Epazz, Inc. (EPAZ) Presents Metaverse and Blockchain Business Solutions Products at the Emerging Growth Conference on January 19, 2022, Noon EST

Chicago, IL, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Epazz, Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), "is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions." Epazz is invited to present at the upcoming Emerging Growth Conference on January 19, 2022, at 12:00 pm EST for 30 minutes. The Company's Vice President of Communications, Michael Manahan, will discuss the company's developing products in the Metaverse and blockchain.



Mr. Manahan appeared at the NASDAQ studio, on Fox Business News, Newsmax TV, Bloomberg TV, Epazz IR YouTube Channel, and will perform the presentation and entertain questions at the Emerging Growth Conference. Epazz, Inc. invites individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend its real-time, interactive presentation at the Emerging Growth Conference.

About Epazz Inc. ( https://www.epazz.com/ )

Epazz, Inc. is a mission-critical provider of metaverse solutions, blockchain cryptocurrency mobile apps, and cloud business solutions. Epazz provides customized business solutions to businesses, governments, healthcare providers, and post-secondary institutions. Epazz is developing Metaverse business solutions that enable people to collaborate in real-time through virtual reality and augmented reality. Epazz is upgrading its business solutions to fully integrated into the Metaverse. Epazz will be manufacturing low-cost smart glasses for Metaverse design to be lightweight and comfortable to wear for hours a day called Epazz Slim.

