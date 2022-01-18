Tickeron’s Marketplace Launches AI Robots for Trading Cryptocurrencies

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tickeron,inc. the quant-sourced marketplace for AI stock trading tools, adds a new feature to be used by active traders. "AI Robots" are automated trading tools where AI makes trades based on several neural networks. A user can see live how AI Robots select cryptocurrencies, enter and exit in paper trades.

Tickeron revealed several AI Robots for Trading Cryptocurrencies which use artificial intelligence to scan hundreds of cryptocurrencies in search of patterns that indicate buy or sell signals. These AI Robots include the use of a trailing stop exit from a position. The goal of these AI Robots is to increase average profit and decrease average loss. These AI Robots use Real Time Patterns (RTP) Proprietary Neural Networks to open positions and filters them using AI Predictions and other proprietary indicators.

Tickeron's technology has an undeniable track record in the cryptocurrency market, accurately predicting the last week within two percent of the actual decline. For instance, the last two month when the crypto market dropped by 20% but our AI Robots showed a potential gain of 15%.

This same valuable technology makes cryptocurrency trading analysis much more accessible to investors. Once the user selects patterns and chooses their minimum confidence level, the rest is simply done for them. Tickeron's artificial intelligence then predicts breakout and target prices, backtests the pattern, and provides other relevant cryptocurrency trading information.

"Our artificial intelligence has precisely predicted several major events in the cryptocurrency market," said Dr. Savastiouk who serves as the company's CEO, Tickeron is a subscription-based market intelligence platform. "Crypto traders can now have the same AI at their disposal to make informed trading decisions by discovering these patterns within the context of our exclusive, sophisticated algorithms and data analysis."

About Tickeron:

Tickeron is an algorithmic AI trading marketplace for traders and investors, and proprietary neural network developers. To learn more about Tickeron, please visit tickeron.com.

Follow Tickeron on the following channels: Twitter, YouTube, Stocktwits, and Google News.

The detailed charts provided by Tickeron are subject to certain limitations disclosed on tickeron.com that investors should review before making an investment. Tickeron's investment advice relies on historical information. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Investing in securities involves significant risks, including the risk of loss of the entire investment.