Atlas Awarded $5 Million Environmental Services Contract With ConocoPhillips Company

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atlas Technical Consultants, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATCX) (“Atlas” or the “Company”), a leading Infrastructure and Environmental solutions provider, announced today that it has been awarded a $5 million contract to provide environmental services to ConocoPhillips (COP). Services include the assessment and remediation of petroleum-oil impacted soil and groundwater associated with historical oilfield activity in the western region of the United States. The contract is for a five-year term.



“We are proud of our relationship with COP since 2005 – a partnership built on trust and consistent delivery of sustainable solutions, as they continue to responsibly access, develop and produce oil and natural gas to help meet the world’s energy needs,” said Atlas Chief Operations Officer, Ken J. Burns, Jr.

ConocoPhillips is an independent exploration and production (E&P) company headquartered in Houston, Texas that explores for, produce, transport and market crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis.

Atlas’ strong partnership, coupled with a quality safety program, led to the award of the contract with COP. Atlas is committed to maintaining a strong safety culture and a healthy, hazard-free work environment for all who operate in, visit, or enter their facilities and job sites.

About Atlas Technical Consultants

Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Atlas is a leading provider of Infrastructure and Environmental Solutions. We partner with our clients to improve performance and extend lifecycle of built and natural infrastructure assets stressed by climate, health, and economic impacts. With 3,600+ employees nationwide, Atlas brings deep technical expertise to public- and private-sector clients, integrating services across four primary disciplines: Environmental; Testing, Inspection and Certification; Engineering & Design; and Program, Construction, and Quality Management. To learn more about Atlas innovations for transportation, commercial, water, government, education, and industrial markets, visit https://www.oneatlas.com.

