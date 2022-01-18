Wesana Health Announces Positive Findings From Animal Study on Novel Depression Treatment Protocol Combining Psilocybin and Cannabidiol

Wesana’s novel and proprietary depression treatment protocol that includes a single high dose of psilocybin followed by a maintenance regimen of a microdose of psilocybin combined with cannabidiol, significantly reduced depressive behaviors in a validated animal model



A single high dose of psilocybin alone demonstrated rapid, significant, and short acting improvement in depressive behaviors up to 14 days following administration

Following the single high dose, the maintenance regimen of a microdose of psilocybin in combination with cannabidiol resulted in an additional and sustained 64% reduction in depressive behaviors relative to the psilocybin single high dose alone



CHICAGO and TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wesana Health Holdings Inc. (“Wesana” or the “Company”) (CSE: WESA; OTCQB: WSNAF), a data-driven life sciences company focused on developing the novel therapies of tomorrow and delivering new care paradigms today, has announced positive results of an animal study on a novel depression treatment protocol. Combining psilocybin and cannabidiol, the animal study, conducted by an independent global laboratory services provider, demonstrated considerable and sustained improvement in depressive behaviors.

Wesana’s novel and proprietary depression treatment protocol includes a single high dose of psilocybin followed by a maintenance regimen of a microdose of psilocybin combined with cannabidiol. In a validated preclinical animal model of depression, the maintenance regimen demonstrated up to 64% further improvement than those observed with a single high dose of psilocybin alone.

Furthermore, the maintenance regimen provided a sustained antidepressant effect after the single high dose of psilocybin. Wesana’s proprietary treatment protocol is currently being evaluated for the treatment of multiple mental health conditions including major depressive disorder associated with traumatic brain injury.

“The positive results of this study align with my individual experience and the improvements that I observed in my personal journey with depression. It’s thrilling to see our scientific data support Wesana’s mission to find more effective treatments for the millions of individuals suffering from the symptoms of traumatic brain injury including depression,” said Daniel Carcillo, Wesana founder and Chief Executive Officer.

Dr. Mark Wingertzahn, Wesana’s Chief Scientific Officer, added “This is a great step forward in establishing the scientific evidence to support the utility of a combination product including psilocybin and cannabidiol in the treatment of depression and other unmet medical needs. Additionally, these data provide fundamental, independent scientific support for the ongoing drug development program for SANA-013.”

