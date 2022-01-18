Leyden Labs Licenses Pan-Influenza Antibody from Janssen

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands and BOSTON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leyden Laboratories B.V. (the “Company” or “Leyden Labs”), today announces the development of an intranasal spray protecting against influenza A and influenza B based on the human monoclonal antibody CR9114. Leyden Labs has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., one of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, to develop and commercialize CR9114 for mucosal administration. CR9114 is a human monoclonal antibody that protects against both influenza A and B in preclinical models. With the exclusive license to mucosal administration of CR9114, Leyden Labs is developing easy-to-use products that provide immediate protection against contracting and spreading multiple strains of influenza. This supports Leyden Labs’ mission to optimize mucosal protection against entire viral families to prevent future pandemics.



Under the terms of the licensing agreement, Janssen will provide Leyden Labs with a worldwide, exclusive license to develop and commercialize CR9114 for mucosal administration. Janssen will receive an upfront payment and is eligible to receive development and sales-based milestone payments and tiered royalties on potential sales. The agreement was facilitated by Johnson & Johnson Innovation.

“This agreement represents an important milestone for Leyden Labs. Bringing in CR9114 strengthens and accelerates our pipeline. We are continuously developing our platform targeting the commonalities of viral families to protect people against many strains of a virus at once,” said Koenraad Wiedhaup, CEO of Leyden Labs. “We believe that mucosal protection and treatment with CR9114 will provide people further control to protect themselves from seasonal flu. Importantly, CR9114 could also play a key role in preventing future flu pandemics. We look forward to advancing it into the clinic.”

Jaap Goudsmit, M.D., Ph.D., CSO of Leyden Labs, said, “We are living in times that the global population is aging. The awareness rises that the risk of severe respiratory infections by viruses like influenza increases with age while the response to seasonal influenza vaccines diminishes at old age. Simultaneously bird or avian flu have never been as rampant. However, current seasonal flu vaccines for the elderly protect poorly, if at all, against these influenza strains. At Leyden Labs, we envision a world where people have the option to protect themselves at any moment, at any place, against any form of influenza. We are working hard to provide similar solutions for other virus families that pose a serious risk like the coronavirus family.”

Leyden Labs will accelerate development of the antibody as part of its mission to protect people from respiratory viruses by targeting the commonalities of viral families.

Leyden Labs aims to help people live their lives to the fullest. Its platform targets commonalities of viral families to protect humanity from known and future viruses. Its portfolio of accessible intranasal product candidates may provide people with the freedom to immediately protect themselves from and prevent the spread of many strains of respiratory viruses, including ones in the influenza and coronavirus families. The Company’s energetic team of world-renowned biotechnology veterans and fresh talent, backed by Series A investors (GV (formerly Google Ventures), F-Prime, Casdin Capital and Byers Capital/Brook Byers) is dedicated to thinking differently to free humanity from the burden of respiratory viruses. To learn more, visit www.leydenlabs.com.

