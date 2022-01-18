Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Market to Reach US$2 Trillion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Engineering Services Outsourcing Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960687/?utm_source=GNW

Growing industrial automation and increasing implementation of integrated solutions for designing and analyzing engineering systems are the major factors driving the growth of the ESO market. In addition, widespread use of innovative systems such as electronic design automation (EDA) software, computer-aided design (CAD), computer-aided engineering (CAE), and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) is also driving the market growth. These engineering systems and software could be operated through mobile devices such as tables, smartphones, and laptops of users and help in increasing the overall efficiencies of production processes. The growing penetration of these mobile devices increased the accessibility and ease-of-use of engineering software. The market is also boosted by the introduction of cloud-based engineering software solutions. Other factors driving the growth of the market include technological advancements and increasing incorporation of the emerging digital transformational services. Another key factor driving the market growth is cost savings enabled by reduction in labor wages.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Engineering Services Outsourcing estimated at US$852.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2 Trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 15.1% over the analysis period. Testing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 16% CAGR to reach US$791.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Designing segment is readjusted to a revised 17% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 23.9% share of the global Engineering Services Outsourcing market. The rising demand for testing services to reduce turnaround time by minimizing manual intervention is expected to drive the growth of the testing segment. Growth in the Designing segment is attributed to the increasing design complexities and the need to reduce costs through outsourcing designing to a relatively low-cost, yet skilled workforce. Growing popularity of architectural, visual, graphic, and industrial designing for next-generation equipment and mobility solutions is expected to drive demand for design engineering outsourcing.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $ 217.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $281.6 Billion by 2026



The Engineering Services Outsourcing market in the U.S. is estimated at US$217.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$281.6 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 20.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 12% and 15.4% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 12.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$339.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The Asia-Pacific region dominates market growth due to increasing demand for local outsourcing, cost arbitrage, and strong manufacturing bases in developing nations such as China and India in the region. In North America, growth is driven by the number of ESO agreements signed by leading US-based companies with service providers located in emerging low-cost countries. South America is another key market as it is one of the most preferred locations for offshore outsourcing for several US-based manufacturers and suppliers. Another key factor driving the market growth is the region`s wage inflation, which is more stable compared to many other offshore locations.



Prototyping Segment to Reach $379 Billion by 2026



The rapid rise in sales of consumer electronics industry has contributed considerably to the rise in demand for third party engineering services for prototyping of cost efficient products. In the global Prototyping segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$109.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$276.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$85 Billion by the year 2026.





Select Competitors (Total 55 Featured)



ALTEN Group

AVL List GmbH

Cybage Software Pvt. Ltd.

Cyient Ltd.

Dalian Wensi Haihui Information Technology Co., Ltd (Pactera)

FEV Consulting GmbH

GlobalLogic

HCL Technologies Limited

HORIBA, Ltd.

Infosys Limited

Mindtree Ltd.

P3 group GmbH

QuEST Global Services Pte. Ltd.

Wipro Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960687/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued Amidst the Pandemic

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

Opportunities and Challenges for Engineering Services Companies

Engineering Services Outsourcing: An Introduction

Advantages of Engineering Outsourcing

Disadvantages/Risks Associated with Engineering Outsourcing

Engineering Services Outsourcing Industry: The Evolution

The Rise and Rise in Outsourcing Popularity

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Key Market Trends Influencing the ESO Market

Select Growth Drivers

Market Restraints

Recent Market Activity

Analysis by Services

EXHIBIT 3: World Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by

Services (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for

Testing, Designing, Prototyping, System Integration, and

Other Services

Analysis by Application

EXHIBIT 4: World Engineering Services Outsourcing Market by

Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues

for Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom, Automotive, Aerospace,

and Other Applications

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 5: World Engineering Services Outsourcing Market (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 6: World Engineering Services Outsourcing Market -

Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2020-2027: China,

Asia-Pacific, Rest of World, Canada, USA, Europe, and Japan



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Market for Engineering Services Outsourcing Amid the Pandemic

Engineering Services Outsourcing: Benefits Outweigh the

Disadvantages

Engineering Services Outsourcing to Surge, Immense

Opportunities for IT Service Companies

Market for Digital Engineering Services - Major Trends

IT Services Outsourcing: An Overview

Outsourcing to Emerging Economies Drives Overall Demand

Auto OEMs Prefer Outsourcing of Services for Better Product

Integration and Cost Savings

EXHIBIT 7: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile

Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and

2022

EXHIBIT 8: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Opportunities in Electronics Industry

EXHIBIT 9: Global Electrical & Electronics Equipment Market

Reset & Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019

Through 2025

EXHIBIT 10: Supply Chain Disruptions Impact a Large Number of

Electronic Manufacturers: % Share of Companies Impacted by

Supply Chain Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of May 2020

Increasing Demand in Industrial Manufacturing Sector

EXHIBIT 11: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

EXHIBIT 12: Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for

the Years 2018 and 2022

Established Role in Aerospace Industry

EXHIBIT 13: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

EXHIBIT 14: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues:

Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020E



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Testing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Testing by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Testing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Designing by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Designing by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Designing by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Prototyping by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Prototyping by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Prototyping by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for System

Integration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for System Integration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for System Integration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Services by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Services by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Industrial by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Industrial by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Industrial by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 23: World Historic Review for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Healthcare by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Telecom by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: World Historic Review for Telecom by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Telecom by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 29: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Automotive by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Aerospace by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: World Historic Review for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues

in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Aerospace by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Revenues for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 37: USA Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing,

Prototyping, System Integration and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: USA Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing, Prototyping,

System Integration and Other Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: USA 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Testing, Designing, Prototyping, System

Integration and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 40: USA Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare,

Telecom, Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: USA Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom,

Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: USA 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom, Automotive,

Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CANADA

Table 43: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing,

Prototyping, System Integration and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: Canada Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing, Prototyping,

System Integration and Other Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Testing, Designing, Prototyping, System

Integration and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 46: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare,

Telecom, Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 47: Canada Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom,

Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom, Automotive,

Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 49: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing,

Prototyping, System Integration and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Japan Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing, Prototyping,

System Integration and Other Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Testing, Designing, Prototyping, System

Integration and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare,

Telecom, Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Japan Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom,

Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom, Automotive,

Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



CHINA

Table 55: China Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing,

Prototyping, System Integration and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: China Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing, Prototyping,

System Integration and Other Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: China 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Testing, Designing, Prototyping, System

Integration and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: China Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare,

Telecom, Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: China Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom,

Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: China 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom, Automotive,

Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



EUROPE

Table 61: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and

% CAGR



Table 62: Europe Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing,

Prototyping, System Integration and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Europe Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing, Prototyping,

System Integration and Other Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Testing, Designing, Prototyping, System

Integration and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 67: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare,

Telecom, Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Europe Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom,

Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom, Automotive,

Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 70: France Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing,

Prototyping, System Integration and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: France Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing, Prototyping,

System Integration and Other Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: France 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Testing, Designing, Prototyping, System

Integration and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 73: France Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare,

Telecom, Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: France Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom,

Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: France 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom, Automotive,

Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 76: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing,

Prototyping, System Integration and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: Germany Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing, Prototyping,

System Integration and Other Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Testing, Designing, Prototyping, System

Integration and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 79: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare,

Telecom, Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Germany Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom,

Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom, Automotive,

Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ITALY

Table 82: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing,

Prototyping, System Integration and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Italy Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing, Prototyping,

System Integration and Other Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Testing, Designing, Prototyping, System

Integration and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 85: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare,

Telecom, Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Italy Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom,

Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom, Automotive,

Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 88: UK Current & Future Analysis for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing, Prototyping,

System Integration and Other Services - Independent Analysis of

Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: UK Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing, Prototyping,

System Integration and Other Services Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for Years 2012

through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: UK 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Services - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Testing, Designing, Prototyping, System

Integration and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 91: UK Current & Future Analysis for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom,

Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: UK Historic Review for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom,

Automotive, Aerospace and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: UK 15-Year Perspective for Engineering Services

Outsourcing by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Revenues for Industrial, Healthcare, Telecom, Automotive,

Aerospace and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for

Engineering Services Outsourcing by Services - Testing,

Designing, Prototyping, System Integration and Other Services -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Services - Testing, Designing,

Prototyping, System Integration and Other Services Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Revenues in US$ Million for

Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Engineering

Services Outsourcing by Services - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Revenues for Testing, Designing, Prototyping, System

Integration and Other Services for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027





Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05960687/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________