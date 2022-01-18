Balchem Corporation Named on Newsweek’s 2022 List of America’s Most Responsible Companies

NEW HAMPTON, N.Y., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Balchem Corporation (NASDAQ: BCPC) today announced that the Company has been named one of America’s Most Responsible Companies by Newsweek magazine. Balchem has earned a ranking amongst this prestigious list of companies for the second consecutive year.



The list of America’s Most Responsible Companies, compiled by Newsweek in partnership with Statista Inc., is based on publicly available environmental, social and governance data as well as an independent survey of U.S. residents. This list recognizes the most responsible companies in the U.S. across a variety of industries.

“Being recognized as one of America’s Most Responsible Companies is a great honor for Balchem and is a testament of our commitment and continued efforts to advance our Environmental, Social, and Governance initiatives,” said Ted Harris, Balchem’s Chairman & CEO. “In our most recent Sustainability report, we established our 2030 environmental goals to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and water usage by 25%. We are committed to operating with excellence as strong stewards of the planet and our stakeholders while providing innovative solutions for the health and nutritional needs of the world.”

About Balchem Corporation

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures and markets specialty ingredients that improve and enhance the health and well-being of life on the planet, providing state-of-the-art solutions and the finest quality products for a range of industries worldwide. The company reports three business segments: Human Nutrition & Health; Animal Nutrition & Health; and Specialty Products. The Human Nutrition & Health segment delivers customized food and beverage ingredient systems, as well as key nutrients into a variety of applications across the food, supplement and pharmaceutical industries. The Animal Nutrition & Health segment manufactures and supplies products to numerous animal health markets. Through Specialty Products, Balchem provides specialty-packaged chemicals for use in healthcare and other industries, and also provides chelated minerals to the micronutrient agricultural market.

