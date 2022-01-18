Achiko AG Announces Feature Article on “How We Get Back to Normal” with its AptameX™ Covid-19 Rapid Test Technology

ZURICH, Switzerland, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Achiko AG (OTCQB: ACHKF; SIX: ACHI; ISIN CH0522213468) (“Achiko”, the “Company”) is pleased to announce a feature article in The Jakarta Post: “How we get back to normal: Restoring Trust and Confidence through Testing with AptameX” which discusses how Achiko is contributing to provide affordable and accurate testing to Indonesia with its Covid-19 saliva-based rapid test AptameX™, which fills the gap between rapid tests and PCR testing.



The article is available at this link: https://www.thejakartapost.com/adv-longform/2022/01/17/how-we-get-back-to-normal-restoring-trust-and-confidence-through-testing-with-aptamex.html and within the News section of Achiko’s web site: https://www.achiko.com/news.

ABOUT ACHIKO AG

Achiko AG (SIX: ACHI.SW; OTCQB: ACHKF; www.achiko.com) is developing disruptive diagnostic solutions that puts people first. The company’s lead product is a rapid, reliable Covid-19 test with a companion app offering a user-friendly digital health passport. The test and companion app were launched in Indonesia in mid-2021 and an application for CE Mark approval in Europe will be submitted in 2022.

Achiko creates and develops aptamer-based diagnostics through its biotechnology division, AptameXTM and companion health apps via its digital mobile health technology division, Teman SehatTM. The AptameX DNA aptamer tests can be rapidly chemically synthesized, are cost-effective and have wide potential across multiple disease diagnostics. Leveraging AptameX and Teman Sehat, Achiko aims to deliver fast, accurate and affordable diagnostic testing for a range of pathogenic diseases and therapeutic indications in the rapidly evolving healthcare diagnostics field.

Headquartered in Zurich, Achiko has offices in Hong Kong, Jakarta, Seoul, and Singapore.

Media contacts:

ACHIKO AG

Investor Relations

E: ir@achiko.com

Switzerland & Global

Marcus Balogh

Farner Consulting Ltd.

E: achiko@farner.ch

T: +41 44 266 67 67

U.S. & Global

Jeanene Timberlake

RooneyPartners

E: jtimberlake@rooneypartners.com

T: +1 646 770 8858

Disclaimer

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning Achiko AG and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance, or achievements of Achiko AG to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Achiko AG is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.