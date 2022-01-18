Global Photodiode Sensors Market to Reach US$1.3 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Photodiode Sensors Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961091/?utm_source=GNW
Photodiodes accept light energy as input to produce an electric current. Also known as light detectors, photosensors, or photodetectors, photodiodes are semi-conducting devices with PN junctions. The market growth of photodiodes is spurred by the increasing use of smartphones and other consumer electronics. Proximity sensors and cameras in smartphones use photodiodes to detect objects or focus on the object. Wearable health devices (WHDs) that are used for monitoring health and optical heart rate detection such as fitness tracking devices or smart watches will further boost the market for photodiodes. Devices such as detecting blood pressure or diabetes also use photodiodes propelling further market growth of photodiodes in the near future. Barcode scanning is another area propelling the use of photodiodes as these codes are used to improve the productivity and efficiency of myriad businesses as barcodes help businesses in tracking a large amount of information. Even medical apparatuses such as spectroscope, pulse oximetry, beat oximetry and medical imaging use photodiodes, leading to a further increase in this market segment. Other sectors that are driving the growth of the photodiode market are telecommunication, aviation, customer hardware, aerospace and defense.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Photodiode Sensors estimated at US$911.1 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.9% over the analysis period. Avalanche Photodiode, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.3% CAGR to reach US$596.2 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Pin Photodiode segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 28.8% share of the global Photodiode Sensors market. An avalanche photodiode (APD) exploits the photoelectric effect to generate electricity from light. APD applications range from long-range fiber-optic telecommunication and quantum sensing for control algorithms to laser rangefinders. They are also used in particle physics and positron emission tomography too. PIN photodiodes are usually used in high-bandwidth applications due to additional sensitivity features.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $224 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $235.6 Million by 2026
The Photodiode Sensors market in the U.S. is estimated at US$224 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.57% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$235.6 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5% and 6.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$53.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. The growth of telecommunications and consumer electronics in Asia-Pacific, especially in countries such as India, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and China is expected to propel the growth of photodiode sensors in the near future.
PN Photodiode Segment to Reach $236 Million by 2026
In the global PN Photodiode segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.02% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$133.9 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$191 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$25.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 5.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Industrial Activity Remain Subdued in 2020
EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020
Falling Consumer Confidence Impacts Sales of Consumer Electronics
Sensors COVID-19 Impact, Market Reset & the New Normal
An Introduction to Photodiode Sensors
Photodiode Optical Sensors
Aspects Critical to the Design of Photodiode Sensor Circuit
Materials Used in Photodiodes
Applications of Photodiode Sensors
Global Sensor Industry: A Complementary Review
EXHIBIT 3: World Sensors Market by End-Use Segment (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Automobile
Applications, Process & Manufacturing Industries, Machine
Tools & General Machinery, HVAC & Building Control, Office
Automation & Communication, and Other Markets
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
EXHIBIT 4: World Photodiode Sensors Market by Material (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Silicon (Si), Indium
Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs), Germanium (Ge), Gallium Phosphide
(GaP), and Other Materials
EXHIBIT 5: World Photodiode Sensors Market by End-Use (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Consumer Electronics,
Telecommunications, Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, and
Other End-Uses
Recent Market Activity
Analysis by Type
EXHIBIT 6: World Photodiode Sensors Market by Type (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Avalanche Photodiode,
PIN Photodiode, PN Photodiode, and Schottky Photodiode
Analysis by Wavelength
EXHIBIT 7: World Photodiode Sensors Market by Wavelength (2021 &
2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Infrared (IR)
Spectrum, Near Infrared (NIR) Spectrum, Visible Spectrum, and
Ultra Violet (UV) Spectrum
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 8: World Photodiode Sensors Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing Regions for
the Years 2021 & 2027
EXHIBIT 9: World Photodiode Sensors Market - Geographic Regions
Ranked by CAGR (Sales) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and
Japan
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Employed as Light Sensors, Photodiode Sensors Find Numerous
Applicability
Large-Area Image Sensors Offer Improved Growth Potential
Photodiode Usage in Through-Silicon Via (TSV) Production
Researchers Design Thin-Film OPDs with Color Selectivity
ActLight?s Dynamic Photodiode Single Photon Sensitivity Device
Holds Potential to Replace SPAD
Sustained Opportunities in Consumer Electronics Sector
EXHIBIT 10: Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe,
Asia-Pacific (Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America
EXHIBIT 11: Global Market for Smartphones in Billions: 2016-2021
EXHIBIT 12: Smartphone Penetration Rate as Share of Total
Population: 2016-2021
Rise in Demand from Consumer Electronics Manufacturing Industry
CMOS SPAD Image Sensor Enjoy Growing Application
Telecommunication: Growing End-Use Vertical
Expanding IIoT Ecosystem to Provide Steady Demand Prospects
EXHIBIT 13: Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion
Units) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
EXHIBIT 14: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for
the Years 2018 and 2022
Expanding Role of Electronics in the Healthcare Sector to Drive
Demand
Sensor Usage in Healthcare Vertical: A Business Case for
Photodiode Sensors
Sensors Playing Key Role in Revolutionizing Wearable Technologies
EXHIBIT 15: Global Wearable Device Shipments in Million Units
for the Years 2017, 2019 and 2021
Photodiode Sensors Usage for Accuracy of Wrist-Based Wearables
Aerospace & Defense to Drive Growth in the Photodiode Sensors
Market
EXHIBIT 16: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for
the Years 2010 through 2020
EXHIBIT 17: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$
Billion for 2020
Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry
EXHIBIT 18: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020
EXHIBIT 19: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:
Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
