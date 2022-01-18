Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. to Present at Sidoti & Company Winter Small Cap Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (Nasdaq: EGLE) (“Eagle Bulk”, “Eagle”, or the “Company”), one of the world’s largest owner-operators within the midsize drybulk segment, announced that it will be participating at the Sidoti & Company’s Winter 2022 Virtual Investor Conference, which is to be held on January 19 and 20, 2022.



Eagle’s Chief Executive Officer, Gary Vogel, will deliver a presentation at 12:15PM EST on January 20, 2022.

A live webcast of the presentation can be accessed through Sidoti’s conference portal. Investors may register to virtually attend the conference and view the presentation at www.sidoti.com/events.

About Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (“Eagle” or the “Company”) is a US-based fully integrated shipowner-operator providing global transportation solutions to a diverse group of customers including miners, producers, traders, and end users. Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, with offices in Singapore and Copenhagen, Eagle focuses exclusively on the versatile midsize drybulk vessel segment and owns one of the largest fleets of Supramax / Ultramax vessels in the world. The Company performs all management services in-house (including: strategic, commercial, operational, technical, and administrative) and employs an active management approach to fleet trading with the objective of optimizing revenue performance and maximizing earnings on a risk-managed basis. For further information, please visit our website: www.eagleships.com.

