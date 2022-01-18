Cartier Cuts 27.4 g/t Au over 8.0 m on the Fenton Property

English French

VAL-D’OR, Quebec, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cartier Resources Inc. (TSX-V: ECR) (“Cartier”) is pleased to announce high grade channel sampling results from the 2021 exploration program at the 100 % owned Fenton gold property located 50 km southwest of Chapais, Quebec, Canada.



Highlights:

Channel sections with grades up to 69.1 g/t Au / 2.0 m;

Confirmed the Fenton gold Structure geometry over 325 m in length by 15 to 25 m in width;

29.6 g/t Au / 2.0 m, cut to 550 m depth under the Fenton gold Structure, by historical drill hole ;

Geophysical surveys results expected soon in preparation for drill target generation.

" In 2021 we acquired 100% of the Fenton property and completed the review of the historical data as well as completing a focussed channel sampling program and a geophysical program " commented Philippe Cloutier, President and CEO, adding “These results are an excellent start for 2022 as they continue to build our understanding of the gold mineralization and orient future exploration work for expanding known gold mineralization and new discoveries.”

Channel Sampling

Results from the channel sampling program at the Fenton gold property (see November 29th, 2021 news release for information) carried out in November 2021 have been received by Cartier. The Fenton gold Structure has a geometry, identified to date, over 325 m in length by 15 to 25 m in width. In surface, the center of the Fenton gold Structure returned values up to 69.1 g/t Au over 2.0 m, included in 43.5 g/t Au over 4.0 m, also included in an interval grading 27.4 g/t Au over 8.0 m (Refer to the FIGURE and Table 1 below).

Recall that, significant historical drill intercepts had returned 29.6 g/t Au / 2.0 m included in 20.0 m grading 3.4 g/t Au also within a broad interval of 64.7 m grading 1.5 g/t Au; located at a depth of 550 m, below the channel results presented in this release.

Table 1: Highlight best Channel Sampling Results:

Channel From

(m) To

(m) Au Grade

(g/t) Length

(m)* R5 2.0 4.0 69.1 2.0 Included in 2.0 6.0 43.5 4.0 Included in 1.0 9.0 27.4 8.0 R7 8.5 10.5 18.9 2.0 Included in 0.0 10.5 7.4 10.5 R1 6.0 7.0 37.4 1.0 Included in 4.0 9.0 9.7 5.0 Included in 0.0 20.0 2.7 20.0 R2 0.0 2.0 10.5 2.0 Included in 0.0 22.0 2.2 22.0 R3 2.0 6.0 6.2 4.0 Included in 0.0 18.0 2.4 18.0 R9 2.0 4.0 16.0 2.0 Included in 0.0 5.0 8.6 5.0

* The lengths are expressed in length of the channel. The channels were collected perpendicular to the long axis of the mineralization.

Next Steps

Cartier is expecting the results from the InfiniTEM® XL of Abitibi Geophysic Inc.’s geophysical surveys soon. The results from the survey, in combination with the channel results from this release and the 2021 compilation of the historical drill holes data, will be used to generate the drill targets.

About Cartier

Cartier Resources Inc., which was founded in 2006, is an exploration company based in Val-d'Or. The company's projects are all located in Quebec, which regularly ranks among the best mining jurisdictions in the world. Cartier is advancing the development of its flagship Chimo Mine project and actively exploring its other projects. The Company has a solid cash position exceeding $ 6M and significant corporate and institutional supports, notably with Agnico Eagle Mines, Jupiter Asset Management and the Quebec investment funds.

Qualified Persons

The scientific and technical information on the Company in this news release was prepared and reviewed by Mr. Gaétan Lavallière, P.Geo., Ph.D, Cartier’s Vice-President, and Mr. Ronan Déroff, P.Geo, M.Sc., Senior Geologist, Project Manager and Geomatician, both qualified persons as defined in NI 43-101. Mr. Lavallière approved the information contained in this press release.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

Analytical results, from the Cartier channels, were obtained from samples measured on the trenches along the channels perpendicular to the long axis of the mineralization. The samples are crushed to 80% passing an 8 mesh (3.33 mm) mesh and then pulverized to 90% passing a 200 mesh (0.07 mm) mesh. Cartier inserts 5% of the number of samples as certified standards and another 5% as sterile samples to ensure quality control. The samples are analyzed at the Techni-Lab (Actlabs) laboratory, located in Ste-Germaine-Boulé, Quebec, Canada. The 50 g pulps are analyzed by fire assay and are read by atomic absorption, then by gravimetry for results greater than 10.0 g / t Au. For samples containing visible gold, 500 g of rock are analyzed by the "Metallic Sieve" method.

