Global Catalyst Regeneration Market to Reach US$6.5 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Catalyst Regeneration Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899184/?utm_source=GNW

The process is garnering increasing attention owing to its compelling merits such as cost optimization, green credentials and recyclability. Growth in the global market is set to be driven by increasing refining capacity across emerging regions and rising focus on refinery continuous catalyst regeneration process in both developed and developing regions. Factors such as notable expansion of refining capacity for addressing rising demand for lower sulfur fuels and implementation of stringent environmental regulations are bolstering the market growth. Rising population and rapid industrialization in Asia and robust demand from diverse industry verticals such as chemical, polymer and refinery are creating new business opportunities for providers of catalyst regeneration process. The strong focus on operational efficiency and cost optimization are paving way for broader adoption of the process. The market gains from stringent norms related to carbon emissions and waste disposal that are prompting industries to process spent catalyst waste prior to disposal.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Catalyst Regeneration estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% over the analysis period. Off-Site Regeneration, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 4.1% CAGR to reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the On-Site Regeneration segment is readjusted to a revised 4.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 45.6% share of the global Catalyst Regeneration market. Offsite represents a dominant segment and growth is being influenced by high catalyst activity, and rising demand for high hydrogen purity and higher aromatic content.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $911.2 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $1.3 Billion by 2026



The Catalyst Regeneration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$911.2 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 17.54% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.3 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 5.2% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.3% and 4.2% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Regulations in the US classify spent catalysts as hazardous waste owing to their self-heating properties and toxic chemicals. These guidelines are poised to create strong demand for catalyst regeneration. Industries in emerging regions pay more attention to regenerated catalysts owing to their lower costs.





Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)



Al Bilad Catalyst Co. Ltd.

Albemarle Corporation

AMETEK.Inc.

BASF SE

BUCHEN-ICS GmbH

CORMETECH, Inc.

EBINGER Katalysatorservice GmbH & Co. KG

Eco-Rigen S.r.l.

Eurecat S.A.

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Porocel Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899184/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %

Change) for 2020 through 2022

Catalyst Regeneration Posts a Recovery after a Brief COVID-19-

Led Hiatus

Catalyst Regeneration: A Prelude

Market Outlook

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Consumption of Petroleum Products Elevates Demand for

Petroleum Refining Catalysts and Catalyst Regeneration

Technologies

EXHIBIT 2: Global Demand for Petroleum Products in Million

Barrels Per Day (2020-2040)

EXHIBIT 3: Global Consumption of Crude Oil (In Million Barrels)

Per Day for the Years 2018-2022

Continuous Catalytic Regeneration Gains Significance

Increasing Demand for Energy and Growth Opportunities Ahead

EXHIBIT 4: Global Energy Demand & Growth (In Million Tonnes of

Oil Equivalent (Mtoe)) for the Years 1990, 2000, 2010, 2020,

2030 and 2040

Stringent Regulations Steer Adoption

EXHIBIT 5: Global C02 Emissions (In Billion Metric Tons) for

Years 2009 Through 2020

Catalyst Regeneration Tethers on Edge of Ongoing Switch to

Lower Carbon Fuels

New Refinery Capacity Additions Bodes Well for Growth in the

Post COVID-19 Period

Rising Refinery Demand for Offsite Catalyst Regeneration

Emphasis on Cost Optimization Elevates Demand

Rising Uptake of Perchloroethylene in Catalyst Regeneration

Growing Adoption of Regeneration Process in Chemical &

Environmental Catalytic Applications

Decreasing Refinery Margins Fuel Demand for Catalyst Refining

Big & Unique Challenges Indicating Potholes Ahead for Global

Oil Refining Industry

Research Focus on New Technologies

New Acetic Acid Based Regeneration Technology for Regenerating

Catalysts

Selective Impregnation® Catalyst Regeneration Process of Cormetech

Catalytic Regeneration with Moving Belt Technology

Market Challenges and Issues

Technologies to Eliminate Toxic Materials Hinder Growth

Growing Relevance of Rejuvenation Method: Growth Dampener



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Off-Site

Regeneration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Off-Site Regeneration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Off-Site Regeneration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for On-Site

Regeneration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for On-Site Regeneration by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for On-Site Regeneration by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Refineries &

Petrochemical Complexes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Refineries & Petrochemical

Complexes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Refineries &

Petrochemical Complexes by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Environmental by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Environmental by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Environmental by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 17: World Historic Review for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Energy & Power by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other

Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Table 22: USA Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site

Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 23: USA Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by Type -

Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 24: USA 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site

Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 25: USA Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical

Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 26: USA Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,

Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 27: USA 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &

Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CANADA

Table 28: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site

Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 29: Canada Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 30: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site

Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 31: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical

Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 32: Canada Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,

Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 33: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &

Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 34: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site

Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 35: Japan Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 36: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site

Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 37: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical

Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 38: Japan Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,

Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 39: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &

Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



CHINA

Table 40: China Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site

Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 41: China Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 42: China 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site

Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 43: China Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical

Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 44: China Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,

Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 45: China 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &

Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



EUROPE

Table 46: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 47: Europe Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 49: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site

Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 50: Europe Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 51: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site

Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 52: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical

Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,

Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &

Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 55: France Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site

Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 56: France Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 57: France 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site

Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 58: France Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical

Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 59: France Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,

Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 60: France 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &

Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 61: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site

Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 62: Germany Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 63: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site

Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 64: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical

Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 65: Germany Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,

Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 66: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &

Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



ITALY

Table 67: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site

Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 68: Italy Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 69: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site

Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 70: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical

Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 71: Italy Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,

Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 72: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &

Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 73: UK Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site

Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 74: UK Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by Type -

Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 75: UK 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site

Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 76: UK Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical

Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 77: UK Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,

Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 78: UK 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &

Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



SPAIN

Table 79: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site

Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 80: Spain Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 81: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site

Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 82: Spain Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical

Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 83: Spain Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,

Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 84: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &

Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



RUSSIA

Table 85: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site

Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 86: Russia Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 87: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Off-Site

Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



Table 88: Russia Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical

Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 89: Russia Historic Review for Catalyst Regeneration by

Application - Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes,

Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 90: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst Regeneration

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental, Energy &

Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 91: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site

Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 92: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Catalyst

Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site

Regeneration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 93: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst

Regeneration by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 94: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical

Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 95: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Catalyst

Regeneration by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical

Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand

for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 96: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst

Regeneration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Refineries & Petrochemical Complexes, Environmental,

Energy & Power and Other Applications for the Years 2012, 2021 &

2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 97: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027

and % CAGR



Table 98: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Catalyst

Regeneration by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South

Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019

and % CAGR



Table 99: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst

Regeneration by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 100: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site

Regeneration - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 101: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Catalyst

Regeneration by Type - Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site

Regeneration Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR



Table 102: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Catalyst

Regeneration by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Off-Site Regeneration and On-Site Regeneration for the Years

2012, 2021 & 2027



Table 103: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Catalyst

Regeneration by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical

Complexes, Environmental, Energy & Power and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the

Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR



Table 104: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Catalyst

Regeneration by Application - Refineries & Petrochemical



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05899184/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________