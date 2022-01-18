Global Commercial Aircraft PMA Market to Reach US$14 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft PMA Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05906239/?utm_source=GNW

In addition, commercial aircraft PMA is an authorized alternative for OEM-approved original components and parts. Airlines operating these aircraft must ensure timely repair and maintenance services for keeping aircraft fuel-efficient and lower carbon emissions. Growth in the global market is attributed to anticipated increase in passenger traffic and expansion of the commercial aircraft fleet size. The commercial aircraft PMA market declined in 2020 because of COVID-19 pandemic that disrupted supply chains, leading to flight cancellation and coercing governments to enforce travel bans to curtail spread of the virus. The pandemic coerced various airlines to retire aircraft earlier for reducing operating and maintenance costs. The decision resulted in influx of USM and rotatable parts that reentered into the market through USM providers and PMA holders. These developments are now benefitting the commercial aircraft PMA market, which is likely to also gain from rising passenger traffic and government support to the aviation industry across developing markets post the pandemic.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Commercial Aircraft PMA estimated at US$10.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$14 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period. In orders to recover from the impact of COVID-19 and tap lucrative opportunities, companies are targeting rapidly growing segments while maintaining consistent focus on slow-growing categories. Increasing consolidation of the market due to takeover of local manufacturers and suppliers by leading players is expected to intensify competition.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.6 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $2.9 Billion by 2026



The Commercial Aircraft PMA market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.6 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.7% share in the global market. China, the world second`s largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$2.9 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.1% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$3.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Led by China, the Asia-Pacific region is receiving a notable impetus from increasing passenger traffic coupled with ongoing efforts by countries like Vietnam and India to support the aviation industry. With over 8,000 in-serve commercial aircraft in 2020, Asia-Pacific accounted for nearly one-third of the overall commercial aircraft fleet globally. While the region has made significant progress in terms of expansion of fleet size, the average age of the aircraft fleet is expected to increase consistently. The scenario along with the need for part replacement and aircraft maintenance is creating strong demand for various PMA parts.





BAE Systems PLC

HEICO Corporation

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Precision Castparts Corporation

The Timken Company

TransDigm Group, Inc.

Triumph Group, Inc.

United Technologies Corporation (UTC)

Wencor Group







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Pandemic Dents Prospects in the Aviation Industry

EXHIBIT 2: COVID-19 Pandemic Dents Airline Revenues: Commercial

Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020

EXHIBIT 3: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019

Drop in Aviation Sector Impacts Demand for Commercial Aircraft

PMA Components Market

Impact on Commercial Aviation Maintenance Market

Staged Recovery over Long-Term

An Introduction to Commercial Aircraft Parts Manufacturer

Approval (PMA)

Chronology of Regulations

Developments across Other Jurisdictions

Commercial Aircraft PMA Market to Scale New Heights with Rising

Traffic & Expansion of Fleet Size: Global Market Prospects &

Outlook

Regional Analysis

EXHIBIT 4: World Commercial Aircraft PMA Market by Region:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed and Developing

Regions (2021 & 2027)

EXHIBIT 5: World Commercial Aircraft PMA Market - Geographic

Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-

Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, Africa, USA, Europe,

Canada, and Japan

Competitive Scenario

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Commercial Aviation Industry: The Barometer of Health of the

Aircraft PMA Market

Air Passenger Traffic and Demand for Modern Aircraft Present

Long-term Growth Opportunities for the Market

EXHIBIT 6: Global Airline Industry: Number of Scheduled

Passengers Boarded (in Million) for 2010-2020E

Key Market Trends in the Commercial Aircraft PMA Market

The Global Commercial Aircraft Market: The Current Scenario

Expanding Aircraft Fleet to Fuel Need for Aircraft PMA Components

EXHIBIT 7: Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Projections:

Breakdown of Fleet (in Units) by Region for 2019 and 2039

Aging Fleet Presents Opportunities for Commercial Aircraft PMA

EXHIBIT 8: Average Age (in Years) of Globally Operating

Aircraft Fleet for 2020 & 2030

EXHIBIT 9: Average Age (in Years) of Select Airlines Around the

World

Business & General Aviation Segment Poised to Lead Future

Growth in the Aircraft PMA Market

EXHIBIT 10: Number of General Aviation Aircrafts Produced

Worldwide for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2019

EXHIBIT 11: Global General Aviation Market: Revenue Share

(in %) by Aircraft Type for 2019

Component & Parts Replacement Demand Supports Growth

Aircraft MRO Services? Importance in Airworthiness Management

to Drive Opportunities

EXHIBIT 12: When Aircraft Queue-Up in Hangars Across the World

After Idling for Months, A Recovering MRO Market Will Drive

Aircraft PMA: Global Market for MRO (In US$ Million) for

Years 2021, 2023, 2025, 2027

EXHIBIT 13: Global MRO Spending (In US$ Billion) by Segment for

the Years 2020 & 2027

An Overview of Aircraft MRO Norms and Regulations

Engine MRO Segment Drives Aircraft PMA Market

Cost Competitive PMA Certified Parts Grow in Importance in the

MRO Market

Threat of PMA Forces OEMs to Reevaluate their Role in the MRO

Market

The Ever-Present Threat of Air Accidents Reinforces the

Importance of MRO and Aircraft PMA

EXHIBIT 14: Global Commercial Aircraft Accident Rate: Number of

Accidents Per Million Departures for the Years 2010-2019

EXHIBIT 15: Despite the Strides Taken in Safe Flying, Ever-

Present Threat of Plane Crashes Drives Emphasis on

Airworthiness & Plane Maintenance: Global Number of

Fatalities on Commercial Flights for the Period 2010-2019

Robots Set to Gain Adoption for Aircraft Assembly Rushing the

Uptake of PMA Components

PMA Testing Services: Offering Supporting Credentials for PMA



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 83

