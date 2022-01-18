Global Power System State Estimators Market to Reach US$858.2 Million by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Power System State Estimators Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05959760/?utm_source=GNW
They make use of certain redundant measurements obtained from the power systems to identify the true state of the system. Although they are currently not deployed on a large-scale, they hold potential to deliver real-time protection and control of power systems in the future. Growth in the global market is led by factors including the emergence and increasing adoption of smart grids, the fast expanding and increasingly complex distribution and transmission networks and regulations supporting the use of energy-efficient systems. Power system state estimation appears poised to garner more attention with continuous shift from passive towards active distribution networks. The transition points towards the requirement of effective solutions to monitor and control electrical distribution systems in real-time and push operating performance of these systems.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Power System State Estimators estimated at US$559.4 Million in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$858.2 Million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period. Power Control Centers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.9% CAGR to reach US$580.1 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Utility State Estimator segment is readjusted to a revised 8.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 35.2% share of the global Power System State Estimators market.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $128.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $156.2 Million by 2026
The Power System State Estimators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$128.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 22.13% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$156.2 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 9.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.4% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$173.2 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 30 Featured)
- ABB Group
- Alstom SA
- CYME International T&D Inc.
- DIgSILENT GmbH
- Energy Computer Systems (Spard)
- Epfl (Simsen)
- ETAP
Operation Technology, Inc.
- GDF Suez
Tractebel Engineering S.A.
- General Electric Company
- KEPCO Inc.
- NEPLAN AG
- Nexant, Inc.
- Open Systems International, Inc.
- Power Research & Development Consultants Pvt. Ltd.
- PowerWorld Corporation
- Siemens AG
- Siemens Power Technologies International
- SKM Systems Analysis Inc.
- Tom (Pasha) (Power Apparatus & System Homological Analysis)
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact, Market Reset & the New Normal: Beyond the
Current Challenges, the Pandemic Will Fuel Energy Transition
EXHIBIT 2: Global Energy Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
After Getting Hit the Hardest, the Clean Energy Segment Bound
to Rebound
EXHIBIT 3: Global Clean Technologies Market Reset & Trajectory -
Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Recommendations for the Power & Energy Sector in the Post-
Pandemic Era
State Estimator and State Estimation: An Introduction
Power System State Estimators: Prelude
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
EXHIBIT 4: World Power System State Estimators Market by
Software Type (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for
Power Control Centers, and Utility State Estimator
EXHIBIT 5: World Power System State Estimators Market by
Solution (2021): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Weighted
Lease Square (WLS), Least Absolute Value (LAV), and Other
Solutions
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 6: World Power System State Estimators Market by
Region: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and
Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
EXHIBIT 7: World Power System State Estimators Market -
Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027:
China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA,
Europe, Canada, and Japan
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Distribution State Estimators: Taking Power Network Modeling to
Next Level
Dynamic Power State Estimators for Large-Scale Power Systems
D-P2N2 Approach for State Estimation of Large-Scale
Distribution Grids
New Estimator Deals with Power System Uncertainties Brought by
Renewable Integration
MSE-based State Estimators for DERs
Conditional GAN for Power System State Estimation
State Estimation Remains Integral to Next-Generation Power Systems
New Approach to Mitigate Impact of System Frequency Variability
on State Estimation
Power Grid Modernization Implies Upgrades in Policy Regimes &
Infrastructure
Growing Need to Increase Power T&D Efficiency Bodes Well
EXHIBIT 8: Global Investments into Power T&D Infrastructure by
Region (in %) for 2020 and 2040
Relevance in Renewable Energy Based Power Projects
EXHIBIT 9: Targets for Electricity Production from Renewable
Energy Sources in Select Countries
EXHIBIT 10: Global Investments (US$ Billion) in Renewable
Energy by Source: 2018
Growing Investments in Energy Infrastructure Elevates Demand
Electricity Demand Patterns
EXHIBIT 11: Projected Global Demand for Electricity (MWh):
2015, 2025, & 2035
EXHIBIT 12: Change in Gross Electricity Demand in TWh for 2017-50
EXHIBIT 13: Global Primary Energy Consumption (Billion toe):
Growth Trajectory for the Period 1990-2040
EXHIBIT 14: Global Energy Consumption (Billion toe) by Country /
Region (1995, 2017 and 2040): Breakdown for USA, China,
India, Russia, Brazil, EU, Middle East and Rest of World
EXHIBIT 15: Estimated Global Power Generation Infrastructure
Requirement (in US$ Billion) for China, India, Latin America,
and North America over the Period 2010-2030
Rapid Urbanization: A Mega Growth Driver for Power System State
Estimators
EXHIBIT 16: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2018, 2025, 2040, 2050
EXHIBIT 17: World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage
of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050
EXHIBIT 18: World Population Urbanization Rate (%) by Region/
Country: 2016 & 2040
Rising Investments in Smart Grids Bodes Well
EXHIBIT 19: Global Smart Grid Revenues in US$ Million for the
Years 2018, 2021 and 2024
EXHIBIT 20: Global Market for Smart Grids (in US$ Billion) for
the Years 2020
Distributed Generation Offers Opportunities
EXHIBIT 21: World Distributed Generation Market by Geographic
Region (2021 & 2027) - Annual Revenues in US$ Million for USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa
New Boundary Defense Mechanism to Prevent Cyberattacks on Power
System State Estimation
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
