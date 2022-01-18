7 Springs Orthopedics Acquires Sport Ortho Urgent Care to Form One of the Largest Orthopedic Footprints in the State of Tennessee

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On Dec. 7, 2021, 7 Springs Orthopedics completed the acquisition of Sport Ortho Urgent Care in order to form one of the largest orthopedic providers in Tennessee. The company will assume the primary name of "Sport Ortho Urgent Care" in an effort to further communicate a patient-centered healthcare model with immediate access to musculoskeletal care and extended hours of operation.

With plans to continue rapidly expanding facilities and service lines, the long-established orthopedic providers now boasts 14 full-time orthopedic locations in Middle Tennessee, six of which offer full-time physical therapy in-house. The company will continue to increase its geographic footprint throughout the state and has plans to begin evaluating its expansion into other states in 2022. Nashville-based venture capital firm Altitude Ventures provided the financing of this most recent expansion.

"This transaction provides significant opportunities for Sport Ortho Urgent Care to continue expanding this "patient-first" orthopedic model that puts patients where they deserve to be, as the primary focus of their healthcare experience," said Brant Bell, MSM, PA-C, Founder and VP of Clinical Services for Sport Ortho Urgent Care (formerly 7 Springs Orthopedics).

Dr. Charles R. Kaelin (founder of Sport Ortho Urgent Care in 2015) stated, "I could not be more excited to join Brant and the 7 Springs Orthopedics team. In times like these, when the need to protect the vulnerable is at an all-time high, there has never been a greater need for exclusively orthopedic care centers with qualified practitioners, like Sport Ortho offers."

At the core of Sport Ortho Urgent Care is a disruptive healthcare model that offers access to a patient experience that is much improved from traditional options. Sport Ortho Urgent Care offers a completely patient-driven experience, marked by immediate access, extended hours of operation, no referral requirements, assurance of sufficient time with an experienced orthopedic provider, and locations based in their local community - saving patients time, money, and stress.

Landon Gibbs, Chairman of the Board and Managing Partner at Altitude Ventures, says, "This investment into Sport Ortho is an endorsement of our belief that this combined entity brings the absolute best of corporate leadership and medical care to patients who deserve the most accessible, cutting-edge care available. We are very excited about what this expansion brings to Middle Tennessee and look forward to seeing continued growth for Sport Ortho in the years ahead."

Sport Ortho Urgent Care is a Nashville-based multi-location provider of comprehensive orthopedic care, offering a wide array of services to treat everything from general musculoskeletal pain to complex fractures, spinal issues, sports, and work-related injuries. In keeping with the company's core mission, Sport Ortho offers conservative pathways to musculoskeletal issues and believes that every patient deserves to fully understand their treatment options.

Location and immediate appointment information can be found on 7SpringsOrtho.com and SportOrthoUrgentCare.com.

Tennessee locations include: Antioch, Brentwood, Clarksville, East Nashville, Hendersonville, Lawrenceburg, Manchester, Mount Juliet, Murfreesboro N, Murfreesboro S, Shelbyville, Spring Hill, White House, and Winchester.

About Altitude Ventures

Altitude Ventures provides early-stage venture capital financing to healthcare services and technology startups that improve healthcare. The firm, through its offices in Nashville, Tennessee and Houston, Texas, leverages its combined industry expertise, relationships, investment experience, and infrastructure to benefit entrepreneurs, investors, and the overall healthcare system. To learn more, visit www.altvc.com.

Press Contact: Craig Turner

Phone: (615) 375-4354

eMail: craig.turner@7springsortho.com

