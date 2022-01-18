Violet Defense Group Hires New CRO

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced photonics company Violet Defense Group, Inc. announces that Bruce J. Mosley has joined the group as Chief Revenue Officer. In this role, Mosley will be responsible for driving sales and marketing strategy at the corporate level and within Violet Defense, its UV disinfection technology subsidiary, and Violet Gro, its indoor agricultural lighting subsidiary.

"Bruce is definitely the right person to take on this new role for the company as we enter our next phase of growth," said Violet Defense Group CEO Terrance Berland. "His extensive experience and impressive track record with driving sales and marketing strategy over the course of his career will be an invaluable addition as we continue to grow and expand each of our business lines."

Mosley is a seasoned sales and marketing expert, with more than 30 years of experience in successfully developing and executing sales and strategic marketing plans for major national brands, including Kohler, The Kraft Heinz Company, The Kroger Company, Sunoco, Office Depot, Coors Brewing Company and more.

Previously, Mosley served as Chief Revenue Officer and led all sales and partnership development efforts for Roush Fenway Racing, an eight-time NASCAR championship team with a 30+ year history. In this new role, Mosley will oversee the activation of Violet Defense Group's partnership with the newly named RFK Racing team, following Brad Keselowski's transition to the team as both driver and co-owner.

Mosley has also served as the Executive in Residence and an adjunct professor of marketing for Belmont Abbey College's Motorsport Management Program for the past 12 years and is a member of the Lowe's YMCA Board of Directors. He is a graduate of Florida State University and participated in Stetson University's MBA program.

"Violet Defense Group is uniquely positioned to address real-world needs across multiple channels. I'm extremely excited to join the team and leverage my experience to help Violet Defense Group pursue its aggressive growth plan," said Mosley.

About Violet Defense Group

Violet Defense Group is an advanced photonics company based in Florida, helping to leverage its patented technology for solutions that lead to a healthier world. As the parent company to Violet Defense, the germ-killing technology subsidiary, and Violet Gro, the agricultural lighting subsidiary, Violet Defense Group is committed to harnessing the power of light to solve real-world problems, including healthier spaces, better indoor growing, and cleaner water. For more information, visit www.violetdefensegroup.com.

Media Contact:

Bianca D'Angelo

(203) 577-7588 (Direct)

bianca@newswire.com

www.Newswire.com

