Omnia Wellness Completes Pivotal Step to Enter European Athletic Market with the Swiss Gymnastics Federation (STV)

DENVER, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omnia Wellness Inc. (the “Company”) (OTC US: OMWS), a health and wellness company providing advanced wellness and fitness therapeutic technologies has completed a pivotal step to enter the European athletic market by signing a Letter of Intent with the Swiss Gymnastics Federation (Schweizerischer Turnverband or STV).

The Swiss Gymnastics Federation (STV), founded in 1985 and headquartered in Aarau, is the umbrella organization of cantonal/regional associations, gymnastics clubs, and is a member of the Swiss Olympic Association. STV is divided into 30 member associations, has approximately 370,000 members, 3,000 centers, and is not only the largest multisport association in Switzerland, but also the oldest. The STV promotes top-class sport (artistic gymnastics, rhythmic gymnastics and trampoline) as well as popular sports (aerobics, gymnastics, Rhonrad, fistball, Indiaca, basketball, and volleyball).

STV and Omnia Wellness intend to implement a phased process beginning in the first half of 2022 that targets Omnia installing its signature Endo-Kinetic therapeutic devices in a growing number of STV’s 3,000 sports centers as well as becoming an official STV sponsor. Operations will start with Pilot Centers, including the STV national performance center of Magglingen where top athletes of all disciplines receive specific training and where the Swiss Federal Institute of Sport is located. Omnia has a dedicated team in Switzerland supporting this initiative.

STV’s Central President, Mr. Fabio Corti, said: “We have studied Omnia’s fitness and wellness therapeutic devices and see its technology as strong value-added services for our Olympic athletes as well as our recreational fitness members -- and a win-win for both parties. We eagerly await the initial equipment demonstration in our Lenzburg location, followed by installations of the devices at four of our Centers which we anticipate leading to a wider long-term commercial master agreement.”

Omnia Wellness Executive Chairman, Mr. Steve Howe, said: “STV is one of the world’s premier sports organizations, and is an ideal partner to develop our advanced fitness technology in the heart of Europe. The Federation has a long history of serving the health and wellness of its athletes for over 180 years.

The Swiss athletic market is seen as a trend setter for the rest of Europe and launching our international expansion with STV allows us to build a solid foundation and reputation with customers in the region. Our EU business development efforts in 2021 have resulted in a robust pipeline we intend to execute on this year, and this is the first step.”

Omnia Wellness Inc. is an innovative developer of a disruptive dry-hydrotherapy technology for massage, fitness, and medical applications. Through its subsidiaries Omnia Wellness Inc. and Solajet® Financing Company, Omnia Wellness intends to commercialize SolaJet’s Dry-Hydrotherapy, Endo-Kinetic™ technology, which provides deep tissue suppression, therapeutic heat, vibration and a flushing full-body “wave” combining four therapies in one. Treatments are designed to deliver the feeling similar to an hour-long traditional massage in as little as 15 minutes at an affordable price point for the consumer. In response to COVID-19, the Company is emphasizing its technology as “touchless” therapy. It is the expectation of Omnia Wellness to create a national chain of “BodyStop® Relaxation and Therapeutic Centers,” with the first BodyStop® opened in the third quarter of 2021, and “BodyStop® Recovery Zones” available at fitness clubs. https://omniawellness.com

