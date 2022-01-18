Global Website Builders Market to Reach US$2.7 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Website Builders Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06050545/?utm_source=GNW
Users will be able to construct a website in a short period of time using the drag-and-drop tool and they do not need any coding or prior knowledge. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by rising need for online web-portals among enterprises. With the proliferation of online portals for business, there is a need for website builder tools that can help build and set up a website in less time. Website builders offer drag-and-drop editors that make it quick and easy to build brochure websites, small and medium business websites, and e-commerce websites. The expanding e-commerce industry has spurred the usage of website builders. The market is also benefitting from the increasing availability of internet globally and the rising use of smartphones. Technological developments are enabling website builder companies to create innovative and advanced web builder platforms and tools, which is auguring well for the market. The COVID-19 crisis proved to be beneficial for the market, as individuals and businesses increasingly focused on online platforms.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Website Builders estimated at US$1.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% over the analysis period. PC, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$1.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Mobile segment is readjusted to a revised 10.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 43% share of the global Website Builders market. Given the large number of people browsing the web, there is growing importance of mobile compatibility for any website. Website builders ensure that mobile compatibility feature is integrated automatically, enabling users to view mobile website version.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $542.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $390.6 Million by 2026
The Website Builders market in the U.S. is estimated at US$542.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.4% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$390.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 10.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7% and 7.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 8.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$421.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America and Europe lead the market, encouraged by the rising adoption of online web builder software, in addition to the growing preference for customized services among small scale enterprises. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be a market with strong growth owing to the expanding e-commerce market, particularly in China and India.
Select Competitors (Total 292 Featured)
- BaseKit Platform Ltd.
- Bigcommerce
- Camilyo
- Duda
- Ecwid
- Ehost Web Services
- GoDaddy Operating Company, LLC.
- Homestead Technologies Inc.
- iBuilt™ Ltd.
- Jimdo
- Mono Solutions ApS
- Qfuse
- Web.com Group, Inc.
- Webflow, Inc.
- Wix.com
- WordPress.com
- Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd.
