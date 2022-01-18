Orgenesis and Johns Hopkins University expand POCare in Maryland through creation of the Maryland Center for Cell Therapy Manufacturing

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orgenesis Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGS) (“Orgenesis” or the “Company”), a global biotech company working to unlock the full potential of cell and gene therapies, and The Johns Hopkins University, today announce the next phase of their collaboration. This new phase involves construction of a cell and gene therapy processing facility for point of care treatment of patients at Johns Hopkins which is planned to start in Q2 2022 and is expected to be operational in Q2 of 2023.

Construction of the new POCare Center, also known as the Maryland Center for Cell Therapy Manufacturing, has been funded in part by a $5 million grant from the State of Maryland. The new state-of-the-art 7,000-square-foot facility has been designed to meet U.S. Food and Drug Administration standards and provides Johns Hopkins clinicians and researchers with a more streamlined path to treat patients and take promising and novel treatments from the lab to patient trials. This path will enable local capacity for processing of clinical therapeutics at the point of care, rather than having to outsource clinical trial cell and gene therapy manufacturing to third parties.

In addition, the establishment of the new POCare Center will enable rapid scale up of additional processing capacity through connecting/servicing Orgenesis Mobile Processing Units and Labs (OMPULs). OMPULs shorten the implementation time of new capacity from 18-24 months to 3-6 months. Each POCare Center can service multiple OMPULS. The first OMPUL in Maryland is expected to deploy 2H of 2022.

Orgenesis currently plans to base 30 of their own employees on the site when it is completed. Orgenesis is already using lab space at FastForward, Johns Hopkins Technology Ventures’ (JHTV) innovation hub, as the acting POCare Center for the Mid-Atlantic Region.

“I’d like to congratulate Orgenesis as they begin building the company’s new Maryland Center for Cell Therapy Manufacturing on the Johns Hopkins University campus in Baltimore. The state is pleased to support this project with a $5 million grant to assist with construction," said Maryland Governor Larry Hogan. "With the current demands on the healthcare industry, we are acutely aware of the need to continue to position Maryland in the forefront of biomedical advancements. This center will help develop innovative new therapies to improve the lives of patients for years to come."

“Orgenesis continues to develop and extend key partnerships within its international POCare Network. These international partnerships are now experiencing significant investment and construction across the globe to build on the achievements within the Network, as illustrated by our expanded collaboration with Johns Hopkins,” said Vered Caplan, CEO, Orgenesis. “We are honored to work with Johns Hopkins, America's first research university and home to nine world-class academic divisions working together in one university. The POC Center at Johns Hopkins will help propel the development of therapies targeting a range of conditions that directly affect the lives of millions of patients.”

