Global Neurorehabilitation Devices Market to Reach US$2.1 Billion by the Year 2026

Neurorehabilitation devices are used to examine the brain or central nervous system as well as deploy specific electric signals to fibers of spinal cord to recover limb movements. These devices encompass non-invasive brain stimulators, wearable devices, brain-computer interfaces and neuro-robotic systems. Intended to mitigate symptoms and improve neurological function, these devices are commonly used in physiotherapy and improve quality of life of patients. Growth in the global market is set to be fueled by high incidence of neurological conditions, rising geriatric population and technological advances. The market is anticipated to gain from increasing influx of new companies with innovative devices and better access to healthcare services. Neurorehabilitation devices are witnessing extensive use in clinical settings, cognitive care, healthcare centers and research institutes. The combination of rapidly advancing robotics technology and neuroscience is leading to the development and availability of next-generation rehabilitation techniques. The market expansion is also favored by consistent focus of companies on technological advances to come up with innovative devices capable of offering better therapeutic options for neurological conditions and improving patient outcomes.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Neurorehabilitation Devices estimated at US$932.7 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.8% over the analysis period. Neurorobotic Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 17.1% CAGR to reach US$1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Brain Computer Interface segment is readjusted to a revised 11.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 25% share of the global Neurorehabilitation Devices market. Neurorobotic devices refer to a new method that combines neuroscience, rehabilitation and robotics to treat neurological disorders, and the method used for treatment often depends on the specific function that needs to be restored. Currently, robotic intervention is gaining popularity with expanding applications of mobility restoration in patients with spine and neurological disorders, brain trauma, spinal injuries, cerebral palsy, and several other conditions. Neural interfaces or brain-machine interfaces represent a relatively new system for neurorehabilitation that is finding increased use in clinical applications. These systems facilitate communication between a patient`s brain and an external device.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $383 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $270.3 Million by 2026



The Neurorehabilitation Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$383 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 38.5% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$270.3 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 21.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.7% and 14.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.4% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$331.3 Million by the end of the analysis period. North America retains dominant position on account of rising cases of neurological disorders, increasing aging population and technological advancements. The market growth is facilitated by rising awareness about advantages of neurorehabilitation devices coupled with presence of a robust healthcare infrastructure. Europe is another key market and growth is attributable to rising cases of neurological disorders and availability of numerous approved devices. Growth in Asia-Pacific region is being driven by increasing incident of neurological disorders, rising geriatric population and strong demand for advanced neurorehabilitation devices.



Wearable Devices Segment to Reach $454.6 Million by 2026



The neurorehabilitation wearable devices segment is poised to maintain its positive trajectory due to availability of innovative options offering better alternatives to traditional neurorehabilitation approaches. Increasing cases of stroke in the US and other countries are poised to push uptake of wearable neurorehabilitation devices through all phases of the treatment process. In the global Wearable Devices segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$166.6 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$455.7 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$28.6 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 17.9% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 95 Featured)



Bioness Inc.

Ectron Ltd.

Ekso Bionics

Helius Medical Technologies

Hocoma AG

Kinestica

Kinova Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Neurostyle Pte Ltd.

Rehab-Robotics Company Limited.







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Neurological Disorders and Disability - A Prelude

Neurorehabilitation - A Sought-after Method for Rehabilitation

Patients

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market Experiences High Anxiety &

Stress amid COVID-19

Global Market Prospects and Outlook

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market to Uphold Impressive Growth

Rate Going Forward

Neurorehabilitation Remains Dynamic Domain with Progressive

Advancements

Neuro-Robotic Devices & Stroke: Prime Segments of

Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

North America Holds Majority Stake in Neurorehabilitation

Devices Market

Immense Burden of Neurological Conditions in US Paves Way for

Neurorehabilitation Devices

Market Restraints

Players Determined to Keep Neurorehabilitation Devices Market

Vibrant with Innovations

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Neurological Conditions Drives Market Growth

EXHIBIT 2: Annual Incidence of Adult-Onset Neurologic Disorders

in the US

Rising Geriatric Population and Subsequent Growth in Prevalence

of Neurological Disorders - A Key Growth Driver

EXHIBIT 3: Global Population Statistics for the 65+ Age Group

in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2025, 2035

and 2050

Increasing Adoption of Neurorobotic Systems

Exoskeleton Robots Add Sophistication in Neurorehabilitation

AI Augments Prosthetic Technology

Researchers Develop Neurorobotic Prosthetic Arm to Restore

Natural Brain Behaviors

Select Robotic Devices

Robot-assisted Therapy Vs. Other Therapies

Limitations

Technological Developments

Brain Stimulators Seek to Widen their Role in Neurorehabilitation

EXHIBIT 4: Global Alzheimer’s Prevalence by Age Group: 2020

EXHIBIT 5: Diagnosed Prevalence Cases of Parkinson?s Disease

Across Select Countries

EXHIBIT 6: Global DBS Market by Leading Player (2020E): Market

Share Breakdown of Revenues for Medtronic, Boston Scientific,

and Abbott

Select Available Deep Brain Stimulation Devices Available in

the Market

Spinal Cord Injuries Propel the Demand for Spinal Cord

Stimulation Devices

Recent Developments in Spinal Cord Injury Treatment

Innovative Multi-Electrodes with Potential to Improve Spinal

Cord Stimulation

Non-Invasive Brain Stimulation

Neurorehabilitation Wearable Devices Market Set to Deliver

Stunning Performance

Novel Wristbands: A Primary Market Driver

Wearable Devices Set to Transform Traditional Approaches to

Neurorehabilitation of Stroke Patients

Primary Wearable Sensors for Stroke Patients

Robotic Neurorehabilitation & Noninvasive Brain-Machine

Interface to Aid Rehabilitation

Brain-Machine Interfaces

Key Applications of Virtual Reality for Neurological

Rehabilitation

VR-Centric Gamification in Neurorehabilitation Improves

Outcomes for Stroke Patients

Technological Advancements in Neuroimaging Techniques Enhance

Neurorehabilitation Outcome

Advancements in Robotics and Neuroscience Research Give Rise to

Next-Generation Rehabilitation Techniques

IoT-Powered Rehabilitation Robotics

Integration Of Speech Recognition Algorithms

Emergence of Novel Multi-electrode Stimulation for Treatment of

Spinal Cord Injuries



