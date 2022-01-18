Everest Group recognizes Indegene as a Leader in its Life Sciences Commercial Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022

PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Everest Group, a leading global research firm recognized Indegene as a Leader in its first-ever Life Sciences Commercial Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022.

Everest Group’s PEAK Matrix® is a proprietary framework for assessing service providers’ market impact, vision and capability. While global service providers traditionally dominated the life sciences IT services space; in the past few years, the industry’s IT services supply ecosystem has evolved. Many specialist life sciences IT service providers are gaining a strong foothold in the market. Their unique value proposition comprising domain expertise, niche solutions and services, engagement flexibility and superlative client management has enabled specialists to carve out a niche for themselves and challenge the front-runners directly. Everest Group’s Life Sciences Commercial Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 recognizes such specialist organizations.

Everest Group recognized Indegene as a Leader in this assessment based on its domain expertise evident through its proven and scalable enterprise-wide CoEs, visionary thought leadership, strong technical expertise with an in-house developed suite of NEXT technology platforms, a well-rounded future strategy to penetrate new markets while strengthening existing ones, and growing industry partnerships.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

Gaurav Kapoor, Cofounder and EVP, Indegene said, “Life sciences organizations lag their peers from other industries in digital adoption, but are catching up fast. They seek a specialist partner with deep medical knowledge and fit-for-purpose technology given the industry’s unique needs. Our team understands them and delivers bespoke solutions to scale and accelerate life sciences’ digital transformation. We are thrilled that Everest Group recognized our capabilities and leadership through this PEAK Matrix®.”

Chunky Satija, Practice Director, Everest Group added, “The life sciences industry is witnessing noteworthy changes, including an enhanced focus on customer experience, a rise of new go-to-market (GTM) channels, migration to a virtual sales model, and need for hyper-personalized HCP engagements. Indegene's strong technical expertise, supported by its in-house developed tools and frameworks and dedicated commercial-specific CoEs, coupled with its good domain expertise and well-rounded future strategy, which includes strengthening geographic presence and industry partnerships, has helped it earn clients’ confidence in the commercial domain as well as be positioned as a Leader on Everest Group's Life Sciences Commercial Services Specialists PEAK Matrix®."

Everest Group Life Sciences Commercial Services Specialists PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2022 focuses on life sciences specialists who provide commercial services in the areas of data management, marketing effectiveness, sales force engagement, provider and patient engagement, and platform services. To download the assessment, please visit this link.

About Indegene

Indegene is a technology-led healthcare solutions provider. It combines deep industry expertise with fit-for-purpose technology in an agile and scalable operating model. Many of the leading, global healthcare organizations rely on Indegene to deliver effective and efficient clinical, medical and commercial outcomes every day. From strategy to execution, Indegene enables healthcare organizations to be future ready. To learn more about how Indegene delivers on its purpose, please visit www.indegene.com

