Accushield Helps Nursing Homes and Senior Living Comply With Emergency Staff Vaccination Requirements

ATLANTA, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Emergency federal regulations requiring healthcare staff to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 took effect this month. The emergency regulation, issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, requires all non-exempt staff at nursing homes, hospitals, and certain assisted living providers to be vaccinated.

Separately, many states are requiring visitors to show proof of vaccination card or a negative test result before entry to specified healthcare facilities is granted.

Accushield, developer of the leading sign-in and health screening technology system for healthcare environments, provides solutions to help these facilities comply with the new vaccine and testing requirements.

Accushield provides tablet-based kiosks for skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, and hospitals. The sign-in and health screening kiosks replace antiquated paper logbooks with a streamlined, kiosk-based process for all visitors, staff, third-party caregivers, and residents who enter and exit a facility. The Accushield system facilitates the sign-in process and provides automated health screening for every person who enters a facility. Many facilities have replaced their in-person temperature screeners with the Accushield kiosk.

"The vaccine and test verification feature for nursing homes, senior living communities, and hospitals is a perfect example of one of the real-life problems that the Accushield kiosk solves," said Allen Barnes, co-founder and chief executive officer. "Our kiosk-based solution seamlessly captures, verifies, and stores vaccine cards for staff, visitors, and third-party healthcare providers. Also, the Accushied kiosk can be used to verify and store a COVID test result."

In addition to streamlining the collection and verification of COVID vaccination records and test results, Accushield also provides automated reporting tools that enable compliance with government-mandated and internal reporting requirements.

Accushield provides:

Mobile app with touch-free QR code sign-in

A COVID-19 screening questionnaire

Capture & approval of COVID-19 vaccination cards

Capture & approval of COVID-19 test results

Capture & approval of medical exemption vaccine forms

Signable consent forms

Record of guest visiting a resident, staff, or attending an event

Health verified name badges

About Accushield

Founded in 2013, Accushield® is the leading developer of sign-in and health screening kiosks for skilled nursing facilities, senior living communities, hospitals, and other healthcare-related institutions. The Accushield solution was designed by Executive Directors and Healthcare Administrators to help them know who is in their buildings. The tablet-based kiosk and mobile app facilitate a safer, healthier, and more streamlined sign-in process for visitors, staff, third-party caregivers, and residents in over 5,000 healthcare facilities. With the adoption in November by Foundation Health Partners, a skilled nursing facility in Fairbanks, Alaska, Accushield now manages installations in all 50 states across the United States. To learn more, visit: https://www.accushield.com

