Global Linear Motion Systems Market to Reach US$3.5 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Linear Motion Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957262/?utm_source=GNW

Linear motion systems can be categorized into actuators, controllers, motors, linear axes, linear modules, linear guides and linear tables among others. Growth in the market is being driven by factors including fast-paced industrialization, digital transformation and an increase in number of systems being automated. Their ability to deliver uncompromised performance in harsh environments is another benefit that is fueling popularity of these systems across various industrial sectors, which eventually is adding to the growth of this market. In addition to increased need for automation, demand for linear motion systems is also escalating due to quality inspection requirements, lowered time-to-market, repeatability and high accuracy in industrial processes, as well as the uptick in demand for miniature, compact electronic products in the semiconductor industry. Another major contributor to increased demand for linear motion systems is the rapid adoption of innovative electro-mechanical systems that are supporting the expanding volume of global industrial production.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Linear Motion Systems estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% over the analysis period. Multi-Axis, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR to reach US$2.3 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Single-Axis segment is readjusted to a revised 4.8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.2% share of the global Linear Motion Systems market. The demand for multi-axis linear motion systems is all set to grow manifold owing to their ability to provide at least two linear directions for movement. These systems can be simultaneously used for varied target applications, and right motion dynamics together with repeat accuracy and high positioning favor their use across various industries for varied applications.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $565.5 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $739.5 Million by 2026



The Linear Motion Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$565.5 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 21.23% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$739.5 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4% and 5.1% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$789.4 Million by the end of the analysis period. Asia-Pacific dominates market share and demand for linear motion systems is led by rapid adoption of advanced technologies, development and expansion of the manufacturing sector, and major government-led initiatives for the development of IT infrastructure, especially in India and China. China represents the largest end-user of linear motion systems in the region, due to the large-scale deployment of such systems in the domestic automotive and electronic manufacturing industries. Europe is another important market for linear motion systems, where demand is driven by increased industrial activity, increased government spending on industrial automation, and presence of leading linear motion system companies.





Select Competitors (Total 83 Featured)



Bosch Rexroth AG

Ewellix AB

HepcoMotion

Hiwin Technologies Corporation

LinTech

Nippon Bearing Co., Ltd.

NSK Ltd.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

Rollon S.p.A

SCHNEEBERGER Inc.

THK CO., LTD.

Thomson Industries, Inc.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957262/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

Industrial Activity Remains Subdued in the Immediate Term

EXHIBIT 2: Global PMI Index Points for the Years 2018, 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Percentage of Companies Impacted by Supply Chain

Delays Due to COVID-19 Worldwide as of August 2020

Vital Lessons for Manufacturing Industry during Pandemic Crisis

EXHIBIT 4: Global Machine Tools Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 5: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset &

Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 6: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth

Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

EXHIBIT 7: Global Transportation Market Reset & Trajectory -

Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025

Linear Motion Systems Market Emerges from COVID-19 Impact

Linear Motion Technology and its Future

Linear Motion Systems: A Prelude

Major Applications of Linear Motion Systems

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

EXHIBIT 8: World Linear Motion Systems Market by Application:

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Material

Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics, and Other

Applications

Recent Market Activity

Analysis by Type

EXHIBIT 9: World Linear Motion Systems Market by Type (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Multi-Axis and

Single-Axis

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 10: World Linear Motion Systems Market by Region:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions (2021 & 2027)

EXHIBIT 11: World Linear Motion Systems Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA,

Europe, and Japan



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

Select Global Brands



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Digital Transformation and Linear Motion Systems

Prominent Trends Influencing Motion Control Systems

Increasing Trend towards Use of Direct Drives for Motion Control

Trends Enabling Motion Control Technologies to Exhibit Dynamic,

Fluid Movement

Insights into Application Areas & Performance-Shaping Factors

of Linear Motion Systems

Effective Design Optimization Options for Miniature Linear

Motion Applications

Trend for Electric Linear Actuators Catches Up

Merits of Electric Systems over Hydraulic/Pneumatic Options

Linear Motion Systems Manufacturers Leverage Industry 4.0

Technologies

EXHIBIT 12: World Industry 4.0 Market by Vertical (2020 & 2027):

Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Manufacturing,

Automotive & Transportation, Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals,

Consumer Electronics, Energy & Utilities, and Other

Verticals

EXHIBIT 13: Global Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing

IoT (in US$ Billion) for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020 and 2025

EXHIBIT 14: Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size

(US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart

Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart

Machines for 2020

Smart Mechatronics & Linear Motion Systems Go together to Clear

Path for Industry 4.0

Smart Mechatronics for Industry 4.0

Usage of IIoT Applications in Material Handling Rapidly

Transforming Conventional Linear Manufacturing Supply Chains

Linear Motion Technology Implications on IIoT

Automated Motor-based Motion Systems

EXHIBIT 15: Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT)

Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and

2025

Material Handling Equipment Market: The Largest Application Market

EXHIBIT 16: Global Material Handling Equipment Market by Region

(2021 and 2027): Annual Sales in US$ Million for North

America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of

World

Prominent Trends with Potential to Influence Material Handling

Space in 2021 & Beyond

Shift from Hydraulic/Pneumatic Systems toward Electric Systems

Adds More Dynamism to Linear Motion in Material Handling

Automobile Industry: One of the Key End-Use Industry for Linear

Motion Systems

Recovery in Automotive Industry Post COVID-19 to Steer Demand

EXHIBIT 17: Global Production Capacity of the Automobile

Industry (In Million Units) by Region for the Years 2017 and

2022

Rapid Mushrooming of Job Shops in Developing Countries Benefits

Machine Tools Industry Leading to Linear Motion Systems Demand

EXHIBIT 18: Global Machine Tools Market by Region (2021 and

2027): Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for North America, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World

Customization of Machine Tools with Linear Motion Systems

Massive Post Pandemic Shift to Automated Warehousing

Technologies Spurs Demand for Linear Motion Systems

Robotic-Assisted Technology and Automation Spurs Growth

Market to Gain from Growing Relevance in Robotics in Healthcare

Sector

Linear Motion Systems Remain Integral to High-Performance

Diagnostic Platforms



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Multi-Axis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Multi-Axis by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Multi-Axis by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Single-Axis by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Single-Axis by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Single-Axis by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Material Handling

Equipment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Material Handling Equipment

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Material Handling

Equipment by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Machine Tools by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Machine Tools by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Machine Tools by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Robotics by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Robotics by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Robotics by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by Type -

Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis and

Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine

Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,

Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis

and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine

Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,

Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis

and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine

Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,

Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis

and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine

Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,

Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis

and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine

Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,

Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis

and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine

Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,

Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis

and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine

Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,

Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis

and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine

Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,

Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by Type -

Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and %

CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis and

Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine

Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,

Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Material

Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis

and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine

Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,

Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Multi-Axis

and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Linear Motion

Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine

Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Linear Motion Systems by

Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools,

Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion Systems

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and Other

Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Linear

Motion Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Linear Motion

Systems by Type - Multi-Axis and Single-Axis Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion

Systems by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Multi-Axis and Single-Axis for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Linear

Motion Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment,

Machine Tools, Robotics and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020

through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Linear Motion

Systems by Application - Material Handling Equipment, Machine

Tools, Robotics and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through

2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Linear Motion

Systems by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Material Handling Equipment, Machine Tools, Robotics and

Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Linear

Motion Systems by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957262/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________