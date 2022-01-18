Global Machining Centers Market to Reach US$19.2 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Machining Centers Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957307/?utm_source=GNW

The manufacturing industry is a critical growth driver and the shifting role of manufacturing and its level of contribution to economic development tends to impact growth patterns in the global machining centers market. From turning, boring, milling, grinding, drilling, tapping, forming, casting, cutting to other more complex tasks, machine tools are indispensable in a wide gamut of manufacturing industries ranging from automotive, aerospace & defense, shipbuilding, electrical & electronics, precision engineering, power generation, railways to computers, medical, healthcare and biotechnology. The current focus on reducing operating costs, manufacturing timelines, improving productivity and competitiveness is expected to drive demand for next generation, efficient machine tools. Technological breakthroughs in machining center production through increase in spindle and positioning speeds have been instrumental in the development of techniques for refining machine center productivity. Such productivity was expected to be supported by technology involving adaptive control, five sides of work-piece in one, maximum vibration absorption, open architectures, personal computer controls, space efficiency, speed controls, and tight dimensional tolerances. The five-axis machining centers that emerged in recent years are equipped with two additional rotational axes besides the conventional three axes, thus allowing machining of shapes with greater complexity.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Machining Centers estimated at US$13.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% over the analysis period. Vertical, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$13 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Horizontal segment is readjusted to a revised 6.5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 24.5% share of the global Machining Centers market. Vertical machine center types represent a popular choice because they occupy less installation space compared to the horizontal types with the spindle located on the side of the workpiece. Horizontal machining centers continue to display strong demand in recent years, led by integration of technology advancements such as high-torque and high-speed spindles, pallet pools, FMS stockers, automation with integral twin pallets, and gantry loaders and unloaders. Horizontal Machining Centers score over Vertical Machining Centers on spindle run time and hence involve less labor.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $8.1 Billion by 2026



The Machining Centers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 8.72% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$8.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.4% and 5.3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$8.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Despite receiving a major blow in the form of COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak, China is forecast to continue to remain among the world`s largest manufacturing hubs in the medium term despite the rising domestic production costs. In the United States, manufacturing renaissance and reshoring of manufacturing are forecast to benefit the machine tools market in the long-term.



By Application, Automotive Segment to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2026



Automotive industry is one of the major end-use markets for machine tools for manufacture of a wide range of individual vehicle parts. Automobile sales and consequent production trends thus determine demand for a range of automotive parts and components, which in turn spurs opportunities in the machining centers market. In the global Automotive (Application) segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 5.5% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.3 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.5 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$935.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 6.2% CAGR through the analysis period.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

COVID-19 Outbreak Induces Weakness into Machine Tool Industry

Machining Centers: An Overview

Types of Machining Centers

Market Fortunes Closely Linked to Manufacturing Sector &

Economic Environment

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Machining Center Manufacturers Leverage Industry 4.0 Technologies

EXHIBIT 2: World Industry 4.0 Market by Vertical (2020 & 2027

EXHIBIT 3: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT

(in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025

Increasing Trend towards Automation and Accelerating pace of

Digitalization Drives Demand for Automated Machining Centers

Smart Machine Centers Central to COVID-19-led Shift towards

Smart Manufacturing

Trends and Developments in CNC Machining

Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spur Growth

Manufacturers Invest in Machining Centers to Meet the Growing

Demand for Precision Components

Limitless Possibilities & Concrete Merits Make Five-Axis

Machining Centers an Exciting Proposal

Horizontal Machining Centers Score Over Vertical Machining Centers

CNC Tool Changes Monitored with Miniature Inductive Sensors

Metal Fabrication Drives Demand for CNC Vertical Machining Centers

Pandemic Significantly Disrupts the Metal Fabrication Industry

Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Poised

to Benefit Demand

Reshoring Drives Growth Prospects in Developed Markets

Rise in Automobile Ownership and Automaking Operations to Drive

Market Gains

EXHIBIT 4: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

EXHIBIT 5: COVID-19 Impacts Automobile Industry: Car Production

YoY % Growth in 2020 Across Major Regional Markets

Shift towards Electric Vehicles Drives Machining Center

Manufacturers to Innovate

EXHIBIT 6: Global Electric Vehicle Sales in 000 Units: 2019-2025

Machining Centers Evolve as Preferred Tool for Manufacture of

Critical and Complex Components in Aerospace Industry

COVID-19 Plays Spoilsport to Airlines Market Affecting the

Machine Tool Industry

EXHIBIT 7: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial

Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

EXHIBIT 8: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Staged Recovery over Long-Term to Benefit Demand

EXHIBIT 9: Global Commercial Airline Revenues (in US$ Billion)

for the Years 2010. 2015, 2020, and 2025

EXHIBIT 10: Global Aircraft Deliveries by Region: 2021-2040

Job Shops Making Aerospace Parts Bet Heavily on Machining

Centers to Push Efficiency

Inflated Demand for Diagnostic Equipment Part amid COVID-19

Augurs Well for Horizontal Machining Centers



