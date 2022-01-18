Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Market to Reach US$8.6 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899669/?utm_source=GNW
Growth in the global market is driven primarily by the growing demand for IGBT from various applications, including medical devices, consumer electronics, industrial systems, electric vehicles, UPS, inverters, and motor drives. IGBTs are witnessing rapid adoption across a wide range of industries owing to their capability in offering higher reliability and reduced switching losses as compared to power MOSFETs. Key players operating the market are increasingly focusing on and investing on optimization of IGBT chips and modules with the aim of reducing power consumption, and improving thermal resistivity, chip density, and efficiency, which is likely to further boost market growth in the coming years. In electric and hybrid electric vehicles, IGBTs are increasingly replacing MOSFETs due to their cost-effectiveness in high-current applications, such as DC-AC and DC-DC conversion, power factor correction, and onboard charging. The increase in the production and sale of electric and hybrid electric vehicles globally is expected to augment the market growth in the near future. In addition, IGBTs are being widely adopted in high-scale renewable projects, such as solar photovoltaic installations and wind turbines.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) estimated at US$5.6 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8% over the analysis period. Module, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 7.4% CAGR to reach US$6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Discrete segment is readjusted to a revised 8.7% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 34.9% share of the global Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) market. IGBT module holds the largest share of the market, owing to their capability in delivering enhanced ease-of-control and efficiency at high voltages. Growth in the Discrete segment is driven by growing demand for consumer electronics that utilize IGBTs for lower current applications.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026
The Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 25.43% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.1% and 6.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 7.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$173.5 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Asia-Pacific IGBT market is primarily driven by the growing production of EVs. Various regional startups are focusing on launching new technologies with the aim of enhancing the performance of EV batteries and focusing on the charging solutions, which in turn is propelling market growth in the region. North America, the second largest region, exhibits significant demand growth of IGBT on back of a rapid growth in EV/HEV and renewable energy markets.
Select Competitors (Total 47 Featured)
- Danfoss A/S
- Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
- Hitachi Energy Ltd.
- Infineon Technologies AG
- Littelfuse, Inc.
- Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
- ON Semiconductor Corporation
- Renesas Electronics Corporation
- ROHM Co., Ltd.
- Semikron International GmbH
- StarPower Semiconductor Ltd.
- Toshiba Electronic Devices & Storage Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020
Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021?
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
Effect of Pandemic on Key End-Use Industries of IGBT
Manufacturing Automation
EXHIBIT 2: Global Manufacturing Automation Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Automotive
EXHIBIT 3: Global Automotive Market Reset & Trajectory - Growth
Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 Through 2025
Communications Technology
Electrical & Electronics Equipment
Appliances
An Introduction to Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Advantages and Uses
Global Market Prospects & Outlook
Rising Adoption of Smart Grids and Electric Vehicles Likely to
Drive Market Growth
Vendors Bet on Innovative Automotive Modules to Stay
Competitive in IGBT Market
Segmental Analysis
EXHIBIT 4: World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market by Type (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales
for Module, and Discrete
EXHIBIT 5: World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market by Power Rating (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for High Power, Medium Power, and Low Power
EXHIBIT 6: World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market by Application (2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of
Sales for Industrial Manufacturing, Consumer Electronics,
Automotive (EV / HEV), Inverter / UPS, Railways, Renewables,
and Other Applications
Regional Analysis
EXHIBIT 7: World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Developed
and Developing Regions (2021 & 2027)
EXHIBIT 8: World Insulated-Gate Bipolar Transistors (IGBT)
Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-
2027: China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East,
Africa, USA, Japan, Europe, Canada
Competitive Scenario
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Numerous Benefits of IGBT Widen Uptake
IGBT Domain Remains Dynamic with Innovative Solutions
IGBTs Enable Cutting-Edge Applications
IGBT Technology Augments VFD Systems
IGBTs: A Perfect Option for High-Current & High-Voltage
Applications
Opportunities in Industrial Motor Vertical
IGBT Improves Efficiency of Electronics
EXHIBIT 9: Global Consumer Electronics Market by Region (2020):
Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for North America, Europe,
Asia-Pacific (Incl. Japan), Middle East, and Latin America
EXHIBIT 10: Global Smart Homes Market by Category in US$
Billion for the Years 2020 and 2022
EXHIBIT 11: Number of Smart Homes Worldwide (In Million) for
2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
EXHIBIT 12: Global Smart Home Device Shipments by Category:
(Million Units): 2019 & 2024
Post Pandemic Recovery in Consumer Electronics Sector to
Augment Prospects
EXHIBIT 13: Worldwide Shipments of Smartphones and Tablets
(in Million Units) for the Years 2019, 2021 and 2023
Expanding Role of Electronics in Healthcare Sector Bodes Well
IGBT for Power Electronics Applications
IGBT Remains Central to Development & Progress of EVs
IGBTs Exhibit Strong Growth in Electric Vehicle Applications
EXHIBIT 14: Global Electric Car Fleet Size (In Thousand Units)
for the Years 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2021
IGBT Enhances UPS Systems
EXHIBIT 15: Cost of Load Failures Due to Power Disruptions/
Outages in US$ Per Hour by Select Commercial Activity
IGBT Gain Traction to Rebuilt Legacy Transport & Energy Options
Rising Green Energy Demand Bodes Well
EXHIBIT 16: World Renewable Energy Production (In Trillion
Kilowatt Hours) by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020,
2030 and 2040
EXHIBIT 17: Global Solar Power Market: Solar PV Capacity
(in GW) for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
