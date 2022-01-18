Global Dental Microsurgery Market Research Report (2021 to 2027) - by Product, Procedure and Region

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Dental Microsurgery Market Research Report by Product, by Procedure, by Region - Global Forecast to 2027 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Dental Microsurgery Market size was estimated at USD 251.02 million in 2020, is expected to reach USD 269.87 million in 2021, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% to reach USD 426.76 million by 2027.



Market Statistics:

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2018 and 2019 are considered historical years, 2020 as the base year, 2021 as the estimated year, and years from 2022 to 2027 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage:

This research report categorizes the Dental Microsurgery to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Product, the market was studied across Microsurgical Instrumentation and Optical/Viewing Instruments.

Based on Procedure, the market was studied across Apicoectomy, Dental Implants, Diagnostic Procedures, Endodontic Procedures, and Periodontal Surgery.

Based on Region, the market was studied across the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The United States is further studied across California, Florida, Illinois, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Texas. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand. Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window:

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix:

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Dental Microsurgery Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis:

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.

Company Usability Profiles:

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Dental Microsurgery Market, including Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation, Albert Waeschle Ltd., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Carl Zeiss Meditec Group, Dentsply Sirona, Global Surgical Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC, Institut Straumann AG, Ivoclar Vivadent, Kerr Corporation, KLS Martin Group, Microsurgery Instruments, Inc., MicroSurgical Technology, Peter LAZIC GmbH, Salvin Dental Specialties, Inc., Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc., and Zimmer Biomet.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Dental Microsurgery Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Dental Microsurgery Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Dental Microsurgery Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Dental Microsurgery Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Dental Microsurgery Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Dental Microsurgery Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Dental Microsurgery Market?



Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview



5. Market Insights

5.1. Market Dynamics

5.1.1. Drivers

5.1.1.1. Growth in population coupled with high prevalence of dental disorders

5.1.1.2. Demand for cosmetic dental surgeries

5.1.1.3. Growing demand for minimally invasive surgeries

5.1.2. Restraints

5.1.2.1. High cost of microsurgery and equipment installation

5.1.3. Opportunities

5.1.3.1. Rapid advancements in microsurgery

5.1.3.2. Increasing number of dental practitioner

5.1.3.3. Growing awareness regarding dental aesthetics among the young population coupled with the increasing availability of dental aesthetic treatments

5.1.4. Challenges

5.1.4.1. Lack of skilled endodontists

5.2. Cumulative Impact of COVID-19



6. Dental Microsurgery Market, by Product

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Microsurgical Instrumentation

6.3. Optical/Viewing Instruments



7. Dental Microsurgery Market, by Procedure

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Apicoectomy

7.3. Dental Implants

7.4. Diagnostic Procedures

7.5. Endodontic Procedures

7.6. Periodontal Surgery



8. Americas Dental Microsurgery Market

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Argentina

8.3. Brazil

8.4. Canada

8.5. Mexico

8.6. United States



9. Asia-Pacific Dental Microsurgery Market

9.1. Introduction

9.2. Australia

9.3. China

9.4. India

9.5. Indonesia

9.6. Japan

9.7. Malaysia

9.8. Philippines

9.9. Singapore

9.10. South Korea

9.11. Taiwan

9.12. Thailand



10. Europe, Middle East & Africa Dental Microsurgery Market

10.1. Introduction

10.2. France

10.3. Germany

10.4. Italy

10.5. Netherlands

10.6. Qatar

10.7. Russia

10.8. Saudi Arabia

10.9. South Africa

10.10. Spain

10.11. United Arab Emirates

10.12. United Kingdom



11. Competitive Landscape

11.1. FPNV Positioning Matrix

11.1.1. Quadrants

11.1.2. Business Strategy

11.1.3. Product Satisfaction

11.2. Market Ranking Analysis

11.3. Market Share Analysis, By Key Player

11.4. Competitive Scenario

11.4.1. Merger & Acquisition

11.4.2. Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership

11.4.3. New Product Launch & Enhancement

11.4.4. Investment & Funding

11.4.5. Award, Recognition, & Expansion



12. Company Usability Profiles

12.1. Accurate Surgical & Scientific Instruments Corporation

12.2. Albert Waeschle Ltd.

12.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.4. Carl Zeiss Meditec Group

12.5. Dentsply Sirona

12.6. Global Surgical Corporation

12.7. Henry Schein, Inc.

12.8. Hu-Friedy Mfg. Co., LLC

12.9. Institut Straumann AG

12.10. Ivoclar Vivadent

12.11. Kerr Corporation

12.12. KLS Martin Group

12.13. Microsurgery Instruments, Inc.

12.14. MicroSurgical Technology

12.15. Peter LAZIC GmbH

12.16. Salvin Dental Specialties, Inc.

12.17. Synovis Micro Companies Alliance, Inc.

12.18. Zimmer Biomet



13. Appendix

