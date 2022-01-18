Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market (2021 to 2031) - Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecasts

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CAR T-cell Therapy Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2031" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report on the global CAR T-cell therapy market studies the past as well as the current growth trends and opportunities to gain valuable insights of the indicators of the market during the forecast period from 2021 to 2031. The report provides revenue of the global CAR T-cell therapy market for the period of 2017-2031, considering 2020 as the base year and 2031 as the forecast year. The report also provides the compound annual growth rate (CAGR %) of the global CAR T-cell therapy market from 2021 to 2031.



The report has been prepared after an extensive research. Primary research involved bulk of the research efforts, wherein analysts carried out interviews with key opinion leaders, industry leaders, and opinion makers. Secondary research involved referring to key players' product literature, annual reports, press releases, and relevant documents to understand the CAR T-cell therapy market.



Secondary research also included Internet sources, statistical data from government agencies, websites, and trade associations. Analysts employed a combination of top-down and bottom-up approaches to study various attributes of the global CAR T-cell therapy market.



The report includes an elaborate executive summary, along with a snapshot of the growth behavior of various segments included in the scope of the study. Moreover, the report sheds light on the changing competitive dynamics in the global CAR T-cell therapy market. These serve as valuable tools for existing market players as well as for entities interested in participating in the global CAR T-cell therapy market.



The report delves into the competitive landscape of the global CAR T-cell therapy market. Key players operating in the global CAR T-cell therapy market have been identified and each one of these has been profiled in terms of various attributes. Company overview, financial standings, recent developments, and SWOT are the attributes of players in the global CAR T-cell therapy market profiled in this report.



Key Questions Answered in CAR T-cell Therapy Market Report

What is the sales/revenue generated by CAR T-cell therapy across all regions during the forecast period?

What are the opportunities in the global CAR T-cell therapy market?

What are the major drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats in the market?

Which regional market is set to expand at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which product type is expected to generate the highest revenue globally in 2031? Which segment is projected to expand at the highest CAGR during the forecast period?

What is the market position of different companies operating in the global market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunity

4.3. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Forecast

4.4. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Outlook



5. Market Outlook

5.1. Key Industry Events

5.2. Diseases Epidemiology

5.3. Product Pipeline Analysis

5.4. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic



6. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Analysis, by Product Type

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Value Share Analysis, by Product Type

6.3. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Forecast, by Product Type

6.3.1. Axicabtagene Ciloleucel

6.3.2. Tisagenlecleucel

6.3.3. Brexucabtagene Autoleucel

6.3.4. Lisocabtagene Maraleucel

6.3.5. Idecabtagene Vicleucel

6.3.6. Others

6.4. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Analysis, by Product Type

6.5. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Product Type



7. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Analysis, by Indications

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Value Share Analysis, by Indication

7.3. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Forecast, by Indication

7.3.1. Acute Lymphocytic Leukemia

7.3.2. Diffuse Large B-Cell Lymphoma

7.3.3. Follicular Lymphoma

7.3.4. Mantle Cell Lymphoma

7.3.5. Multiple Myeloma

7.3.6. Others

7.4. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Analysis, by Indication

7.5. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Indication



8. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Analysis, by End-user

8.1. Introduction

8.2. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Value Share Analysis, by End-user

8.3. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Forecast, by End-user

8.3.1. Hospitals

8.3.2. Cancer Treatment Centers

8.4. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Analysis, by End-user

8.5. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Attractiveness Analysis, by End-user



9. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Analysis, by Region

9.1. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Analysis, by Region

9.2. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Value Share Analysis, by Region

9.3. Global CAR T-cell Therapy Market Forecast, by Region

9.3.1. North America

9.3.2. Europe

9.3.3. Asia Pacific

9.3.4. Latin America

9.3.5. Middle East & Africa



10. North America CAR T-cell Therapy Market Analysis

11. Europe CAR T-cell Therapy Market Analysis



12. Asia Pacific CAR T-cell Therapy Market Analysis



13. Latin America CAR T-cell Therapy Market Analysis



14. Middle East & Africa CAR T-cell Therapy Market Analysis



15. Competition Landscape

15.1. Competition Matrix

15.2. Company Profiles

15.2.1. Pfizer Inc.

15.2.1.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.1.2. Product Portfolio

15.2.1.3. Financial Overview

15.2.1.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.1.5. Strategic Overview

15.2.2. Novartis AG

15.2.2.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.2.2. Product Portfolio

15.2.2.3. Financial Overview

15.2.2.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.2.5. Strategic Overview

15.2.3. Bristol-Myers Squibb

15.2.3.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.3.2. Product Portfolio

15.2.3.3. Financial Overview

15.2.3.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.3.5. Strategic Overview

15.2.4. Amgen, Inc.

15.2.4.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.4.2. Product Portfolio

15.2.4.3. Financial Overview

15.2.4.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.4.5. Strategic Overview

15.2.5. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc.

15.2.5.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.5.2. Product Portfolio

15.2.5.3. Financial Overview

15.2.5.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.5.5. Strategic Overview

15.2.6. Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

15.2.6.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.6.2. Product Portfolio

15.2.6.3. Financial Overview

15.2.6.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.6.5. Strategic Overview

15.2.7. Gilead Sciences, Inc.

15.2.7.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.7.2. Product Portfolio

15.2.7.3. Financial Overview

15.2.7.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.7.5. Strategic Overview

15.2.8. Merck & Co., Inc.

15.2.8.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.8.2. Product Portfolio

15.2.8.3. Financial Overview

15.2.8.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.8.5. Strategic Overview

15.2.9. bluebird bio, Inc.

15.2.9.1. Company Overview (HQ, Business Segments, Employee Strength)

15.2.9.2. Product Portfolio

15.2.9.3. Financial Overview

15.2.9.4. SWOT Analysis

15.2.9.5. Strategic Overview

