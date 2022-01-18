Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry Market to Reach US$3.9 Billion by the Year 2026

New York, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05896244/?utm_source=GNW

As competition in the manufacturing industry intensifies and the challenges for successful survival increase in magnitude, companies are focusing on improving their financial performance by scrutinizing closely the manufacturing reliability of their operations. Effective asset performance management is this regard represents an absolute necessity. Also strengthening the emphasis on asset management is the legislation of stringent workplace safety regulations. Occupational safety norms create the need for routine inspection of the condition of plant and manufacturing assets. As a subset of asset management, predictive maintenance (PdM) is forecast to benefit from the growing manufacturer investments in asset management systems and corporate wide implementation of asset management regimes. Maintenance is getting a notable makeover due to ongoing digital transformation, with the use of advanced data capturing and analytics tools leading to emergence of predictive maintenance. End-to-end integration of PdM with the entire lifecycle of the industrial plant is a key trend in vogue to enable the creation of more efficient workflows, elicit higher productivity and ensure better correlation of data among various sources.



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 21.4% over the analysis period. Software, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 19.6% CAGR to reach US$2.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Services segment is readjusted to a revised 23.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 41.8% share of the global Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry market. Predictive maintenance software accesses the plant`s big data to gain additional insights about the operating environment in the plant and other extraneous factors that influence machine operation. Maintenance and repair services are vital for the proper functioning of enterprise assets while being key to the continuity and effectiveness of business operations. The proliferating deployment of sensing systems and advanced digital technologies such as IoT, AI and Big Data will spur the momentum for predictive maintenance.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $409.6 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $634.8 Million by 2026



The Predictive Maintenance for Manufacturing Industry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$409.6 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 29.2% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$634.8 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 26.4% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 17.9% and 17.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 18.2% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$417.6 Million by the end of the analysis period.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Plant Asset Maintenance, the Cornerstone for Achieving

Excellence in Manufacturing Productivity

Why Migrate to Predictive Maintenance? What?s In It for Companies?

EXHIBIT 1: With Manufacturing Competitiveness Increasing by the

Day, PdM is the Right Step Forward Towards to Higher Value,

Smart Manufacturing: Global Manufacturing Competitiveness

Index (10-100 Index Score) by Country for the Year 2021

The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this

Chaotic Battle, Where is the World Economy Heading in 2021 &

Beyond?

These are Times When Questions Abound & Answers Are Few

So How Fast Or Slow Are We Moving?

EXHIBIT 2: How & When Will the World Be Vaccinated? Global

Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years

2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country

Split Scenarios Unfold: The Great Vaccine Divide Emerges

EXHIBIT 3: Vaccine Imbalances to Stretch the Pandemic Further

into 2022: Global Percentage (%) of Population Administered

With Vaccines by Region as of October 2021

EXHIBIT 4: Time is of Essence! What We Know So Far - ?Vaccine

Efficiency Against New Strains is Decreasing?

Progress on Vaccinations, Why Should Businesses Care?

With IMF?s Upward Revision of Global GDP Forecasts for 2021,

Most Companies Are Bullish About an Economic Comeback Despite

a Continuing Pandemic

EXHIBIT 5: A Strong Yet Exceedingly Patchy & Uncertain Recovery

Shaped by New Variants Comes Into Play: World Economic Growth

Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2020 through 2022

EXHIBIT 6: Easing Unemployment Levels in 2021 Although Moderate

Will Infuse Hope for Industries Reliant on Consumer

Discretionary Incomes: Global Number of Unemployed People (In

Million) for Years 2019, 2020, 2021, and 2022

How the Manufacturing Industry Was Impacted by the Pandemic &

What?s the New Normal?

Pandemic Catalyzes Manufacturing Automation

EXHIBIT 7: After Biting the Dust in the Year 2020, the

Manufacturing Industry Makes a Gradual Comeback to Normalcy:

Global Manufacturing PMI Index Points for the Years 2018,

2019, 2020 and 2021 (By Quarter)

Predictive Maintenance (PdM): Definition, Scope, Importance,

Benefits & Applications

Recent Market Activity

Innovations



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

The Age of Analytics Made More Important by COVID-19 Provides

the Cornerstone for the Disruptive Growth of Predictive

Maintenance

Here?s How the Rise of ?Predictive Analytics? Will Bring the

Concept of Predictive Maintenance to Fruition

EXHIBIT 8: Applications of Predictive Analytics Expand from

Fraud Detection, Personalized Marketing to Asset Management:

Global Investments in Predictive Analytics (In US$ Billion)

for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024 & 2026

Recovery of the Global Manufacturing Industry from the 2020

Slump Bodes Well for Medium to Long-Term Growth of the

Predictive Maintenance Market

Importance of Industrial Digitization in Post Covid World to

Spur Transition from Preventive to Predictive Maintenance

Industry 4.0 Pushes Up the Effectiveness of Predictive Maintenance

What Does IIoT Mean for Predictive Maintenance?

EXHIBIT 9: Market to Witness Unconventional Growth as

Effectiveness of Predictive Analytics in Predicting Failure &

Maintenance Event Improves on the Back of IIoT: Global

Breakdown of Investments in Manufacturing IoT (in US$

Billion) for the Years 2020, 2022, 2024, and 2026

Special Focus on Predictive Maintenance of Bearings

Sensors Remain a Critical Component of Predictive Maintenance

Data Communication Systems, the Backbone for Successful

Predictive Maintenance

5G to Turbocharge Predictive Maintenance Capabilities

Here?s How Artificial Intelligence (AI) Will Revolutionize

Predictive Maintenance

AI Embedded Sensors Vital for Real-Time Fault Detection &

Outsmarting Failure

EXHIBIT 10: Growing Investments in AI by Manufacturing

Companies Will Promote Innovative Uses of AI in Machine

Condition Monitoring: Global AI Investments in Manufacturing

(In US$ Billion) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2025

Harnessing the Power of Cloud Computing Remains Crucial for

Effective Predictive Maintenance

Moving to the Cloud is a Matter of Survival for Companies in

the 21st Century

Here?s How Cloud Can Make Predictive Maintenance More Effective &

Cheaper

What Has Blockchain to Offer for Predictive Maintenance?

Blockchain Rises like a Phoenix from the Ashes of Bitcoin

Here?s How Blockchain Can Advance Predictive Maintenance & Make

it More Accessible

EXHIBIT 11: As Blockchain Becomes a Mainstream Technology,

Increasing Investments Will be Sunk into the Technology for

Enabling Predictive Plant Maintenance: Global Opportunity for

Blockchain Technology (In US$ Billion) for Years 2021, 2023,

2025 and 2027

Edge Computing Emerges to Enhance Performance of & Value

Created by Predictive Maintenance

The Rise of Edge Computing: A Review

EXHIBIT 12: Edge Computing Becomes Indispensable as Effective

Predictive Maintenance Needs Distributed Intelligence: Global

Opportunity for Edge Computing (In US$ Million) for Years

2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Here?s How Edge Computing Helps Unlock the Benefits of

Predictive Maintenance

Digital Twins & Predictive Maintenance: Made for Each Other?

EXHIBIT 13: Growing Popularity of Digital Twins Encourages

Convergence of the Technology With Predictive Maintenance:

Global Digital Twin Opportunity (In US$ Million) for Years

2021, 2023, 2025 and 2027

Going Beyond Predictive: Developments in Prescriptive Analytics

Brings Prescriptive Maintenance Into the Spotlight as the

Future of Asset Management



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

IV. COMPETITION

