Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market to Reach US$2.1 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961066/?utm_source=GNW
Neurorehabilitation devices are used to examine the brain or central nervous system as well as deploy specific electric signals to fibers of spinal cord to recover limb movements. These devices encompass non-invasive brain stimulators, wearable devices, brain-computer interfaces and neuro-robotic systems. Intended to mitigate symptoms and improve neurological function, these devices are commonly used in physiotherapy and improve quality of life of patients. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by high incidence of neurological conditions, rising geriatric population and technological advances. The market is anticipated to gain from increasing influx of new companies with innovative devices and better access to healthcare services. Neurorehabilitation devices are witnessing extensive use in clinical settings, cognitive care, healthcare centers and research institutes. The combination of rapidly advancing robotics technology and neuroscience is leading to the development and availability of next-generation rehabilitation techniques. The market expansion is also favored by consistent focus of companies on technological advances to come up with innovative devices capable of offering better therapeutic options for neurological conditions and improving patient outcomes.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Neurorehabilitation Devices estimated at US$932.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period. Neurorobotic Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.1% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Brain Computer Interface segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Neurorehabilitation Devices market. Neurorobotic devices refer to a new method that combines neuroscience, rehabilitation and robotics to treat neurological disorders, and the method used for treatment often depends on the specific function that needs to be restored. Currently, robotic intervention is gaining popularity with expanding applications of mobility restoration in patients with spine and neurological disorders, brain trauma, spinal injuries, cerebral palsy, and several other conditions. Neural interfaces or brain-machine interfaces represent a relatively new system for neurorehabilitation that is finding increased use in clinical applications. These systems facilitate communication between a patient`s brain and an external device.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $383 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $270.3 Million by 2026
The Neurorehabilitation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$383 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$270.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 14.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$331.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America retains dominant position on account of rising cases of neurological disorders, increasing aging population and technological advancements. The market growth is facilitated by rising awareness about advantages of neurorehabilitation devices coupled with presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure. Europe is another key market and growth is attributable to rising cases of neurological disorders and availability of numerous approved devices. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is being driven by increasing incident of neurological disorders, rising geriatric population and strong demand for advanced neurorehabilitation devices.
Wearable Devices Segment to Reach $454.6 Million by 2026
The neurorehabilitation wearable devices segment is poised to maintain its positive trajectory due to availability of innovative options offering better alternatives to traditional neurorehabilitation approaches. Increasing cases of stroke in the US and other countries are poised to push uptake of wearable neurorehabilitation devices through all phases of the treatment process. In the global Wearable Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$166.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$455.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 17.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured)
- Bioness Inc.
- Ectron Ltd.
- Ekso Bionics
- Helius Medical Technologies
- Hocoma AG
- Kinestica
- Kinova Inc.
- Medtronic PLC
- Neurostyle Pte Ltd.
- Rehab-Robotics Company Limited.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961066/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Neurological Disorders and Disability - A Prelude
Neurorehabilitation - A Sought-after Method for Rehabilitation
Patients
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Experiences High Anxiety &
Stress amid COVID-19
Global Market Prospects and Outlook
Neurorehabilitation Devices Market to Uphold Impressive Growth
Rate Going Forward
Neurorehabilitation Remains Dynamic Domain with Progressive
Advancements
Neuro-Robotic Devices & Stroke: Prime Segments of
Neurorehabilitation Devices Market
North America Holds Majority Stake in Neurorehabilitation
Devices Market
Immense Burden of Neurological Conditions in US Paves Way for
Neurorehabilitation Devices
Market Restraints
Players Determined to Keep Neurorehabilitation Devices Market
Vibrant with Innovations
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Incidence of Neurological Conditions Drives Market Growth
EXHIBIT 2: Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders
in the US
Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence
of Neurological Disorders - A Key Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 3: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group
in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035
and 2050
Increasing Adoption of Neurorobotic Systems
Exoskeleton Robots Add Sophistication in Neurorehabilitation
AI Augments Prosthetic Technology
Researchers Develop Neurorobotic Prosthetic Arm to Restore
Natural Brain Behaviors
Select Robotic Devices
Robot-assisted Therapy Vs. Other Therapies
Limitations
Technological Developments
Brain Stimulators Seek to Widen their Role in Neurorehabilitation
EXHIBIT 4: Global Alzheimer’s Prevalence by Age Group: 2020
EXHIBIT 5: Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson?s Disease
Across Select Countries
EXHIBIT 6: Global DBS Market by Leading Player (2020E): Market
Share Breakdown of Revenues for Medtronic, Boston Scientific,
and Abbott
Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in
the Market
Spinal Cord Injuries Propel the Demand for Spinal Cord
Stimulation Devices
Recent Developments in Spinal Cord Injury Treatment
Innovative Multi-Electrodes with Potential to Improve Spinal
Cord Stimulation
Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation
Neurorehabilitation Wearable Devices Market Set to Deliver
Stunning Performance
Novel Wristbands: A Primary Market Driver
Wearable Devices Set to Transform Traditional Approaches to
Neurorehabilitation of Stroke Patients
Primary Wearable Sensors for Stroke Patients
Robotic Neurorehabilitation & Noninvasive Brain-Machine
Interface to Aid Rehabilitation
Brain-Machine Interfaces
Key Applications of Virtual Reality for Neurological
Rehabilitation
VR-Centric Gamification in Neurorehabilitation Improves
Outcomes for Stroke Patients
Technological Advancements in Neuroimaging Techniques Enhance
Neurorehabilitation Outcome
Advancements in Robotics and Neuroscience Research Give Rise to
Next-Generation Rehabilitation Techniques
IoT-Powered Rehabilitation Robotics
Integration Of Speech Recognition Algorithms
Emergence of Novel Multi-electrode Stimulation for Treatment of
Spinal Cord Injuries
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for
Neurorehabilitation Devices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Neurorobotic
Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Neurorobotic Systems by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Neurorobotic Systems by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Brain Computer
Interface by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Brain Computer Interface by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Brain Computer Interface
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Wearable Devices
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Wearable Devices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Wearable Devices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Brain Stimulators
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Brain Stimulators by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Brain Stimulators by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Stroke by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Stroke by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Stroke by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Parkinson`s
Disease by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Parkinson`s Disease by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Parkinson`s Disease by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Brain & Spinal
Cord Injury by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Brain & Spinal Cord Injury
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Brain & Spinal Cord
Injury by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &
2027
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Cerebral Palsy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Cerebral Palsy by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Cerebral Palsy by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Multiple
Sclerosis by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Multiple Sclerosis by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Multiple Sclerosis by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Table 34: USA Current & Future Analysis for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer
Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: USA Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices
by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface,
Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable
Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain &
Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: USA Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices
by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal
Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,
Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 40: Canada Current & Future Analysis for
Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,
Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain
Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Canada Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer
Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable
Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for
Neurorehabilitation Devices by Application - Stroke,
Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral
Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain &
Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,
Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Table 46: Japan Current & Future Analysis for
Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,
Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain
Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: Japan Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices
by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface,
Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable
Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for
Neurorehabilitation Devices by Application - Stroke,
Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral
Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices
by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal
Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,
Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Table 52: China Current & Future Analysis for
Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,
Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain
Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: China Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices
by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface,
Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: China 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable
Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for
Neurorehabilitation Devices by Application - Stroke,
Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral
Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: China Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices
by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal
Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,
Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Table 58: Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Neurorehabilitation Devices by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and
% CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,
Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain
Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer
Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable
Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for
Neurorehabilitation Devices by Application - Stroke,
Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral
Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain &
Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,
Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Table 67: France Current & Future Analysis for
Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,
Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain
Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: France Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer
Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: France 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable
Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for
Neurorehabilitation Devices by Application - Stroke,
Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral
Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: France Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain &
Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,
Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Table 73: Germany Current & Future Analysis for
Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,
Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain
Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Germany Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer
Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable
Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for
Neurorehabilitation Devices by Application - Stroke,
Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral
Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain &
Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and
Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,
Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 79: Italy Current & Future Analysis for
Neurorehabilitation Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems,
Brain Computer Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain
Stimulators - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: Italy Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices
by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface,
Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable
Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for
Neurorehabilitation Devices by Application - Stroke,
Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral
Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices
by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal
Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord Injury,
Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other Applications for
the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 85: UK Current & Future Analysis for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer
Interface, Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020
through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: UK Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices by
Product - Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface,
Wearable Devices and Brain Stimulators Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK 15-Year Perspective for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Product - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Neurorobotic Systems, Brain Computer Interface, Wearable
Devices and Brain Stimulators for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Neurorehabilitation
Devices by Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain &
Spinal Cord Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and
Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: UK Historic Review for Neurorehabilitation Devices by
Application - Stroke, Parkinson`s Disease, Brain & Spinal Cord
Injury, Cerebral Palsy, Multiple Sclerosis and Other
Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05961066/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________