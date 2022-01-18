The Worldwide IoT in Smart Cities Industry is Expected to Reach $132.2 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global IoT in Smart Cities Market by Offering, Solution (Remote Monitoring, Network Management, and Reporting and Analytics), Service, Application (Smart Transportation, Smart Building, and Smart Utilities) and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global IoT in smart cities market size to grow from USD 130.6 billion in 2021 to USD 132.2 billion by 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0 % during the forecast period.

IoT bringing improvement to communication infrastructure is one of key drivers for IoT in smart cities, every smart city needs to ensure that communications platforms are established and accessible to realize the concept in an open and resource-efficient manner. for instance, fixed networks, mobile networks, and dedicated networks for IoT applications would be critical for such cities.

In a short time, the COVID-19 outbreak has affected markets and customer behaviors and substantially impacted economies and societies. Healthcare, telecommunication, media and entertainment, utilities, and government verticals function day and night to stabilize conditions and facilitate prerequisite services to every individual. The telecom sector, in particular, is playing a vital role across the globe to support the digital infrastructure of countries amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to Fujitsu's Global Digital Transformation Survey, offline organizations were damaged more, while online organizations witnessed growth in online demand and an increase in revenue. 69% of the business leaders from online organizations have indicated that they witnessed an increase in their business revenue in 2020. In contrast, 53% of offline organizations saw a drop in revenues.

Innovative IoT-based smart city solutions, which can be effectively coupled with big data, analytics, cloud, security, and network connectivity, are witnessing massive demand from various sectors. The adoption of IoT technology in smart city applications, such as smart utilities and smart citizen services, is expected to raise the adoption of IoT in smart cities during the pandemic as regulatory authorities of various countries are majorly focused on monitoring health, safety, and living standards of their citizens. To cater to the need for managing IoT devices across various cities, IoT solutions vendors need to enhance the management capabilities of their platforms.

The Service segment to have a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The services segment in the IoT in smart cities market is expected to grow, as major players are focused on offering services. Through professional services, vendors offer comprehensive services by deploying the latest techniques and tools, skills, knowledge, and strategies to address the need for IoT in smart cities. Managed services are provided to outsource specific solutions. The major factors responsible for the growth of the services segment is the rising trend of adopting IoT professional services to reduce Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operational Expenditure (OPEX) and the demand for highly customized IoT services in the industrial and transportation sectors.

Smart citizen service application segment to account for larger market size during the forecast period

IoT is reshaping citizen services. It has wide applications in healthcare, education, and public safety. Smart education solutions have undergone a rapid transformation, and organizations are moving toward mobile technologies, With the help of IoT, educational institutions are not only improving their learning experiences but also efficiently manage their OPEX and CAPEX. The adoption of Interactive White Boards (IWBs), projectors, and printers are seen as a driver for change in the education industry, and the increasing number of connected medical devices and the proliferation of smartphones have significantly contributed toward the growth of IoT. Thus, Governments across the globe are actively using IoT to increase the safety of their citizens. To lower the crime rates and address the increasing number of illegal activities, governments have been using IoT based smart city solutions and services.

Among regions, APAC to hold higher CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific is an emerging IoT in smart cities market. China, Japan, and Singapore are the major countries contributing to the growth of the market in the region. Asia Pacific also houses other major economies, such as Australia, South Korea, and India. Japan and China are among the largest manufacturing economies that produce automobiles, information technology products, and electronic products. The IoT in smart cities market paradigm has changed considerably with the growing popularity of advanced technologies such as AI and big data analytics.

