Asia Pacific Biologics Contract Manufacturing Industry to 2031 - Featuring Fujifilm Holding, AbbVie and Boehringer Ingelheim Among Others

The "Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market - Asia Pacific Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The latest study analyzes the historical and present scenario of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific to gauge its growth potential.

The study presents detailed information about important growth factors, restraints, and key trends that are creating the landscape for growth of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific in order to identify opportunities for stakeholders. The report also provides insightful information about the growth of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031.



The report offers intricate dynamics about different aspects of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific, which aids companies operating in the market in making strategic decisions. This study also elaborates on the significant changes that are anticipated to boost the growth of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific during the forecast period. It also includes key indicator assessment that highlights growth prospects of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific and provides statistics related to the market in terms of value (US$ Mn).



This study covers detailed segmentation of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific, along with key information and competition outlook. The report provides company profiles of players that dominate the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific, wherein various developments, expansions, and winning strategies adopted by these players have been presented in detail.



Key Questions Answered in this Report on Asia Pacific Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market

The report provides detailed information about the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific based on comprehensive research on various factors that play a key role in accelerating the growth of the market. Information mentioned in the report answers path-breaking questions for companies that currently operate in the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific and are looking for innovative methods to create a unique benchmark in the market in order to help them design successful strategies and make target-driven decisions.

Which segment of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific would emerge as a major revenue generator during the forecast period?

How are key market players successfully earning revenue in the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific?

What would be the Y-o-Y growth trend of the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific between 2021 and 2031?

What are the winning imperatives of leading players operating in the biologics contract manufacturing market in Asia Pacific?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global & Asia Pacific Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Segment Definition

4.2. Overview

4.3. Market Dynamics

4.3.1. Drivers

4.3.2. Restraints

4.3.3. Opportunities

4.4. Global & Asia Pacific Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast, 2017-2031

4.4.1. Market Revenue Projections (US$ Mn)



5. Key Insights

5.1. Biologics Contract Manufacturing: Overview

5.2. Trends in Biopharma Contract Manufacturing

5.3. Key Industry Events (mergers, acquisitions, collaborations, approvals, etc.)

5.4. COVID-19 Pandemic Impact on Industry



6. Global & Asia Pacific Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type

6.1. Introduction & Definition

6.2. Key Findings / Developments

6.3. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

6.3.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

6.3.2. Recombinant Proteins

6.3.3. Vaccines

6.3.4. Molecular Therapy

6.3.5. Others

6.4. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Type



7. Asia Pacific Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Market Value Forecast, by Country/Sub-Region

7.2.1. Japan

7.2.2. South Korea

7.2.3. Taiwan

7.2.4. Singapore

7.2.5. Thailand

7.2.6. India

7.2.7. Rest of Asia Pacific

7.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Country/Sub-Region



8. Japan Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast

8.1. Introduction

8.1.1. Key Findings

8.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

8.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

8.2.2. Recombinant Proteins

8.2.3. Vaccines

8.2.4. Molecular Therapy

8.2.5. Others

8.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

8.3.1. By Type



9. South Korea Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast

9.1. Introduction

9.1.1. Key Findings

9.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

9.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

9.2.2. Recombinant Proteins

9.2.3. Vaccines

9.2.4. Molecular Therapy

9.2.5. Others

9.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

9.3.1. By Type



10. Taiwan Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast

10.1. Introduction

10.1.1. Key Findings

10.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

10.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

10.2.2. Recombinant Proteins

10.2.3. Vaccines

10.2.4. Molecular Therapy

10.2.5. Others

10.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

10.3.1. By Type



11. Singapore Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast

11.1. Introduction

11.1.1. Key Findings

11.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

11.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

11.2.2. Recombinant Proteins

11.2.3. Vaccines

11.2.4. Molecular Therapy

11.2.5. Others

11.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

11.3.1. By Type



12. Thailand Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast

12.1. Introduction

12.1.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

12.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

12.2.2. Recombinant Proteins

12.2.3. Vaccines

12.2.4. Molecular Therapy

12.2.5. Others

12.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

12.3.1. By Type



13. India Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast

13.1. Introduction

13.1.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

13.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

13.2.2. Recombinant Proteins

13.2.3. Vaccines

13.2.4. Molecular Therapy

13.2.5. Others

13.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

13.3.1. By Type



14. Rest of Asia Pacific Biologics Contract Manufacturing Market Analysis and Forecast

14.1. Introduction

14.1.1. Key Findings

14.2. Market Value Forecast, by Type, 2017-2031

14.2.1. Monoclonal Antibodies

14.2.2. Recombinant Proteins

14.2.3. Vaccines

14.2.4. Molecular Therapy

14.2.5. Others

14.3. Market Attractiveness Analysis

14.3.1. By Type



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Market Player - Competition Matrix (by tier and size of companies)

15.2. Market Share Analysis, by Company, 2020

15.3. Company Profiles

15.3.1. Lonza Group

15.3.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.1.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.1.3. Strategic Overview

15.3.1.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.2. Samsung Biologics Co., Ltd.

15.3.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.2.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.2.3. Strategic Overview

15.3.2.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.3. Patheon by Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

15.3.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.3.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.3.3. Strategic Overview

15.3.3.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.4. Siegfried Holding AG

15.3.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.4.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.4.3. Strategic Overview

15.3.4.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.5. Cambrex Corporation

15.3.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.5.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.5.3. Strategic Overview

15.3.5.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.6. Boehringer Ingelheim

15.3.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.6.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.6.3. Strategic Overview

15.3.6.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.7. Recipharm Pharmaceuticals

15.3.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.7.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.7.3. Strategic Overview

15.3.7.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.8. Catalent Inc.

15.3.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.8.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.8.3. Strategic Overview

15.3.8.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.9. WuXi Biologics

15.3.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.9.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.9.3. Strategic Overview

15.3.9.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.10. Fujifilm Holding Corporation

15.3.10.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.10.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.10.3. Strategic Overview

15.3.10.4. SWOT Analysis

15.3.11. AbbVie, Inc.

15.3.11.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.3.11.2. Product Portfolio

15.3.11.3. Strategic Overview

15.3.11.4. SWOT Analysis



