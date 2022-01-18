OpGen to Participate in Edison Group’s Global Healthcare “Open House” Virtual Conference from January 25-27th, 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OpGen, Inc. (Nasdaq: OPGN, “OpGen”), a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease, announced today it is participating in Edison Group’s Open House Event, scheduled to take place virtually this month.



The three-day event, in association with London Stock Exchange, global law firm Taylor Wessing and OpenExchange, will take place between 25th-27th January, focusing on 33 companies. Day one will feature businesses within pharmaceuticals & drug discovery, day two focuses on AI & technology in healthcare, while businesses adopting new approaches to hard-to-solve problems will round off the event.

Content will be available to stream from January 25th on Edison’s website and OpenExchange.tv. Attendance is free and anyone wanting to attend can sign up here:

For more information on the event and details on how to register, please see below.

Edison Group:

Global Healthcare Open House Conference 2022

Date: January 25-27th, 2022

Presentation information: The company presentation will be available on demand on www.edisongroup.com beginning at 7am ET on Thursday, January 27th. The presentation will also be available on OpGen’s investor relations page.

For any questions about the event or how to register, please reach out to openhouse@edisongroup.com

About OpGen, Inc.

OpGen, Inc. (Rockville, MD, USA) is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and bioinformatics to help combat infectious disease. Along with our subsidiaries, Curetis GmbH and Ares Genetics GmbH, we are developing and commercializing molecular microbiology solutions helping to guide clinicians with more rapid and actionable information about life threatening infections to improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms, or MDROs. OpGen’s product portfolio includes Unyvero®, Acuitas® AMR Gene Panel and the ARES Technology Platform including ARESdb®, using NGS technology and AI-powered bioinformatics solutions for antibiotic response prediction.

For more information, please visit www.opgen.com.

About Edison Group:

Edison’s leading research and investor relations consultancy connects listed companies to the widest pool of global investors. By focusing on both the volume and quality of investors reached – across institutions, family offices, wealth managers and retail investors, Edison can create and gauge intent to purchase, even in the darkest pools of capital. www.edisongroup.com

