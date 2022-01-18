Fountain Therapeutics Announces Appointment of Anupama Hoey as Chief Business Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 18, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fountain Therapeutics (“Fountain”), a biopharmaceutical company leveraging a unique artificial intelligence platform driven by expertise in aging biology to build a pipeline of disease-modifying therapeutics for chronic degenerative diseases, today announced the appointment of Anupama Hoey as chief business officer (CBO) effective January 17th, 2022.



“We are pleased to welcome Ms. Hoey to our executive management team to support our next phase of growth,” said William Greene, M.D., chief executive officer of Fountain Therapeutics. “Her considerable expertise in business development, corporate strategy, drug discovery, and research and development will be very valuable as we continue to generate insights from our artificial intelligence platform and grow our pipeline of therapeutics aimed at extending the healthspan of people living with chronic degenerative diseases.”

Ms. Hoey, added, “I am delighted to join Fountain at this exciting time as the company continues to translate the potential of its screening and discovery platform into relevant biomarkers of disease and potential therapeutic leads. I am impressed by its innovative artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies which, combined with the team’s deep expertise in aging research, is identifying novel biology and insights for risk factors of disease. Importantly, we are also using this platform to discover compounds that work to restore resilience of cells and tissues to treat chronic diseases of aging.”

Ms. Hoey has over 20 years of financing and business development expertise with private life sciences companies leading corporate development, strategic collaborations, and licensing and spin-out ventures with large economic value to companies. Prior to joining Fountain, Ms. Hoey was CBO at Sensei Biotherapeutics, where she played a key role in Sensei’s successful $152M IPO. Prior to Sensei, Ms. Hoey served as the CBO of Second Genome Inc., where she executed a multi-program drug discovery and biomarker deal with Gilead Sciences worth up to $1.5B. Previously, Ms. Hoey held positions of increasing responsibility at multiple biotech companies including Invenra, Inc., Arcus Biosciences and Sutro Biopharma, where she executed multiple strategic transactions with major pharmaceutical companies, including Celgene, EMD Serono and Exelixis. Ms. Hoey holds a bachelor’s degree in molecular genetics from The Ohio State University, a master’s degree in molecular biology from Case Western Reserve University and a M.B.A. from the University of San Francisco.

About Fountain Therapeutics

Fountain Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company building a pipeline of disease-modifying therapeutics for chronic degenerative diseases. The company’s cell-based AI-driven technology platform leverages recent developments in machine learning and computer vision, along with deep insight into the biology of aging, to enable precise mapping of cellular biologic age, a marker of resilience and health. The platform enables extraction of cellular features that provide extensive insight into the aging process of cells, which may lead to identification of novel targets and disease biomarkers. Fueled by the expertise of leaders in aging research and computation, Fountain has turned these insights and technology into an unbiased drug discovery and development engine that introduces a new avenue for the discovery and advancement of therapies for chronic degenerative diseases.

For more information, please visit fountaintx.com and follow the company on Twitter: FountainTx.

Media Contact:

Patrick Bursey

LifeSci Communications

(646) 970-4688

pbursey@lifescicomms.com