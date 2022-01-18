Global Vascular Grafts Market to Reach US$4.4 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Vascular Grafts Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896475/?utm_source=GNW
They are synthetic tubes that are surgically implanted in the arteries and veins to repair diseased or injured areas in the arteries. Vascular grafts are also used to patch up whole segments of the aorta and other larger arteries. By harnessing the vascular grafts, damaged or diseased blood vessels are replaced or patched up to redirect the blood flow. Vascular grafts come in an array of materials, such as biosynthetic, polyester, polyurethane, and polytetrafluoroethylene (ePTFE). While vascular grafts are largely used in the heart during a coronary artery bypass, they are also deployed to treat renal failure, vascular occlusion, vascular disease, and aneurysm. The increasing prevalence of diabetes, hypertension, vascular occlusions, end-stage renal disease, and peripheral artery diseases has been a growth driver for the vascular graft treatment market. There is greater public awareness of coronary diseases brought about by sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy eating habits, and smoking. Vascular grafts are also deployed for kidney transplants for repairing renal vessels.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Vascular Grafts estimated at US$3.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$4.4 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.4% over the analysis period. Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.2% CAGR to reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Peripheral Vascular Repair segment is readjusted to a revised 8% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 32.7% share of the global Vascular Grafts market. The endovascular grafts dominated market share, fueled by the surging demand for sophisticated endovascular grafts. Anaconda AAA Stent Graft System of Terumo and Endurant II AAA Stent Graft System of Medtronic are the main products in the market. Increasing R&D and new product introductions are expected to foster market growth.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $486.7 Million by 2026
The Vascular Grafts market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 40.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$486.7 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 8.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.7% and 5.8% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.5% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$213.4 Million by the end of the analysis period.
Hemodialysis Access Segment to Reach $876 Million by 2026
The hemodialysis vascular graft market has been registering healthy demand, attributed to the growing prevalence of kidney diseases worldwide. Further, the rising use of biological access products on account of technological developments is also driving market growth. Rising number of patients with renal impairment and low availability of kidney donors are encouraging hemodialysis procedures in such patients, which is boosting market prospects. In the global Hemodialysis Access segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 4.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$590.8 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$793.1 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$68.9 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 4.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 44 Featured)
- Maquet Holding B.V. & Co. KG
- Medtronic PLC
- Terumo Cardiovascular Group
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- BARD, A Becton, Dickinson Company
- Cardinal Health, Inc.
- Cook Medical LLC
- Endologix, Inc.
- Gore Medical
- LeMaitre Vascular, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
A Prelude to Vascular Grafting
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
COVID-19 and Vascular Grafts Market
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2020 through 2022
Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Elective Surgeries
Global Market Prospects and Overview
Vascular Grafts Market Set for a Rapid Growth
Endovascular Stent-Grafts Account for Larger Share
Competition
Recent Market Activity
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Increasing Incidence of Cardio Vascular Disease Bodes Well for
the Global Vascular Graft Market
EXHIBIT 2: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated Percentage
Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic Heart Disease,
Stroke, and Others
EXHIBIT 3: Global Annual Medical Cost of CVD in US$ Billion:
(2010-2030)
Rising Preference for Minimally Invasive Procedures Boosts
Market Prospects
Rising Prevalence of Kidney Diseases Drives the Global
Hemodialysis Vascular Graft Market
Hemodialysis Remains the Major Modality for Dialysis Treatment -
A Key Opportunity
EXHIBIT 4: Global Dialysis Patient Population Distribution by
Modality for Select Countries (2020): Percentage Breakdown of
Hemodialysis (HD) and Peritoneal Dialysis (PD) Patients
EXHIBIT 5: Global Population of ESRD Patients Undergoing
Therapy by Type of Treatment (2020): Percentage Breakdown of
Patients Receiving Hemodialysis, Kidney Transplants, and
Peritoneal Dialysis
Home Hemodialysis: A Niche Albeit High Potential Market
EXHIBIT 6: World Dialysis Clinics Market by Region (2019):
Percentage Breakdown of Patients Treated by Type of Operator
EXHIBIT 7: Global Dialysis Market by Region: Percentage
Breakdown of Patients Receiving Dialysis Treatment in In-
Centre and Home Settings for 2019
Aging Population Drives Demand for Vascular Grafts
Increasing Healthcare Expenditure to Foster Growth
EXHIBIT 8: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Trillion) for
the Years 2016 & 2018
Rising Middle Class Population Aids Growth
EXHIBIT 9: Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as
a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
EXHIBIT 10: Global Middle Class Spending (in US$ Trillion) by
Geographic Region
Risk of CAD in Obesity Offers Prospects for Coronary Stenting
EXHIBIT 11: Obesity Prevalence Rate (%) in Select Countries for
the Years 2019 and 2030P
Cell-Free Tissue Engineered Vascular Grafts Aid in Vascular
Remodelling
Cells for Cells Develops VEINTIS?
New Approach for Optimizing TEVGs
3D Printed Vascular Scaffolds Hold Potential to be the New-Age
TEVGs
A Review of Select Vascular Developments
Some of the important vascular innovations expected in the
near-term include:
Offerings of Moving Analytics and Vasctrac
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
