Research Antibodies and Reagents Market Worth $6.32 billion by 2027- Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled “ Research Antibodies and Reagents Market by Product (Reagent [Sample Preparation (Media, Probe, Buffer), Antibody Production Reagent], Antibody [Type, Source, Research Area]), Technology (Western Blot, ELISA), Application, End-User - Global Forecast to 2027” published by Meticulous Research®, the research antibodies and reagents market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2020 to 2027 to reach $6.32 billion by 2027.

Research antibodies act as vital tools in laboratory techniques that are conducted for research purposes. Due to their high specificity and sensitivity, antibodies and associated reagents make an exquisite tool aiding in the detection of molecules and its analysis, which enables the researchers to draw conclusions related to drug target, disease occurrence, and immune system pathways.

A major factor contributing to market growth is rising proteomics & genomic research studies mainly due to technological advancement and need to understand the genetic and molecular bases of various diseases. Proteomics and genomics have been used for identification of proteins & genes, their structure & function, and respective modifications in various research areas mainly medical research and drug discovery & diagnostics. Currently, researchers are using various antibodies namely polyclonal, monoclonal, recombinant, and mono-specific antibodies for such studies. This is mainly due to their high target specificity and strong affinity towards target molecule; thereby the understanding of protein and gene expression from localization till specific function of the gene or protein. Thus, rising proteomics and genomics studies increase the use of antibody-based recognition units suitable for therapeutic and diagnostic purpose; thereby driving the research antibodies and reagents market in the near future.

Additionally, rising demand for protein therapeutics and personalized medicine, rising investment and focus on the area of stem cell research, rising need for new biomarker identification, and emerging countries are expected to offer significant growth opportunities for players operating in the research antibodies and reagents market.

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market: Future Outlook

The global research antibodies and reagents market is segmented by product (antibodies and reagents), technology (Western Blot, Immunofluorescence, Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay, Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay, Flow Cytometry, Immunohistochemistry, Immunoprecipitation (IP), others), application (proteomics, drug discovery and development, genomics), end user (pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, academic and research institutes, contract research organizations), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa). The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market share at the global and regional level.

Based on product type, the antibodies segment accounted for the largest share of the overall research antibodies and reagents market in 2021. The key factor attributing towards the growth of this segment is widespread application of antibodies in medicine and biomedical research for the purpose of diagnosis, drug development, and disease treatment. In addition, increasing proteomics & genomics-based research, funding for R&D, and rising need for disease specific biomarkers expands the use of research antibodies in the future.

Based on technology, the flow cytometry segment accounted for the largest share of overall research antibodies and reagents market in 2021. Flow cytometry is a technology used to analyze physiochemical characteristics of substance in a fluid when it passes through at least one laser. The fluorescently labeled components are excited by the laser and transmit light at varying wavelength. This fluorescence is measured to determine various properties of respective component. Key factors attributing towards the growth of this segment are availability of wide number of antibody specific fluorescent tags and rising proteomics & cell-based research by pharmaceutical and biotechnological companies.

Based on application, the proteomics segment accounted for the largest share of the overall research antibodies and reagents market in 2021. Proteomics involves the study of proteome to identify types of proteins, protein-protein & protein-nucleic acid interactions along with post-translational modifications. It enables the researchers to screen large number of proteins with clinically distinct properties to discover biomarkers, validate drug targets, design effective drugs, and assess drug efficacy & patient response. It allows large scale, high throughput analyses for the detection, identification, and functional investigation of proteome. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to rising uptake of research antibodies in the significantly growing proteomics market. According to the Journal of American College of Cardiology, over the past 20 years, there has been accelerating growth in the applications of proteomics offering sensitivity and specificity in target-based drug research and biomarker discovery for cardiovascular diseases. For instance, in affinity proteomics, antibody-based arrays are in use for the discovery of markers for ischemic stroke, using proteomics chip of 92 high-potential cardiovascular proteins. Thus, proteomics directly contributes to drug development and biomarker discovery as almost all drugs are directed against proteins.

Based on end-user, the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall research antibodies and reagents market in 2021. The large share of this segment is mainly attributed to the rising adoption of research antibodies & regents in the proteomics research and drug discovery and development with the rising focus of industry vendors on innovating therapeutics of chronic diseases. According to International Federation of Pharmaceutical Manufacturers & Associations (IFPMA), R&D spending of biotechnology companies has grown significantly in past few years. An upsurge in R&D spending is the major factor that can explain the recent surge of innovation across all areas of biotechnology, including significant advances in biological sciences and pharmaceuticals including antibodies aimed at enhancing the quality of human life.

Based on geography, Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The growth in this region is primarily driven by rising R&D expenditure, increasing pharmaceutical research outsourcing in the region owing to lower cost advantages, increasing government funding, and improving healthcare infrastructure. In addition, significantly growing pharmaceutical industry in Asia primarily due to huge demand for medical care from large population base with increasing incidence & prevalence of chronic disease and aging population are expected to support the growth of research antibodies and reagents market in the region.

The key players operating in the global research antibodies and reagents market are GE Healthcare (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Merck KGaA (Germany), F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG (Switzerland), Rockland Immunochemicals Inc. (U.S.), Johnson & Johnson (U.S.), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Eli Lily and Company (U.S.), Becton Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Danaher Corporation (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), GenScript Biotech Corporation (U.S.), Lonza (Switzerland), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (Israel), Santa Cruz Biotechnology, Inc. (U.S.), and BioLegend, Inc. (U.S.), among others.

Scope of the Report

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Product Type

Antibodies Antibodies Market, by Type Primary Antibody Secondary Antibody Antibodies Market, by Production Type Monoclonal Antibody Polyclonal Antibody Antibody Fragments Antibodies Market, by Source Mouse Rabbit Others Antibodies Market, by Research Area Oncology Infectious Diseases Cardiovascular Disease Immunology Neurology Stem Cell Research Others

Reagents Sample Preparation Reagents Media and Serum Stain and Dyes Probes Buffers Solvents Antibody Production Reagents Enzymes Proteins Other Research Reagents



Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Technology

Western Blot

Immunofluorescence

Enzyme-Linked Immunosorbent Assay

Multiplex Immunosorbent Assay

Flow Cytometry

Immunohistochemistry

Immunoprecipitation (IP)

Others

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Application

Proteomics

Drug Discovery and Development

Genomics

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Academic and Research Institutes

Contract Research Organizations

Research Antibodies and Reagents Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

