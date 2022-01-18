Global Protective Eyewear Market to Reach $3.1 Billion by 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Protective Eyewear Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896572/?utm_source=GNW

Protective equipment and garments include eye protection devices, high visibility clothing, and other items which prevent harmful materials and environments from injuring the employees. While training of employees in ensuring personal safety and preventing injuries prepares them to deal with potentially dangerous situations at workplaces, they need to be physically protected against hazards and injuries that such situations are likely to pose/inflict. Eye protection devices or protective eyewear protect employees from flying particles, acids or caustics, liquid chemicals, vapors or chemical gases, or injurious light radiation. Popular eye protection equipment includes safety goggles, protective visors and laser protection eyewear. Eye and face protection devices are suitable for carpenters, electricians, machinists, mechanics, pipe fitters, sheet metal workers, sanders, grinders, welders, laboratory workers, rounds keepers, tractor operators and pesticide sprayers.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Protective Eyewear estimated at US$2.4 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.1 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% over the analysis period. Non-Prescription, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.1% CAGR and reach US$1.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Prescription segment is readjusted to a revised 5% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 38.5% share of the global Protective Eyewear market.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $822.4 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $460.3 Million by 2026



The Protective Eyewear market in the U.S. is estimated at US$822.4 Million in the year 2021. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$460.3 Million by the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 6.1% over the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3.1% and 4.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$119 Million by the end of the analysis period. The United States remains at the forefront of protective eyewear adoption owing to robust demand from end-use industries. The construction sector is one of the leading adopters of protective eyewear in the region due to high incident of worksite injuries. The regional market is also gaining from technological innovations and increasing use of smart PPE. Amid the COVID-19 crisis, demand from the healthcare sector is expected to exhibit tremendous growth over the next few years. Europe is also one of the major protective eyewear markets globally, and the region is witnessing increasing requirement of sophisticated high-utility and wear-and-tear-resistant protective eyewear in core industries like oil & gas, metal manufacturing, refining and automotive. The trend along with rising incident of occupational injuries is bound to stimulate the market growth. On the other hand, increasing cases of industrial fatalities across emerging economies due to low level of awareness about workplace safety and lack of proper protective gear are driving protective eyewear demand in Asia-Pacific. The regional market is anticipated to also gain from ongoing technological advancements and changing preference of consumers for protective eyewear that combines style and safety.





3M Company

Arena Tactical (Arena Industries, LLC)

BartelsRieger Atemschutztechnik GmbH

Blueye Tactical (Blueye Eyewear Pty Ltd.)

Bolle-Safety

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Draegerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

Eye Safety Systems, Inc. (Oakley, Inc.)

Gateway Safety Inc.

Gentex Corporation

Honeywell International

JSP Ltd.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

MCR Safety

MSA Safety Incorporated

Perriquest Defense Research Enterprises, LLC

Polison Corporation

Pyramex Safety Products LLC

Radians, Inc.

Wiley X, Inc.







1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic and Looming Global Recession: 2020

Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation

As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is

the World Economy Headed in 2021?

EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual

% Change) for 2020 through 2022

Amidst Subdued Industrial Activity, Weakness Extends to Every

Industry except Healthcare

COVID-19 Makes PPEs Popular

Proper Donning & Doffing of PPE Holds Critical Relevance for

Mitigating COVID-19 Infection Risk

An Overview of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and

Protective Eyewear

Protective Eyewear

Compliance with Regulatory Guidelines - Key to Success

Good Prospects for PPE and Protective Eyewear Market with Focus

Shifting to Safety at Work Place

Key Growth Drivers

COVID-19 Dents Prospects Temporarily in Immediate Term

Demand for Safety Glasses Spells Boom for Protective Eyewear

Market

Analysis by Product Type

EXHIBIT 2: World Protective Eyewear Market by Product Type:

(2021 & 2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Non-

Prescription, and Prescription

Analysis by Application

EXHIBIT 3: World Protective Eyewear Market by Application (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Sales for Industrial

Manufacturing, Construction, Military, Oil & Gas, Mining, and

Other Applications

US Maintain Commanding Position in Global Protective Eyewear

Market

EXHIBIT 4: World Protective Eyewear Market by Region (2021 &

2027): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues for Developed and

Developing Regions

EXHIBIT 5: World Protective Eyewear Market - Geographic Regions

Ranked by CAGR (Value) for 2020-2027: China, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East, Africa, Canada, USA, Europe, and

Japan

Competitive Scenario

Companies Utilize Periods of Economic Slowdown to Expand

Business Opportunities

Manufacturers Eye Product Innovation to Gain Competitive Edge

Recent Market Activity



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

SELECT GLOBAL BRANDS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

High-Growth Opportunities in the Military Sector

EXHIBIT 6: Defense Expenditure Worldwide in US$ Billion for the

Years 2010 through 2020

EXHIBIT 7: Leading Countries Ranked by Defense Budgets in US$

Billion for 2020 Country Spending (US$ Billion)

Protective Eyewear: An Integral Component of Pharmaceutical PPE

Rising Demand for Laser Safety Eyewear

Smart Safety Glasses to Capture Eyeball Share in PPE Space

Technology Innovations in Safety Smart Glasses

Enhanced Eye Safety at Core Smart Safety Glass Evolution

Established Use Case in Oil & Gas Sector Augurs Well

Rise in Workplace Accidents Fuels Demand for Protective Eyewear

EXHIBIT 8: Breakdown of Annual Work Related Fatalities (In

Thousand) Worldwide by Region: 2019

Stringent Regulations Promote Adoption of PPE and Protective

Eyewear

Manufacturing Industry Remains Important Consumer of Protective

Eyewear Despite COVID-19 Backlash

Anticipated Demand from Automotive Industry to Keep

Manufacturing Sector Buoyant in Long Term

EXHIBIT 9: World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022

Improving Worker Safety is Paramount in Construction Industry,

One of the Largest Consumers of Protective Eyewear

Pandemic Disrupts Residential & Commercial Construction Spending

EXHIBIT 10: World Construction Industry (in US$ Trillion) for

the Years 2017, 2019 & 2022

Focus on Infection Control Spurs Demand for Protective Eyewear

in the Healthcare Sector

Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Market Growth

EXHIBIT 11: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2017-2023

Eye Protection Gear-Improvement through Advanced Technology

Technology Innovations to Benefit Market Growth

Select Innovations



