Global Investments in Electricity Networks and

Storage (In US$ Billion): 2000, 2008, 2012, 2016, and 2019

Smart Grids Elevate the Prospects for BESS

EXHIBIT 16: Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) by

Region for the Years 2018 and 2020

Residential Applications to Witness Increased Penetration of

BESS in the Long Run

Robust Outlook for EVs Opens New Avenues of Growth for EV

Batteries & BESS Integrated EVCS Market

With COVID-19 Pandemic Affecting EV Sales, Prospects Hit for

Battery Materials and BESS Market

EXHIBIT 17: Global Electric Vehicle Sales % Change in 2020

Increasing Importance of Batteries in the Modern World Presents

Opportunities for Cathode Materials

EXHIBIT 18: Global Cathode Materials Market by Application

(in %) for 2020E

Recycling of Battery Systems

Challenges Confronting the Global Battery Storage System Market



