Let's Talk Interactive Completes SOC 2 Type 1 Examination

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Let's Talk Interactive, a leader in customizable telehealth solutions for healthcare providers and organizations, announced today that the company has successfully completed its SOC 2 Type I examination.

The examination was administered by the independent CPA firm A-LIGN in compliance with The American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) Trust Services Principles pertaining to security. The report provides assurance to customers that Let's Talk Interactive's information security practices, policies, procedures, and operations meet the internationally recognized security standards.

SOC 2 audit reports focus on a Service Organization's non-financial reporting controls as they relate to Security, Availability, Confidentiality, and Processing Integrity of the systems the service organization uses to process customer data, as well as the confidentiality and privacy of the information processed by these systems.

Arthur Cooksey, CEO and founder of Let's Talk Interactive, commented, "This is a major accomplishment for Let's Talk Interactive and demonstrates our continued commitment to deliver the most secure and user-friendly telemedicine solutions to our customers with the confidence they deserve when investing in our solution — now and for their future needs. Additionally, this further validates that we have implemented controls and safeguards to help mitigate risks related to the services we provide to our customers."

SOC 2 Type I Examination

The AICPA created its SOC reporting framework to provide an independent evaluation of a service provider's controls linked to defined operational and compliance functions. The SOC guidelines provide a benchmark for service organizations to demonstrate implementation of baseline control procedures and practices.

The SOC 2 Type I examination puts explicit, stringent requirements and guidelines in place for leading service providers to adopt and expand upon. For a company to pass the SOC 2 examination, it must have key policies, controls and strategies that protect customers' data pursuant to the SOC 2 specification, which are based around a set of criteria called Trust Principals. This SOC 2 Type I examination has therefore demonstrated that the company's systems are designed to keep its customers' sensitive data secure. Such performance, reliability and security are essential when working with service providers.

About Let's Talk Interactive

Let's Talk Interactive, Inc. (LTI) is a complete end-to-end Telehealth solutions provider and recipient of Zoom Video Communications, Inc.'s global inaugural Trailblazer Award. LTI arms medical and behavioral health professionals with cutting-edge Health Insurance Portability Accountability Act (HIPAA) video conferencing software, kiosks and medical carts, network solutions, virtual clinics, and proprietary safe and secure online video conferencing capabilities while giving those in need instant access to care through its innovative technology platform. For more information about LTI, visit www.letstalkinteractive.com.

