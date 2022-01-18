Worldwide Clinical Trials and Science 37® Partner to Advance Agile Clinical Trials™ and Accelerate Study Timelines

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worldwide Clinical Trials, Inc. (Worldwide), the industry’s leading global, midsized, full-service contract research organization (CRO) and Science 37 Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNCE), the Agile Clinical Trial Operating System™, today announced a collaboration to enable enhanced decentralized clinical trial delivery in which patient visits for the provision of healthcare or trial assessments and laboratory tests are localized in the patient’s community. With this new partnership, Worldwide will leverage Science 37’s Operating System—bringing biopharmaceutical sponsors an end-to-end technology platform and specialized networks solutions for faster and more patient-centric clinical trial execution.



As sponsors continue to explore ways to drive accelerated study timelines and bring trials closer to patients, use of decentralized techniques and approaches are leading to increased agile (or hybrid) clinical trial designs. Enabled by technology, agile clinical trials can alleviate patient burdens—helping drive efficiency, reduce costs, and increase patient participation by incorporating the best elements of traditional and decentralized approaches.

“Bringing clinical trials closer to patients and making it easier for them to participate with more patient-centric approaches are crucial imperatives for Worldwide Clinical Trials,” said Jeff Zucker, Senior Vice President, DCT Solutions & Trial Optimization. “Our powerful partnership with Science 37 adds its industry-leading Operating System to our offering for sponsors and enables more flexible solutions to support patients from anywhere—an increasingly important option for our key therapeutic areas of oncology, neurology, metabolic, and rare diseases.”

Through this partnership, Worldwide Clinical Trials becomes part of the Science 37 CRO Certified network, designed to empower CROs with access, training, and commercial support to successfully deliver decentralized clinical studies at scale.

“Working with Worldwide strengthens our ability to enable universal access to patients and providers and brings our Operating System to more sponsors for faster enrollment, greater retention, and a more representative patient population,” said Steve Geffon, Chief Commercial Officer of Science 37. “Our technology platform and specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, and remote coordinators enables Worldwide to provide more decentralization clinical trial capability for agile clinical trial designs that support patients and accelerate the development of treatments that impact people’s lives.”

About Worldwide Clinical Trials

Worldwide Clinical Trials is a global midsize contract research organization (CRO) that provides top-performing preclinical and Phase I-IV clinical development services to the biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries.

Founded in 1986 by physicians committed to advancing medical science, our full-service clinical experience ranges from early phase and bioanalytical sciences through late phase studies, post approval and real-world evidence. Major therapeutic areas of focus include cardiovascular, metabolic, neuroscience, oncology and rare diseases. With infrastructure spanning 60 countries and offices in North and South America, Eastern and Western Europe, Russia and Asia, Worldwide is powered by its more than 2,600 employee experts.

For more information please visit www.worldwide.com or connect with us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

About Science 37

Science 37 Holdings, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: SNCE) mission is to enable universal access to clinical research—making it easier for patients and providers to participate from anywhere and helping to accelerate the development of treatments that impact patient lives. As a pioneer of decentralized clinical trials, the Science 37 Agile Clinical Trial Operating System (OS) supports today’s more agile clinical research designs with its full stack, end-to-end technology platform and specialized networks of patient communities, telemedicine investigators, mobile nurses, remote coordinators and connected devices. Configurable to enable almost any study type, the Science 37 OS enables up to 15x faster enrollment, 28% better retention and 3x more diverse patient population with industry-leading workflow orchestration, evidence generation and data harmonization. For more information, visit https://www.science37.com .

