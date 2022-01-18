Global EMS and ODM Market to Reach US$958.6 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EMS and ODM Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961374/?utm_source=GNW
ODMs are companies who provide manufacturing and post-sales services, apart from the key activity of product designing. Increasing demand for home appliances, computer hardware, high-end gaming PCs, and several other consumer electronic products accelerated the growth of the global market. The key driver for the significant growth of the EMS market is the increasing demand for smartphones. Another important driver of the EMS market is the implementation of stringent policies that are difficult to comply with, requiring enhancement of companies` research and development activities. There is a rising demand for electronic circuit boards in the EMS market owing to their surging application in various electronic devices. Several OEMs are outsourcing to EMS service providers their circuit assembly requirements, which significantly augment their profit margins. These factors are also likely to drive gains in the market.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for EMS and ODM estimated at US$588.7 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$958.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.5% over the analysis period. EMS, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 9% CAGR to reach US$759.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the ODM segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.2% share of the global EMS and ODM market. The EMS model is gaining momentum supported by the ability of contract manufacturers to offer production-related economies of scale, procurement of raw materials, industrial design expertise, and resource pooling, in addition to providing value added services such as repairs and warranty. The ODM segment has gained popularity in mobile phones and personal computers sector, mainly due to increasing commoditization.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $58.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $366.7 Billion by 2026
The EMS and ODM market in the U.S. is estimated at US$58.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 9.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$366.7 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6% and 7.6% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$402.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Asia Pacific represents a key market and growth is being driven by the labor-intensive economies in the region. China, with availability of raw material in abundance and low-cost labor, leads Asia Pacific`s electronic contract manufacturing services market. North America`s EMS market growth would be driven by the presence of a large number of medical institutions and extensive research and development activities in the region.
Select Competitors (Total 242 Featured)
- Compal Electronics, Inc.
- Flex Ltd.
- Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. Ltd. (Foxconn)
- Inventec Corporation
- Jabil Inc.
- New Kinpo Group
- Pegatron Corporation
- Quanta Computer, Inc.
- Sanmina Corporation
- Shenzhen Kaifa Technology Co., Ltd.
- UMC Electronics Co., Ltd.
- Universal Scientific Industrial (Shanghai) Co., Ltd.
- Venture Corporation Limited
- Wistron Corporation
- Zollner Elektronik AG
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Pandemic Causes Significant Disruption to Electrical &
Electronics Equipment Market
EXHIBIT 2: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market
Growth Outlook (In %) for Years 2019 through 2025
EXHIBIT 3: Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of
Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by
Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020
An Introduction to EMS and ODM Services
Electronic Manufacturing Services (EMS)
Original Design Manufacturing (ODM)
Major End-Use Markets
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Competition
EXHIBIT 4: Market Share of Leading Players in the Global
Medical Contract Manufacturing Market for Electronics
Manufacturing Services (EMS): 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Leading Players in Global Smartphone EMS Market
(in %) for 2020E
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Consistent Demand for Consumer Electronics to Continue
Presenting Opportunities for the EMS & ODM Market
EXHIBIT 6: Global Opportunity for Consumer Electronics (In US$
Million) for Years 2020, 2022, 2024, 2026 and 2028
Surging Sales of Mobile Devices: A Promising Growth Sector for
the Market
EXHIBIT 7: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 8: Global Market for Smartphones (in Billion) for 2016 -
2021
EXHIBIT 9: Worldwide Shipments of Laptops and Tablet PCs
(in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Rising Importance of Healthcare Electronics to Fuel Market Growth
EXHIBIT 10: Global Medical Contract Manufacturing Market:
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment (2020)
Medical Electronic Manufacturing Services Providers Witness
Increased Opportunities
EXHIBIT 11: Top 10 Selection Criteria for EMS Partner Ranked by
Order of Importance
Growth in Vehicle Electronification and Rise in Demand for
Automotive Electronics, Driving EMS and ODM Market
EXHIBIT 12: Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of
Vehicle Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
EXHIBIT 13: Average Value of In-Vehicle Electronics (In US$)
Per Vehicle for the Years 2018, 2025 & 2030
Recovery in Car Sales to Shore Up Demand for Auto Electronic
Components, Presenting Opportunities for EMS Market
EXHIBIT 14: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008 -
2022
Amidst Climate Change Concerns, the Inevitable Shift Towards
Electric Vehicles Enhances Importance of EMS Companies
EXHIBIT 15: Global Electric Car Registrations Worldwide
(in Thousands) for 2015-2020
Boom in Connected and Autonomous Vehicles Presents
Opportunities for EMS Market
EXHIBIT 16: Global Number of Connected Cars Shipped (In 000
Units) for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2022
EXHIBIT 17: Global Autonomous Vehicle Sales (In Million) for
Years 2020, 2025 & 2030
EXHIBIT 18: Autonomous Vehicles Commercialization & Technology
Penetration Timeline
Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Need for Changes in
Operations of EMS Companies
EXHIBIT 19: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size
(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Expanding IoT Ecosystem Creates Growth Opportunities for EMS
and ODM Market
EXHIBIT 20: Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units)
for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Rising Penetration of Big Data Analytics in EMS Industry
Emerging Technologies Revolutionize EMS and ODM Market
AI and ML for Electronics Manufacturing Supply Chain
Impact of Major Technological Trends on the EMS and ODM Market
Notable Trends in the Global EMS Market
Significant EMS Adoption in Electronics Design and Engineering
Services Space
Telecom Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market: An
Overview
EXHIBIT 21: Global Telecom EMS Market by Service (in %) for 2020
Key Challenges Facing EMS and ODM Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Market Overview
Near Shoring of Manufacturing Set to Benefit North American EMS
Market
Market Analytics
CANADA
JAPAN
CHINA
Market Overview
Market Analytics
EUROPE
FRANCE
GERMANY
ITALY
UNITED KINGDOM
REST OF EUROPE
ASIA-PACIFIC
India: A High Potential EMS Market
Taiwan: Hub of EMS and ODM Players
Singapore: Market Overview
Market Analytics
REST OF WORLD
IV. COMPETITION
Total Companies Profiled: 242
