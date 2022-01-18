Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Market to Reach US$27.2 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Licensed Sports Merchandise Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899827/?utm_source=GNW

The licensing companies pay some royalty to sports entities for merchandise sold with copyrighted designs, logos, and various brandings, which minimizes violation of players` and teams` trademarks and assists in restraining the manufacturing the sports-related counterfeit products. Effective sports marketing implementation assists in attaining organizations` and sports clubs` financial success. Sports tournaments and events commercialization have stimulated growth in the sports merchandise market. The state and government authorities are investing extensively in sports merchandise due to the government authorities` desire to promote sports events. Over the past years, rise in sports participation due to rising awareness regarding health, whereby there is increase in physical activity, is fueling demand for licensed sports brands. The expansion of sports to different regions and growing media coverage for different sports has propelled the market growth of sports merchandise. The launch of several sporting leagues and growing fan participation caused the sports sector to be the powerhouse of countless opportunities and untapped avenues. Endurance sports, too, paved a powerful platform for sports enthusiasts to grip a variety of sports goods, thus accelerating the market growth of licensed sports merchandise.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Licensed Sports Merchandise estimated at US$22.3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.2 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period. Apparel & Footwear, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4% CAGR to reach US$10.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Toys & Games segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 22.2% share of the global Licensed Sports Merchandise market. Sports apparel & footwear represents the leading segment, driven by the huge population`s growing inclination towards routine and fitness workouts. Merchandise footwear licensed by celebrities such as LeBron James and Michael Jordan have gained increased popularity among urban consumers worldwide. The sports toys & accessories segment is anticipated to grow rapidly due to the advancements in technology like 3D printing in a range of sports accessories improved the product appearance causing an increased the 3D printed licensed demand for sports balls, keychains, team flags, and celebrity figures.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5.4 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $4.1 Billion by 2026



The Licensed Sports Merchandise market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5.4 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 23.7% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 4.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.6% and 3% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. North America represents the leading regional market for licensed sports merchandise, mainly due to the high popularity of top sports like soccer, basketball and baseball specifically among college and university level students. Also benefiting market growth is the active lifestyles being pursued by people and the growing adoption of health and fitness activities, which is fueling growth in demand for sports goods and licensed sports merchandise. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to be the rapidly growing licensed sports merchandised market, due to the growing popularity of different international sports among teenagers and increased adoption of fashion trends of cross-culture are anticipated to boost the market growth of licensed sports merchandise in the Asia-Pacific region.



Accessories & Gifts Segment to Reach $5 Billion by 2026



In the global Accessories & Gifts segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 3.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.8 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$3.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$810.4 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 3.7% CAGR through the analysis period.





Select Competitors (Total 62 Featured)



eBay Inc.

Everlast Worldwide, Inc.

Knights Apparel, Inc.

Li Ning Company Limited

Newell Brands

Nike, Inc.

Prada SpA

PUMA SE

Quick Silver, Inc.

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Sports Direct International PLC

VF Corporation







II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Social Distancing, Restrictions on Tourism, and Decimated

Consumer Confidence Bring Down the Sports Goods Industry

EXHIBIT 2: The Worst Affected by the Pandemic, the Struggling

Sports Industry Destroys All Hopes for Normalcy for All in the

Value Chain: Global Sports Revenues (In US$ Billion) for 2019

and 2020

EXHIBIT 3: Sharp Decline in the Number of Tourists Impacts

Sports Tourism Related Retail Trade: Global Number of

International Tourist Arrivals at Airports Worldwide (In

Million) for the Years 2019 & 2020

EXHIBIT 4: Rapidly Eroding Consumer Confidence Thwarts Hopes

for a Quick Recovery: Global Consumer Confidence Index Points

for 4Q2019, 1Q2020 & 2Q2020

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Licensed Sports Merchandise

COVID-19?s Impact on the Licensed Sports Apparel Industry

An Introduction to Licensed Sports Merchandise

Global Market Prospects & Outlook

Sports Apparel & Footwear: The Leading Product Type

Online Sales of Licensed Sports Merchandise Poised for High Growth

Developed Regions Lead, Developing Economies to Boost Long-term

Growth

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Focus of Brands on Curbing Counterfeiting of Sports Goods

Drives Market Growth

EXHIBIT 5: Losses from Sales of Counterfeit Goods Globally by

Sector (in ? Billion) for 2020

Rise in Number of Sports Enthusiasts and Growing Participation

in Sports & Fitness Activities Fuels Demand for Licensed

Products

EXHIBIT 6: Participation in Sports & Fitness Activities Favors

Growth in Functional Apparel Market: Average % of Americans

Engaged in Sports & Fitness Activity Each Day for 2010, 2014

and 2019

EXHIBIT 7: Fitness Routine Changes of People as a Result of

COVID-19 Outbreak

Rising Investments in Sports Licensing Worldwide: Opportunity

for Growth

Booming Online Retail Sector Presents Lucrative Opportunities

for Licensed Sports Merchandise

EXHIBIT 8: Social Distancing Mandated by COVID-19 Leads to

Massive Consumer Migration to Online Platforms: Global Retail

E-Commerce Website Traffic in Average Monthly Visits

(in Billions) for Jun-2019 to Jun-2020

Continuous Growth in Number of Sports Leagues Augurs Well for

the Market

EXHIBIT 9: Top Sports Leagues Worldwide Ranked by Annual

Average Revenue (in $ Billion)

EXHIBIT 10: Pandemic-Induced Revenue Losses (in %) of Leading

Professional Sports Leagues (2020)

Expanding Entertainment Industry Drives Trend Towards Marketing

of Sports as Entertainment

Popularity of Athleisure Spurs Growth Outlook for Licensed

Sports Merchandise

EXHIBIT 11: Global Athleisure Market (in USD Billion) for 2020,

2022, 2024 and 2026

Licensing Needs a Shot in the Arm in Sports Footwear Market

Licensed Sports Video Games Poised for Strong Growth

Merchandise Stores Adapt to the New Normal to Revive Sales

Conventional Sponsorship Deals Likely to Become License-Focused

Growing Role of NFTs in Sports Licensing

Regulatory Frameworks for Sporting Events and Sports Leagues/

Teams Impact Market Dynamics

Widespread Implementation of Effective Sports Marketing

Strategies to Drive Gains for Merchandise Sales



