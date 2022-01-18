Laser Cladding Market to Reach USD 921.62 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 5.1% CAGR: Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vantage Market Research’s recent analysis of the global laser cladding market finds that growing penetration of fiber lasers in laser cladding applications is expediting market growth. Primarily driven by gradual transition from conventional laser technologies to laser cladding, the total global laser cladding market is estimated to reach USD 921.62 Million by 2028, up from USD 479 Million in 2021, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.1%.

Furthermore, the development of advanced laser cladding solutions is also anticipated to augment the growth of the global laser cladding market, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Laser Cladding Market by Type (Diode laser, Fiber laser, CO2 laser, Acoustic laser), by Revenue (System revenue, Laser revenue), by Materials (Cobalt-based alloys, Nickel-based alloys, Iron-based alloys, Carbides & Carbide blends), by End-use Industry (Oil & gas, Mining, Aerospace & Defense, Automotive), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

Click Here To Access The Free Sample Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/laser-cladding-market-1164/request-sample

(The Free Sample Of This Report Is Readily Available On Request).

Our Free Sample Reports Includes:

In-depth Industry Analysis, Introduction, Overview, and COVID-19 Pandemic Outbreak.

Impact Analysis 160+ Pages Research Report (Including latest research)

Provide chapter-wise guidance on request 2021 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Trends, Size, & Share, Includes Updated List of figures and tables.

Updated Report Includes Major Market Players with their Sales Volume, Business Strategy and Revenue Analysis by using Vantage Market Research methodology.

(Please note that the sample of this report has been updated to include the COVID-19 impact study prior to delivery.)

Market Dynamics :

Driver: Increased Penetration of Fiber Lasers in Laser Cladding Applications

The increasing penetration of fiber lasers in laser cladding applications is anticipated to augment the growth of the laser cladding market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increasing benefits of fiber laser cladding over alternate technologies. This has directed most of the manufacturers to adopt fiber laser cladding technology. The various benefits of laser cladding include improved metallurgy i.e., the bonding, and hardness along with decreased part deformation and stress which is caused due to lower heat input. The applications of thin-coat also results in saving powder costs. In most of the cases the simplicity of automation leads to improved productivity, enhanced quality, and overall reduced operating costs. The variety of benefits of this technology is expected to open new avenues in the laser cladding market.

Opportunity: Adoption of Laser Cladding Applications across Aviation and Automotive Industries to Stimulate Market Growth

Most of the industrial sectors like aviation and automotive are moving towards using and opting laser cladding technology in their applications. Laser cladding is a process in which the laser is used as a source of heat to melt the extra material in order to create a coating on the surface of a portion. With the use of laser technology extended life of equipment and machinery is obtained when exposed to corrosion, wear or impact. Owing to the benefits of this tech it is used broadly in various industries. For instance, in automotive industry, this technology is widely used for applications such as brake discs, piston rings, cylinder liners, synchronizing rings, and crank shaft repairs, among others. Additionally, in an aerospace industry, a variety of degradation issues occur in aircraft engines due to metal-to-metal wear, hot corrosion, and particle erosion plus others. Laser tech is used to repair these components. Common laser clad components in the aerospace industry include turbine blades, 3d printing and landing gear. Furthermore, development of advanced laser cladding solutions is also expected to create more opportunities for the growth of the market.

Purchase This Premium Report Now @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/buy-now/laser-cladding-market-1164/1

Benefits of Purchasing Laser Cladding Market Reports:

Customer Satisfaction : Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports.

: Our team of experts assists you with all your research needs and optimizes your reports. Analyst Support : Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions.

: Before or after purchasing the report, ask a professional analyst to address your questions. Assured Quality : Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports.

: Focuses on accuracy and quality of reports. Incomparable Skills: Analysts provide in-depth insights into reports.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the electronics industry. Small and medium-scale companies are the backbone of technology providers and are witnessing a steep drop in revenue since the emergence of the pandemic in 2020. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

The report on Laser Cladding Market highlights:

Assessment of the market

Premium Insights

Competitive Landscape

COVID Impact Analysis

Historic Data, Estimates and Forecast

Company Profiles

Global and Regional Dynamics



Read Full Research Report @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/laser-cladding-market-1164

Regional Analysis :

Asia Pacific Dominates the Global Laser Cladding Market

Asia Pacific has dominated the global laser cladding market in 2021 and is likely to continue the same trend during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in adoption of enhanced manufacturing techniques in emerging economies like India, and China, in the region. Furthermore, the increasing R&D investments in laser technologies and growing manufacturing and electronics sectors are also expected to support the regional growth of the market.

Europe is likely to witness substantial growth in the laser cladding market during the forecast period. This is attributable to the increase in demand from end-use industries from economies like Germany, and Italy in the region. Additionally, the increasing technological developments in laser cladding solutions are also expected to support the growth of the laser cladding market in near future.

List of Prominent Players in the Laser Cladding Market:

OC Oerlikon Management AG (Switzerland)

TRUMPF (Germany)

IPG Photonics Corporation (US)

Coherent, Inc (US)

Han’s Laser Technology Industry Group Co., Ltd. (China)



Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Laser Cladding Market?

How will the Laser Cladding Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Laser Cladding Market?

What are the Laser Cladding market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Laser Cladding Market throughout the forecast period?

Recent Developments:

September, 2021: TRUMPF announced the launch of new generation of the TruLaser Series 1000 with more productivity, process stability and cost-effectiveness in order to increase its product portfolio.

March, 2021: Lumibird announced to sign an agreement with the Swedish company Saab to acquire its defense laser rangefinder business. With this acquisition, Lumibird will be able to offer its European Defense sector clients a wider selection of lasers and rangefinders, from short to long range, with increased market coverage. This acquisition will also open up immediate access for all the products to a broader panel of European clients.

Speak To Analyst: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/laser-cladding-market-1164/contact-analyst

This market titled “Laser Cladding Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 479 Million Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 921.62 Million CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 5.1% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 - 2020 Forecast Years 2022 - 2028 Segments Covered Type: - Diode laser, Fiber laser, CO2 laser, Acoustic laser, Others



Revenue: - System revenue, Laser revenue



Materials: - Cobalt-based alloys, Nickel-based alloys, Iron-based

alloys, Carbides & Carbide blends



End-use Industry: - Oil & gas, Mining, Aerospace & Defense,

Automotive, Power Generation, Others Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America,

and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China,

India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and

South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five

forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory

landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region,

company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

Customization of the Report:

The report can be customized as per client needs or requirements. For any queries, you can contact us on sales@vantagemarketresearch.com or +1 (202) 380-9727. Our sales executives will be happy to understand your needs and provide you with the most suitable reports.

Browse More Related Report:

Low Voltage DC Circuit Breaker Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/low-voltage-dc-circuit-breaker-market-1130

DC Circuit Breaker Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/dc-circuit-breaker-market-1111

Saloon Car Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/saloon-car-market-0246

Marine Battery Market:- https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/industry-report/marine-battery-market-1113

About Vantage Market Research:

Vantage Market Research is a reputed company committed to providing high quality data and market research services. The company provides quantified B2B high quality research on more than 20,000 emerging markets. The company offers detailed reports on multiple industries including chemical materials and energy, food and beverages, healthcare, technology, etc. The company comprises over 125 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1,100 market research reports to its vast database every year. The company’s clientele base spans across 70% of the Global Fortune 500 companies.

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vantage-market-research/

Follow Us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/vantagemarketr

Contact us

Eric Kunz

6218 Georgia Avenue NW Ste 1 - 564

Washington DC 20011-5125

United States Tel: +1 202 380 9727

Email: sales@vantagemarketresearch.com

Website: https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/

Latest Vantage Market Research Press Releases @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/press-releases

Latest Vantage Market Research Blog @ https://www.vantagemarketresearch.com/insight/blogs