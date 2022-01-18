Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market Size Worth USD 11.8 Bn, Globally, by 2028 at 6.4% CAGR - Vantage Market Research

WASHINGTON, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market size is expected to reach over USD 11.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



Market Synopsis

Increase in industrialization in developing nations, development of waste and recycling treatment industries, and an upturn in the energy-efficient systems demand have fuelled the global market in the past few years, states Vantage Market Research, in a report, titled “Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market by Technology (Positive pressure conveying, Vacuum pressure conveying, Combination conveying), by Operation (Dense-phase conveying, Dilute-phase conveying), by Industry (Manufacturing, Power Generation, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage), by Chemicals (Petrochemicals, Metals minerals & ceramics, Plastic and rubber, Pulp and paper), by Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa) - Global Industry Assessment (2016 - 2021) & Forecast (2022 - 2028)”.

List of Prominent Players in the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market:

Nilfisk Group (Germany)

Dynamic Air Inc., OEM (Hillenbrand Inc. (U.S.)

Zeppelin Systems GmbH (Germany)

Schenck Process Holding GmbH (Germany)

Market Dynamics:

Driver: Rising Health and Safety Concerns Related to the Consumers

Increasing concerns related to the safety and health of consumers are forcing manufacturers across various sectors to use pneumatic conveying systems which are automated as they ensure hygiene of items by prohibiting contamination of the things being used. Additionally, technological developments in the area of pneumatic conveyance and the advanced products availability which are also equipped with intelligent control technology are increasing the uptake of these systems. Furthermore, pneumatic conveying systems usage in material handling sectors has also been on a boom, which is likely to bolster the market growth over the forecast period.

Driver: Application in Various Industries

Use of pneumatic conveyors in several industries, leads to a rise in productivity, decline in production downtime, and make sure the quality and cost savings improvements associated with aspects such as coating, improved quality, and packaging of end products. These advantages are facilitating the pneumatic conveyors adoption across several end-use industries.

Traditional conveyors are prone to foreign particles and dust entering the systems, leading to an increasing loss incurring from material and quality degradation of materials that is left inadequate for use for the desired plan. This is another determinant it is replacing conventional conveyors in few sectors as product contamination continues to be a key field of concern for end-users.

Regional Trends

Asia Pacific led the market share in terms of revenue in the past few years. The regional market is likely to register substantial growth over the forecast period, owing to increasing hygienic methods demand in the food production and transfer industry.

Rapid growth of the pharmaceutical sector in the Asia Pacific is also likely to stir up the pneumatic conveying systems demand. The region has seen a notable increase in facilities which are involved in the growth of vaccines and biosimilars, particularly in emerging nations. Governments in these nations have been involved in practices actively, promoting improved healthcare facilities and the development of related industries overall. A notable increase in growth opportunities owing to this scenario is attracting manufacturers in pharmaceuticals in emerging nations. This shift is likely to drive the pneumatic conveying systems demand in Asia Pacific.

Key Findings

Dilute phase conveying to hold a significant market share: These systems are used widely for incessant conveying in sectors, wherein abrasion and dilapidation of materials are not a key concern. Dilute phase conveyors are ideal for non-fragile, non-abrasive, and low-density materials. They are also well-known to be the most versatile, cost-effective, and simplest.

These systems are used widely for incessant conveying in sectors, wherein abrasion and dilapidation of materials are not a key concern. Dilute phase conveyors are ideal for non-fragile, non-abrasive, and low-density materials. They are also well-known to be the most versatile, cost-effective, and simplest. Positive pressure system to hold a significant market share: This growth is attributable to the positive pressure systems ability to operate at huge pressures when compared to other conveying systems. Furthermore, they are appropriate for conveying heavy materials across long distances, and it is one of the key factors anticipated to drive the market.

Key questions answered in the report:

Which regional market will show the highest and rapid growth?

Which are the top five players of the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market?

How will the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market change in the upcoming six years?

Which application and product will take a lion’s share of the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market?

What are the Pneumatic Conveying Systems market drivers and restrictions?

What will be the CAGR and size of the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market throughout the forecast period?

The COVID-19 outbreak has affected various industries worldwide. Governments across the world implemented strict lockdown measures and social distancing norms in order to restrict the swift spread of the pandemic. Manufacturing facilities around the world were shut down during the initial stages of the pandemic. Moreover, the economic crisis after the pandemic might lead to a significant delay in the commercial roll-out of the Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market. Hence, market players faced numerous challenges as disruptions in the supply chain were observed. However, things will improve in the second half of 2022 as more supplies will come online. The impact of COVID-19 on the market demand is considered while estimating the current and forecast market size and growth trends of the market for all the regions and countries based on the following data points:

Impact Assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa Quarterly Market Revenue Forecast by Asia Pacific 2020 & 2021 Key Strategies Undertaken by Companies to Tackle COVID-19 Long Term Dynamics Short Term Dynamics

This market titled “Pneumatic Conveying Systems Market” will cover exclusive information in terms of Regional Analysis, Forecast, and Quantitative Data – Units, Key Market Trends, and various others as mentioned below:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 7.18 Billion Projected Market Size in 2028 USD 11.8 Billion CAGR Growth Rate CAGR of 6.4% from 2022–2028 Base Year 2021 Historic Years 2016 – 2020 Forecast Years 2022 – 2028 Segments Covered Technology: - Positive pressure conveying, Vacuum pressure conveying, Combination conveying



Operation: - Dense-phase conveying, Dilute-phase conveying



Industry: - Manufacturing, Power Generation, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage



Chemicals: - Petrochemicals, Metal minerals & ceramics, Plastic and rubber, Pulp and paper, Others



Quantitative Data - Units Revenue in USD Million/Billion and CAGR from 2022 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Countries Covered U.S., Canada, Mexico, U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Report Coverage Market growth drivers, restraints, opportunities, Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, value chain analysis, regulatory landscape, market attractiveness analysis by segments and region, company market share analysis, and COVID-19 impact analysis.

