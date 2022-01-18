D2L Announces New Chief Operating Officer

TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL) (“D2L” or the “Company”), a global learning technology company transforming the way the world learns, today announced the appointment of technology executive Stephen Laster as Chief Operating Officer. Laster will lead D2L’s product and services teams – focusing on building an extraordinary client experience and a learning platform that helps people achieve more than they dreamed possible.



Laster is a seasoned executive with over 25 years of leadership experience in digital transformation, product development, and technology enablement. Most recently, he served on the executive team at Ellucian, a software and service provider for higher education, where he led all aspects of product direction and strategy. Previously, he held senior roles at Penn Foster, a leading provider of career-focused training programs. Laster’s extensive experience in the education sector also includes more than seven years on the senior leadership team as Chief Digital Officer at McGraw-Hill Education. He also served as Chief Information Officer for Harvard Business School.

“I’m excited to welcome Stephen to the D2L team, and I’m inspired by his creativity and passion for building products and services that delight customers,” said John Baker, President and CEO of D2L. “I know our company and our customers will benefit from Stephen’s accomplished leadership, deep experience in education, and proven track record of building great teams.”

“D2L has all the ingredients to become the category leader in learning, including a long history as an innovator, an enviable customer base, and growth momentum,” added Stephen Laster. “I look forward to leading the expansion and evolution of the platform and offerings, and contributing to the company’s clear mission to transform the way the world learns.”

Laster joins D2L on January 24, 2022, with an exciting mandate to lead innovation across a team of high-performing professionals dedicated to technology, engineering and design, product management and customer engagement.

About D2L Inc. (TSX: DTOL)

D2L is transforming the way the world learns—helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our growing global workforce is dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com.

