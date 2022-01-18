Giatec® Unveils New SmartRock® Long-Range Connectivity Capabilities at World of Concrete

OTTAWA, Ontario, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giatec®, world leader in concrete testing technologies, announced today at World of Concrete 2022 that their award-winning flagship product, SmartRock®, and Smart Hub™ now have long-range connectivity capabilities. This allows users to collect critical concrete data from a signal range increased by over 16-fold.

The addition of long-range wireless connectivity means SmartRock, with its multi-channel capabilities, is now the most versatile wireless concrete sensor in the industry. Users can now collect concrete data directly with a wireless signal range improved from 60 ft (18 m) to 1,000 ft (300 m) and access it anywhere in real time on the Giatec 360™ dashboard. SmartRock - Long Range and SmartHub - Long Range are already available in North America. Availability for international markets is to be determined. Contact your Giatec representative for further details.

"After over a year of research, rigorous testing, and resilient teamwork, we are excited to announce the rollout for our new long-range connectivity has begun, starting with our North American customers. Ultimately, this provides a more improved experience with the Giatec product ecosystem, allowing our customers to collect data safely from hard-to-reach or hazardous locations across all types and sizes of construction projects," says Pouria Ghods, Giatec CEO.

SmartRock, the first truly wireless concrete sensor, is helping top construction companies eliminate concrete testing delays and take back control of their schedules in over 9,000 projects across 80 countries.

SmartHub automatically collects concrete data recorded by wireless SmartRock sensors and uploads it to the Giatec 360 cloud via LTE connection where it is synced to mobile devices with the SmartRock app.

The Giatec 360 platform sends smart notifications to users' mobile devices, letting them know when their concrete has reached specified temperature or strength thresholds. Together with SmartRock and SmartHub, Giatec has built an ecosystem that ensures faster, safer, and more economical concrete construction.

Visit Giatec at World of Concrete, booth #N1253, in Las Vegas from today until January 20 to see the new long-range capabilities live in action.

ABOUT GIATEC

Giatec is a global company revolutionizing the construction industry by bringing smart testing technologies and real-time data collection to the forefront of every job site. Giatec's suite of hardware and software products has leveraged advanced technologies, such as AI and Internet of Things (IoT), including wireless concrete sensors, mobile apps, and advanced non-destructive testing technologies (NDT), to drive innovation throughout concrete's lifecycle and reduce concrete's carbon footprint.

MEDIA CONTACT

Dobrila Moogk, Vice President, Marketing

Tel: 877-497-6278 ext. 9280

marketing@giatec.ca

Related Images











Image 1: Giatec® Unveils New SmartRock® Long-Range Connectivity Capabilities at World of Concrete





Long-range wireless option makes SmartRock the most versatile wireless concrete sensor in the industry.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment